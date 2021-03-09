Top Delta 8 Edibles FAQs Answered

Details

After the extensive scientific research and the discovery of new cannabinoids found in the Cannabis sativa, the public became increasingly curious about a particular cannabinoid named Delta 8 THC. Although quite similar to Delta 9 in name, many people wondered whether this cannabinoid provided the same effects.

With the possibility to purchase in bulk Delta 8 gummies of various sizes, flavors, and Delta 8 dosages, people now have access to Delta 8 edibles. However, many still don’t know much about these unique products. So, here we combined a list of the most frequently asked questions concerning Delta 8 edibles.

Frequently Asked Questions About Delta 8 Edibles

What is Delta 8 THC?

Delta 8 THC is one of the hundreds of cannabinoids found in the cannabis plant. With the molecular structure almost identical to the much more famous Delta 9, these two cannabinoids share a large majority of effects.

However, Delta 8 has a double bond on its eighth carbon chain and Delta 9 on its ninth carbon chain. Although insignificant at first glance, this difference makes Delta 8 and Delta 9 have some crucial dissimilarity too.

What are Delta 8 edibles?

Delta 8 edibles are products made with a certain amount of Delta 8 in them. They are primarily made for anyone wanting to enjoy Delta 8 but don’t prefer inhaling methods. Since these products are carefully produced and dosed, you can get any Delta 8 dosage when buying an edible.

As an alternative and practical way to get the necessary Delta 8 dose, these edibles come in various shapes, sizes, and forms. The most popular edibles are by far gummies, but other products such as cookies, chocolates, or mints also get a fair amount of sales.

What are the effects of Delta 8 edibles?

Delta 8 edibles might take a while to get started, but once they start kicking in, the effects are much stronger than those gotten from smoking or vaping Delta 8. This cannabinoid is known for its effects which represent the golden middle between Delta 9 and CBD.

Namely, users often experience a paradoxical effect of simultaneous euphoria and content. This unique result helps relax and unwind, but it doesn’t decrease alertness and concentration.

Can you get high from Delta 8 edibles?

While you can feel euphoric and get that high effect from Delta 8, it’s much less potent than the high you get from Delta 9. Too much Delta 9 can even result in paranoia and increased anxiety, which is impossible when using Delta 8.

How long until you feel the effects of Delta 8 edibles?

Since the edibles need to go through the entire digestive system before reaching the bloodstream, they need more time than smoking or vaping. The approximate period when the edibles start to take effect is between 2 and 4 hours after consumption.

However, once Delta 8 reaches your bloodstream and comes in contact with your CB1 and CB2 receptors, expect to feel the effects much longer. For some, the effects can even last up to 12 hours.

How to dose Delta 8 edibles?

Upon starting Delta 8 edible use, less is always more. It’s better to start with lower doses which will prevent unnecessary intake of too much Delta 9, and build your way up if needed.

Since edibles vary in Delta 8 levels and their potency, first, it’s crucial to find out how much Delta 8 content one piece contains. If you’re a beginner, start with 10 mg of Delta 8 and add if necessary.

What are the benefits of Delta 8 edibles?

Delta 8 edibles are a great way to get all the benefits Delta 8 cannabinoid provides to its users. Not only are Delta 8 edibles great therapeutic and soothing products, but they’re also rich in appetite-stimulating, antioxidant, and anti-inflammatory properties.

Furthermore, Delta 8 edibles increase sharpness, alertness, and focus, so the users can breeze through their daily tasks. Also, Delta 8 is an excellent natural anti-depressant since it improves mood and boosts energy.

Are Delta 8 edibles legal?

This answer isn’t the same for everyone, as it depends on where you live. Cannabis is largely being legalized across the world, but not every country has the same regulations. Nevertheless, most countries legalized all hemp products containing up to 0.3% THC, which means both CBD and Delta 8 are legal. But, we strongly advise you to check the laws in your country before purchasing any Delta 8.

Conclusion

Let’s wrap it all up! Edibles became one of the most liked methods of taking any cannabis product, including Delta 8. Besides offering the user a discreet and practical way of taking Delta 8, the edibles have several other advantages.

For example, they’re precisely dosed, provide numerous health benefits, and offer a long-lasting, powerful experience.