AMC Announces Return of Dark Winds for Season 4, Premiering February 15

Details By Kaili Berg October 24, 2025

AMC and AMC+ have announced the return of Dark Winds for its fourth season, premiering Sunday, February 15, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

The noir thriller will feature eight hour-long episodes, continuing the series’ exploration of mystery, culture, and crime on the Navajo Nation.

The network also released a first-look teaser offering fans a glimpse into Lt. Joe Leaphorn’s (played by Zahn McClarnon) latest case. The teaser will debut on-air during the premiere of Anne Rice’s Talamasca: The Secret Order this Sunday on AMC.

Executive produced by Robert Redford and George R.R. Martin, Dark Winds has received critical acclaim throughout its run, earning a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

McClarnon, who also serves as an executive producer, will make his television directorial debut this season. The series also stars Kiowa Gordon as Jim Chee, Jessica Matten as Bernadette Manuelito, and Deanna Allison as Emma Leaphorn.

Based on Tony Hillerman’s Leaphorn & Chee novels, the story follows the Navajo Tribal Police as they investigate crimes against the backdrop of 1970s New Mexico.

Season 4 will take Leaphorn, Chee, and Manuelito beyond the reservation to Los Angeles as they search for a missing Navajo girl and confront an obsessive killer entangled with organized crime.

The new season introduces several cast members, including Franka Potente (Run Lola Run), Isabel DeRoy-Olson (Fancy Dance), Chaske Spencer (The Twilight Saga), Luke Barnett (The Crossing Over Express), and Titus Welliver (Bosch). A. Martinez also returns as Acting Chief Gordo Sena.

Created by Graham Roland (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan), the series is produced by John Wirth (Hell on Wheels), who also serves as showrunner. Additional executive producers include Chris Eyre, Tina Elmo, Jim Chory, Thomas Brady, Max Hurwitz, Vince Gerardis, and Anne Hillerman.

Viewers can catch up on Seasons 1–3 of Dark Winds on AMC+ and through The AMC Collection on Netflix, with Season 3 arriving on the platform Monday, October 27.

