The Momentum Swing: Which Teams Are Rising in the Conference Odds Race

With four weeks left in the regular season, the conference picture is starting to take shape, but the betting odds continue to shift. Through Week 11, several teams have improved their standing while others are seeing their early-season dominance challenged. As the final stretch begins, oddsmakers are adjusting to the late-season momentum that could decide who wins each conference title.

Let’s break down where the action is heating up and which programs are on the rise.

Big Ten

Here are the top teams shaping the Big Ten odds race.

Ohio State

Ohio State (-145) remains the Big Ten favorite, and the odds continue to show strong confidence in its ability to finish as the college football conference winners. The Buckeyes have handled their schedule well, staying ahead of the pack and maintaining control of their conference outlook. Still, their number has tightened slightly in recent weeks, suggesting that the field is starting to draw more respect from oddsmakers.

Indiana

Indiana (+135) has been the biggest riser in the Big Ten odds, moving from a long shot to a clear contender. Oddsmakers have adjusted in response to consistent performances and strong results against quality opponents. The Hoosiers have combined efficient offense, disciplined defense, and composure in close games to earn their place near the top of the board.

Michigan

Michigan (+1800) remains in the mix but sits well behind the top contenders in the Big Ten odds. The Wolverines have put together a solid season and continue to show strong fundamentals on both sides of the ball, yet oddsmakers have not significantly shortened their line. The current number suggests that while Michigan is capable of competing with anyone in the conference, it would take an exceptional late-season push to re-enter the title conversation.

Big 12

Here are the teams driving the Big 12 odds picture through Week 11.

Texas Tech

Texas Tech (-170) remains the favorite in the Big 12, backed by an 8–1 record and a well-balanced roster. Their consistent play on both sides of the ball has kept them at the top of the odds board for much of the year. The current line shows continued confidence in their ability to close out the season strong, though the gap behind them has narrowed slightly as other programs build momentum.

BYU

BYU (+320) has made one of the biggest climbs in the Big 12 odds race, moving firmly into the role of Texas Tech’s primary challenger. After starting the season 8–0, the Cougars have earned increased confidence from oddsmakers who see sustained strength rather than early-season luck. Continued success over the next few weeks could close the gap even further and potentially push them toward the top of the conference board heading into the final stretch.

Cincinnati

Cincinnati (+850) remains in the mix, positioned in the middle of the pack but not far enough behind to be counted out. Their performances have been steady, and one or two key results could significantly shorten their odds. While they haven’t generated the same buzz as BYU, the Bearcats’ current pricing reflects a team that still has a viable path if the top contenders falter.

SEC

Here are the programs leading the SEC race.

Alabama

Alabama (+115) continues to sit at the top of the SEC odds, though the line has inched closer as other programs gain momentum. The Crimson Tide remains the standard in the conference thanks to its explosive offense and proven ability to win in big moments. However, the shorter odds compared to earlier in the season indicate that oddsmakers are factoring in the growing strength of their challengers rather than assuming Alabama’s dominance outright.

Texas A&M

Texas A&M (+220) has emerged as Alabama’s most serious challenger. Their odds have steadily improved in recent weeks, driven by strong performances, a balanced offensive attack, and consistent defensive play. The movement in their line shows that bettors and analysts see them as more than just a second-tier team. They’re a legitimate threat to win the SEC outright if they maintain their current form.

Georgia

Georgia (+400) continues to be a major presence in the title race. While their odds haven’t tightened as much as A&M’s, the Bulldogs have the roster and experience to alter the standings quickly with one signature win. Oddsmakers still view them as a team that can rise fast if they capitalize on upcoming opportunities.

ACC

Here are the teams making steady pushes to challenge for the top spot.

Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech (+280) remains the favorite to win the ACC, backed by steady play and consistent results throughout the season. Their balanced approach on both sides of the ball has kept them ahead of the field, though the odds suggest their lead is anything but secure. The Yellow Jackets have set the standard so far, but the competition is closing in.

Virginia

Virginia (+350) has been one of the biggest movers in the ACC odds, cutting into Georgia Tech’s lead week by week. Strong offensive production and improved defensive play have fueled their rise, earning respect from oddsmakers and bettors alike. If they continue this trend, Virginia could soon overtake the top spot.

SMU

SMU (+900) remains within reach of the leaders, positioned as a dangerous team capable of shaking up the standings. Their path is more challenging, but their odds show there’s still belief in their ability to capitalize if either Georgia Tech or Virginia slips down the stretch.

Final Thoughts

With only a few weeks left in the season, the conference odds show how much can change in a short time. The favorites still lead, but teams like Indiana, BYU, Texas A&M, and Virginia have made big moves to tighten the races. As the finish line approaches, every game will matter even more in deciding who comes out on top.