The Guide For Marketers Upon How To Create Instagram Stories Content Plan
Instagram is a wonderful application that helps you connect easily with your customers. It has grown by 1400% in the past five years alone. More and more people connect with different brands through the platform every day. This is when Instagram Stories come into the picture.
Over 500 million users check Instagram stories daily. Besides, statistics say that 83% of all Instagram users discover a new product or service on this platform. In other words, Instagram Stories is a gold mine for marketers, if you know how to use it well.
With smart use of all tools available, you can take your business to desired growth levels. Read on for some useful tips on how to plan your Instagram stories for marketing success.
1. Be Clear On What You Want To Convey
As a brand, you need to be clear about how you want to improve the life of your customers. This will let you connect with your target audience. Having a straightforward answer to the following will make it easy:
- What are the areas of your expertise?
- How do you want to influence and inspire your audience?
Once you figure these, you can focus on your target audience more.
2. Establish a Personal Connection with the Users
Instagram Stories are a great place to offer your audience meaningful content that could help them. With the right understanding of user persona, you can dish out content that touches, influences, and educates them. The more you do this, the more they will connect with your brand.
For instance, use Stories to share raw and funny videos from your activities. This will make you more authentic, which is very important in the long-run.
3. Maximize Interaction Using Different Instagram Stories Features
Instagram Stories is a versatile tool in your marketing arsenal. It offers unique ways to engage, entertain, and inspire the audience. Let us look at some Story ideas;
Quick stories: Instagram Stories display pictures for 5 seconds and videos for 15 seconds. Use multiple stories to entertain your audience or to show them insightful clips. Use InVideo, the best online Instagram video editor to create attractive clips. Keep them short and catchy.
Geotags: Geotags let users discover you on location-based searches. This is more important if you base your business on a particular region.
Hashtags: Insert the right hashtags in your Stories. This way, potential clients can find you through hashtag-based searches
Polls: Customer feedback is priceless in marketing and business. Instagram polls are ideal for this. Ask your followers to cast their opinion with a simple click. You not only make them feel empowered but get their valuable feedback too.
Questions feature: You can use this tool to ask your audience questions. Make sure you respond with the best answer. You can also use this tool to ask for opinion and feedback from your followers. This tool works great for engagement and for authentic feedback.
Share Website Content: Instagram Stories offer another way to promote your website content—by sharing links. Now you can add links to your blogs, pictures, or YouTube videos by adding the ‘swipe up’ option with the respective link.
4. Figure out the Persona of Your Audience
The most efficient way to connect to your customers is to understand their tastes, preferences, and personality types. This will help you create Stories that will resonate with your target group.
To begin with, you can check the profiles of your followers and identify the common features. Visit your brand’s posts and scan your comments. Find the liveliest topics so you can create similar discussions again.
You can also look into your Audience Insights; it will reveal the age, gender, and details like the location of your audience. This will help you create content that is more specific. For instance, if the majority of your followers are CEOs, you can create content that helps self-motivated individuals.
5. Include Ads on Instagram Stories
Instagram Ads are growing astronomically. Do you know why? They are highly efficient.
You can design ads that target an audience based on gender, language, and behaviours. When you make ads with a top ad maker like InVideo, it will create a smooth experience while landing you more leads.
6. Formulate a Long-Term Content Plan
In marketing, it is a no-brainer to have a plan laid out well ahead of time. But, it is worth mentioning here because proper planning can help you create more professional-looking Instagram Stories. You can bring continuity and anticipation if you create stories with a plan. For instance, you can add a campaign on Mondays, dedicate Tuesdays for videos, and so on. This will keep your stories lively.
7. Include a Call-to-Action
The ultimate goal of marketing campaigns is action and Instagram Stories offer many options for this. For instance, you can add ‘shop now’ or ‘learn more’ options to your Instagram story ads. Besides, those with over 10,000 followers can use the ‘swipe up’ option to add links.
Instagram Stories is a free yet powerful marketing tool. Make sure you use the above options to the fullest and leverage your business.