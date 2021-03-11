With Driving Licences of These Countries, You Can Drive in Dubai

Due to ever-increasing technological advancement and traveling trends, people love to explore other countries. It has been observed that hundreds of tourists plan trips at the national and international levels with their family and friends. When it comes to deciding about international trips, the United Arab Emirates is the highly visited place in the world.

You know what tourists from far away come to explore the most beautiful tourist spot of its emirates. Dubai, in particular, is the highly visited and popular attraction of tourists all over the world. If you are the one who wants to explore every nook of Dubai in a limited time, you must need the fastest means of transportation. For commuting around in the UAE, we suggest you hire an automobile for rent.

Now the question is from where you can rent a motor car in Dubai. Well! It’s a quite simple task. Nowadays, everyone has an android with an internet connection. After turning on your location and internet, you can get the nearest rental services provider details by searching the Rent A Car Dubai. Whichever car you want, you can hire it from any professional auto rental company in Dubai.

People often get confused about whether they are eligible for hiring a vehicle or not. Irrespective of the economic or luxury car, you only need to focus on the tees and conditions, the interesting and delighting fact is that everyone can rent a car with age above 21 years old. But not everyone can drive in the UAE. Do you wonder WHY? Well! Having a driving license is a must thing you should have for driving in Dubai.

In this blog, we will discuss:

Can you drive in Dubai with your country’s driving license?

Which country’s driving license is valid in the UAE?

Is it possible to convert your country’s driving license into Dubai ones?

conclusion

Can you drive in Dubai with your country’s driving license?

If you want to drive in Dubai, you must have a driving license that is valid in the UAE. The major mistake tourists and commercialists make is trying to hire a car on their country’s driving license. You might be thinking about your business partner who leased a car in Dubai with his country’s driving license. Yes! Some countries' driving licenses are valid in the UAE while others do not.

Which country’s driving license is valid in the UAE?

The very first thing you should check while renting an automobile is whether your driving license is valid in Dubai or not. To avail of the opportunity of renting or leasing an automobile, tourists must have an International Driving Permit (IDP). Having an International Driving Permit eliminates the problem of checking the driving license validity.

When you don’t have an IDP, you need to confirm whether your country is present in the list of those whose driving license is approved by RTA. If your country’s driving license is valid in the UAE, feel free to rent and drive a luxury motor to visit the best tourist spots. Here is a list of countries whose residents can drive in Dubai’s rented vehicles with their country’s driving license.

1- Africa

Tourists from South Africa can drive the rented autos with the driving license of South Africa. On the contrary, north African visitors either need an IDP or a UAE driving license because the driving license of their area is not approved in the UAE.

2- America

Feel free to drive an exotic sports car in Dubai if you belong to the United States. Along with this, tourists having permanent residence in Canada can also drive in Dubai with a Canadian driving license.

3- Asia

There are only a few countries of Asia whose driving license is acceptable in the UAE. If you are planning your trip to Dubai from these Asian countries, you can enjoy driving your dream car in Dubai without any barriers. Japan, Singapore, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, South Korea. Kuwait, Oman, and Turkey’s driving licenses are valid in Dubai.

4- Europe

European tourists often misconception and ponder how their country’s driving license can be valid in an Arab country, Dubai. Yes! It’s amazing indeed but you can drive in Dubai without any barrier if you have a driving license of these European countries: Belgium, Finland, Germany, Ireland, Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Sweden, United Kingdom, Austria, Denmark, France, Greece, Italy, Norway, Portugal, Spain, and Switzerland.

5- Oceania

Australia and New Zealand are the other two countries whose residents are welcomed to drive without any hindrance. If you are from Australia and Newzealand, all you need to show a driving license of your country and feel free to commute around in Dubai.

Is it possible to convert your country’s driving license into Dubai ones?

Yes, it’s possible to convert the driving license of your country into Dubai ones if you don’t have an IDP and valid driving license. To convert the unapproved driving license of your country into Dubai ones, you need some documents. For instance, there is a need for a valid visa, the original license of the country, optometry form, no objection letter, and form for the license conversion.

Make a plan to explore the topmost tourist attractions in Dubai and enjoy your trip in a rented automobile. Feel free to drive in Dubai when you have an IDP or a valid driving license.

