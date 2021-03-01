Top Gambling Strategies to Win a Profit

We all want to win, right? You came here because you want to make it big without putting in all that much effort. Yeah, everyone’s been there. And some have even succeeded. If you’re wondering how, it wasn’t just sheer luck (at least not in most cases). It was about tactics, wits, and knowledge regarding the game or sport people were betting on.

While these strategies aren’t exactly a well-guarded secret, not many people are aware of their existence. And for that we have chosen to write this article today, so that you can also profit from a well-placed bet at the right time. Here’s everything you need to know:

The Martingale

If you want to have an almost guaranteed profit every single time, then the Martingale method is for you. It’s as easy to understand and use as the name is to pronounce. The basic principle behind the Martingale is that you double your bets after every loss, thus winning back twice as much and earning a profit almost guaranteed.

To simplify things as much as possible, we recommend making even-money bets so that you’ll have an easy time tracking your earnings and losses.

Here’s a great example of that theory in practice:

You bet $10 and win (+10 profit).

You bet $10 and lose (0 profit).

You bet $20 and lose (- 20 loss).

You bet $40 and lose (- 60 loss).

You bet $80 and lose (- 140 loss).

You bet $160 and lose (- 300 total loss).

You bet $320 and win (+20 profit).

The next bet returns to $10, right back at the beginning. Do so every time and you are guaranteed to win a profit or, at the very least, break even.

The Fibonacci Method

Well, it’s not just a mathematical thing. And it’s not related to Tool’s music either this time. When betting on a football match in particular or any similar sport, there are three possible outcomes to choose from: win, loss, or draw.

Oftentimes, people forget about the third possibility, namely the draw. That’s certainly the reasoning behind implementing the Fibonacci Method, which is based on the theory that it is harder for bookmakers to predict a draw than the other two possible outcomes.

Find the bets on draws with a probability above 2.618 as reflected by bookmaker odds, and then increase your subsequent betting stake by using the Fibonacci sequence. The rest of the process is quite similar to Martingale, mainly that you increase your stakes in such a way that you can cover previous losses.

And, of course, this method isn’t foolproof and won’t protect your bankroll in case of a losing streak, so don’t go overboard if you can’t afford it.

Betting 2% or Less of Your Bankroll

This method works regardless if you are betting in a physical location or in a card game with poker software features. The general idea is that you only risk 2% or less of your bankroll on any given wager so you can stay as long as possible in the game. That’s it. It’s really simple.

