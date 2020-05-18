Tips for Looking After Your Teeth
It’s absolutely vital that you take care of your teeth. When I was a child my mother told me I only had to clean the teeth I wanted to keep. Taking care of your teeth will ensure you’re less likely to suffer from toothache, have gum disease, and a myriad of other issues.
The good news is this article will show you how you can take good care of your teeth:
Brush Your Teeth at Least Twice a Day
Make sure you brush your teeth at least twice a day, preferably after your meals. Clean your teeth for at least two minutes and don’t scrub too hard. If you can, use a small headed toothbrush so that you can reach your back teeth better.
Brush For at Least Two Minutes
Ideally, you should brush your teeth for at least two minutes every time. This will ensure you’re more likely to clean all of your teeth, including the ones that are hard to reach. If your teeth are yellow it means you’re not brushing them enough if at all.
Floss Your Teeth
Floss your teeth every day. Use a sawing motion and make sure you floss your teeth gently. You can buy a range of different flosses, some are available in mint flavors which makes them more pleasant to use. Ideally, you should floss at least twice a day and after you have brushed. This is because there may still be bits of food lodged in between your teeth. Getting rid of those bits of food will help to prevent the build-up of plaque.
Visit your Dentist
You’ll need to visit your dentist at least twice a year. This is so they can check your teeth and make sure they’re all in good working order. Your dentist will need to check your gums too, especially for gum disease. If you don’t have a dentist make sure you have the contact details of an emergency dentist who can help you if you crack a tooth or you have other tooth-related concerns.
Cut Down on Sugary Foods
Reducing your consumption of sugary foods can help to prevent the build-up of plaque. This is because the bacteria in plaque can turn those sugars into acids. These acids attack your teeth and they can cause cavities.
Don’t Open Bottles With Your Teeth
Many people damage their teeth when they use them to open bottles, crack nuts, or open packaging. Your teeth are not made to do this. You could crack or even break a tooth. This could result in an expensive trip to your dentist. Find another way to open those items, thereby helping to look after your teeth.
The more you look after your teeth the longer they will be around to look after you. Brush and floss daily, visit your dentist twice a year and reduce your intake of sugary food and drinks. If you look after your teeth you’re less likely to need a trip to see your dentist.