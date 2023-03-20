Which types of people should avoid buying bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies?

Cryptocurrency investments are gaining popularity, and you may be wondering if it's an ideal way to make extra money. While this form of investing can turn a profit for some people, it should not be

taken lightly as there is inherent risk involved. People with certain personality types or in specific financial situations might choose to avoid cryptocurrency completely. Do you know if investing in cryptocurrency is right for you? In this article, we will discuss who might be better off avoiding crypto investments to avoid making a costly mistake.

Types of People Who Should Avoid Crypto Investment

People who don’t have enough knowledge about cryptocurrency

Crypto can be extremely confusing and it would take time to fully understand all the ins and outs of crypto, as well as which cryptocurrencies offer the best return on investment. Investing in something you don't understand is always risky, but with an unregulated product like cryptocurrency where prices are volatile, you must do your due diligence before investing to ensure you make responsible choices when trading or investing. With over 19,000 different types of cryptocurrencies available, it's essential to gain clarity about the nature of crypto beforehand so you can decide whether this is an appropriate form of investment for yourself.

People who don't use their employer 401 (k) match

Taking advantage of the employer match in a 401(k) plan is almost like getting free money. Aon Hewitt's research shows that 92% of American employers offer some sort of matching contribution on 401(k) contributions, meaning you can double your savings if you contribute at least up to the company’s match. Unlike cryptocurrency investments, taking part in an employer-matched 401(k) plan provides guaranteed returns and makes for an excellent investment strategy.

If your job offers this type of perk, it's well worth considering participating. Before jumping into a risky investment like crypto, it's worth exploring more stable avenues for growing your money. An untapped source of extra income is taking advantage of your employer’s 401(k) match — this can potentially increase the amount you save substantially in the long run.

People who believe in quickly becoming rich

A long-term plan for purchasing crypto is an excellent one. The future is not certain, though it's feasible you are going to be happy that you simply chose to purchase crypto down the road. It is not recommended to purchase crypto in the hopes of being wealthy instantly. The worth of cryptocurrencies can fall very rapidly, as we've witnessed in recent years.

Crypto is much more susceptible to scams compared to other types of currency since it's decentralized and unregulated. A crypto investment might be a helpful part of a bigger investment approach which pays off over years or even decades. Cryptocurrency won't make you a millionaire immediately though.

Individuals that are close to retirement age

For many seniors, Social Security isn't enough to live comfortably in retirement. Investing in high-risk assets like cryptocurrencies can seem tempting— after all, the potential rewards could offer a much greater payoff than just saving money alone. But before pulling the trigger and adding crypto to your 401(k) or Roth IRA account for your retirement savings portfolio, it is important to consider the risks involved since this money will be your main source of income once you retire.

A lot of financial specialists suggest that when you attain retirement age you need to make much more conservative investment choices. It's incredibly risky to buy a marketplace segment which can easily shed lots of money, as was the case with cryptocurrency lately since it's very volatile.