Top slot machines from Inspired Gaming

Details

The brand's range of slots is huge. Regular customers of licensed casinos identify 5 main products of the brand.

Prison Escape

There are a lot of slot machines about prisoners and guards, but it is in this development that casino en ligne presents a completely new look at this topic. The player will get to know the villains and watch from the outside as they try to escape from the prison fortress.

The provider offers orientation photos as the main images. Maps of police officers and searchlights are added to these pictures. The gameplay is similar to classic slots; however, there is a place for an unusual prize round.

The bonus round starts as soon as three pictures with the word bonus appear on the screen. Moreover, this should happen only on reels 1, 3, and 5. This combination opens the way to the quest, where it will be possible to hit the jackpot.

At the beginning of the level, the gambling establishment's client rolls the dice. Next, the bandits begin their journey through the maze in search of treasure and escape. If the user can overcome all three cards, he will receive the main prize.

The return rate of the device is 96%. Increased volatility means that casino customers expect large payouts, but they will first need to spend time searching for unique bonus jokers.

Gimme Gold Megaways

The emulator is dedicated to gold for a reason. Visitors to online clubs will receive really large payouts. The mechanics of Megaways confirm the increased returns. By the way, the RTP of the game exceeds 96.3%.

The plot tells about prospectors who mine gold in an old mine. The primitive graphics take gamblers back to the days of classic arcade games. However, the bonus set of the video slot includes a large number of non-standard solutions.

Cascading symbols help you earn several times in one round. As soon as a winning combination is formed, the matched images are removed, and new images fall in their place. This happens until there are no similar options in the next rockfall of chips.

The Megaways feature means that each reel generates a different number of images per spin. The total number of paylines may even reach the figure of 117649. The prize system is complemented by a wild and a scatter.

The wild symbol is implemented in a non-standard way. The player will see dynamite. As soon as this picture appears on the screen, it will immediately explode several positions and put new pictures on these cells. In this way, the user can immediately receive a win.

The scatter is made in the form of a barrel. This element is introduced into the gameplay to trigger free spin rounds. By the way, during paid spins, the bet coefficient will constantly increase.

In this device, the manufacturer suggests activating the Fortune Bet option. In this mode, the chance to catch bonus cards and levels increases several times.

Vegas Cash Spins

The developer suggests making sure that Las Vegas is built on diamonds and money. In this slot machine, the user will have the opportunity to compete for several jackpots at once. The 96.2% return rate promises a good profit.

Diamonds, card denominations, dice, and other attributes of the world of wealth and gambling are used as the main symbols. The wild symbol operates here according to a special scenario. When the joker enters the playing field, it begins to expand vertically.

The next unusual card is the Wheel of Fortune. The symbol appears on the display of the video slot in stacks. As soon as the gambler catches 6 of these images, the gambler will be able to enter the prize round. During this tour, the wheels do not disappear anywhere, and the online club customer gets the right to three more scrolls. They can continue indefinitely if the emulator gives out more prize cards. When the casino client fills in the entire field with identical jokers, the provider will give out a prize of up to 1000 bets.

Fruity Bonanza Scatter Drops

Every video slot developer who wants to succeed must have some kind of trick. Inspire Gaming decided to implement their author's style in this particular device. The emulator's RTP is 97%.

The images on the main field can have different sizes. The Scatter Pays feature is built in here. With its help, the user can form a whole bunch of winning combinations in one spin.

The bonus structure is built around the star images. It is this card that activates the tour with paid moves. Moreover, the client of the online institution will have two options to choose from at once. You can take 10 FS, during which the slot can easily produce a multiplication of x100. Gamblers will also be able to take 14 spins. In this case, the coefficient will increase regularly from round to round.

The trick is that the manufacturer offers to extend the bonus level. For example, 10 stars will add another 10 FS. Therefore, the final payout of a virtual gambling club visitor can really amount to a huge amount.

Do not forget that there is also a Fortune Bet option here. When the gambler starts this mode, the probability of stars falling increases 2-3 times.

Bonus Island

This slot machine once again implements the mechanics of cascading images. The studio generally has a weakness for this technology, which is not a disadvantage. It is this feature that allows many gamblers to win large prize money because the payout can actually be caught twice in a row.

The theme of the slot machine is pirates. The interface has 6 reels and 5 rows, and therefore you have to catch a large number of symbols in one scroll. The images are various types of weapons, the thugs themselves, and the treasures they came to the desert island for.

A special feature of the video slot for casino en ligne sans depot is the presence of a special prize scale. The user will be able to start gaining rating points and thus increase their chances of breaking a big jackpot. Thanks to this indicator, the gambler will be able to get into the bonus round first and, after that, participate in the drawing of a fixed jackpot.

The emulator also has a paid scroll system. With their help, you can earn new top winnings. The provider offers to extend free spins, and with each new attempt, the coefficient will automatically increase.

The casino en ligne argent réel game includes a 96.8% rollback rate. The average volatility and abundance of bonuses make this slot profitable for beginners with a small budget. A visitor to the online club will not have to spend a lot of money or activate several deposit gifts at once.

What confirms the honesty of the Inspired Gaming software?

Many years of experience is not the only guarantee for gamblers. Users can visit the company's official website and make sure that the manufacturer has licenses from all reputable regulators. These are organisations from Malta, Curaçao, and Maine, including a commission from the UK.

Unlike new developers, IG does not use a purchased random number generator. The provider has created its own software algorithm, which has been certified by both regulators and independent auditors. iTechLabs and ECOGRA agencies confirm that it is impossible to hack or disrupt the RNG of video slots.

Another argument is the thousands of jackpots paid. The studio cooperates only with licensed virtual casinos, which pay out the money won within 72 hours.