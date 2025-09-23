The Biggest Sporting Events to Watch in 2025

So, two months of summer 2025 have flown by, and this year has already managed to set the pace - loud, fast, without brakes. But the most interesting is still ahead. The sports calendar for the rest of the year is packed like a tight stadium before the final: there will be surprises, and dramas, and moments that will send a current through your body. In this article, five main events are definitely worth following if sports are more than just a score on the board for you.

5. Golf’s Grand Duel Returns to New York

This isn’t just golf. This is war with wedges and putters. From September 25 to 28, the Ryder Cup takes over Bethpage Black, where the fairways are ruthless and the crowds even louder. USA vs Europe. A rivalry that’s produced everything from last-hole heartbreaks to champagne-drenched chaos. And guess what? Online betting site traffic in Nepal has surged — up 34% in just a few weeks — as locals dive into player stats, pairings, and predictions. Everyone wants to know: Will Scottie Scheffler dominate again? Will Rory McIlroy bring the fire back to Europe? Will Bethpage, with its 7,400+ yards of pure punishment, break someone’s game?

The numbers speak for themselves:

600 million viewers expected worldwide

250,000 spectators in attendance

$1,000+ ticket prices for Sunday’s singles matches

Europe last won on U.S. soil in 2012 — and that still stings

By Day 3, with 12 singles matches and the Cup on the line, it won’t matter if you’ve ever held a golf club. You’ll be screaming at the screen!

4. Cricket’s Biggest Stage in the Heart of India

It’s back — and it’s in India, the heartbeat of cricket. The Women’s Cricket World Cup (September 29 – October 26) is hitting grounds like Wankhede and Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium with a force like never before. And the numbers? Cricket bets in Nepal are soaring — +41% in July alone — as fans follow Sri Lanka’s underdog story and India's dream of a home win. The final? It’s likely in front of 132,000 fans. Yes, you read that right.

Watch out for:

Australia, with seven titles, is hunting for an 8th

India, with the deadly combo of Mandhana and Verma, is on a mission

Sri Lanka, which shocked the world by beating India in the 2024 Asia Cup final

England, furious after 2022’s final loss

Viewership will shatter records: over 500 million viewers, streaming live on Disney+ Hotstar, and ticket prices starting at $5 make it wildly accessible. It’s not just cricket. It’s emotional chaos in colored jerseys.

3. A Celebration of Sport Beyond the Olympics

From August 7 to 17, Chengdu will host a real sports bacchanalia — the World Games. This is not a parade of flags or a race for ratings; this is a thrill from pure excitement. Where official federations just shrug their shoulders, here — the stadium roars. Not about medals, but about moments that give you goosebumps.

The program is completely surreal:

Figure skating on roller skates. Yes, on roller skates. And they move as if the ice is yesterday.

Karate, where the slightest yawn — and you fly out. Without a "best second chance."

Breakdancing, after which TikTok explodes, before the judges raise their signs.

Tug of war. With stands, with shouts, with crazy tension — everything is for adults.

More than 4,000 athletes. More than 100 countries. 35 sports you may not have heard of yesterday. And a billion (!) online viewers. This is not an emergency exit for the Olympics — this is a separate stage, and the lighting here is no worse.

Nepal, by the way, is unexpectedly turning up the heat — especially in squash. Young, ambitious, and already on the verge of big stories. And Chengdu is pouring into infrastructure in a big way: stadiums for 25 thousand, arenas like Dong'an Lake and Chengdu Sports Centre — everything is done conscientiously, not in the style of "just to be there".

2. Track Legends and Rising Stars Collide in Tokyo

From September 13 to 21, one of the most charged tournaments of the year, the World Athletics Championships, returns to Tokyo. This is not just another start. This is a rematch. This is a scream. This is everything that stadiums were invented for. More than 2,000 athletes from two hundred countries will gather under the Olympic fire again.

And if you need numbers, here they are:

49 disciplines

2 billion spectators around the world

$200 per ticket — and even these are almost sold out

A million spectators are expected in the stands — and each of them knows why they came

But the main thing is not the statistics. The main thing is the people—their stories. Watch Tarushi Karunaratne from Sri Lanka — the 800m final, and the whole country held its breath. Kalinga Kumarage will shoot in the 4x400 relay, and he has not just sweat on his face, but the entire way here. And the 100m? Don't blink. Lyles, Tebogo, and maybe some nameless sprinter who will one night become a meme, a legend, and a school poster.

Tokyo after the empty stands of 2020 is like an open bottle of champagne shaking in your hands. The crowd is back. And they're here to fight back. Every long run, every javelin throw, every false start is on the verge of legend.

1. Rugby’s Fiercest Battle Lands in England

Some tournaments just happen. And there are those that you feel in your bones. The Women's Rugby World Cup is in the second category. From August 22 to September 27, England will once again become the center of gravity for the entire world of the oval ball. Manchester, London, Bristol — and no compromises. Only the crunch of bones, blood on the grass, and attempts that make even the commentator's voice crack.

And now everything is boiling:

England? The "Red Roses" go without a single defeat in 2025.

New Zealand? The "Black Ferns" arrived with the championship belt.

France and Canada? Not as extras — they are determined to spoil the party.

And Wales got into the tournament for the first time in history. And they are determined to prove that this is not an accident.

And while Europe is filling stadiums, rugby is starting to live a new life in Nepal — broadcasts, forums, discussions, fans who can already distinguish the position of a fullback from a flanker. It's crazy.

You can still get tickets for the group stage for £20. But the final at Twickenham is almost full. Almost 82,000 seats, and each one is worth its weight in gold.

The final whistle there will not just be a period. It will thunder around the world because this is not just a sport. This is a flag on your shoulders, make-up on your face, and screaming as loud as you can. To miss this is a crime.

Who’s Competing, When, and What to Expect

Can’t keep track of it all? Here’s your cheat sheet to the most significant battles of 2025:

Event Dates Stars to Watch Why It Matters Ryder Cup (Golf) Sept 25–28 McIlroy, Scheffler, Rahm, Schauffele The fiercest team battle in golf. Period. Women’s Cricket World Cup Sept 29–Oct 26 Mandhana, Athapaththu, Perry, Knight 132K fans. 8 teams. 1 shot at immortality. World Athletics Sept 13–21 Lyles, Karunaratne, Duplantis, Hodgkinson Tokyo’s roar. Records will fall. Women’s Rugby World Cup Aug 22–Sept 27 Red Roses, Black Ferns, France, Canada Unbeaten England, hungry New Zealand. Chaos.

Bookmark it. Print it. Memorize it. This is your 2025 survival guide.

One Year, One Planet, Countless Moments to Remember

2025 is not just a year; it is that very second when everything came together: the shouts of the stands, the tremor in the commentator's voice, the victories of others that give you goosebumps. Wherever you are — on a roof in Kathmandu or in a traffic jam in the rain — you will remember this moment. Because such moments happen rarely. And forever!