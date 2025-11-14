The Best Canadian Cities For Airbnb Investing

Details

Canada has several strong markets, so serious buyers compare the best cities for Airbnb investment before choosing where to deploy capital. The table below summarizes core metrics you can use to shortlist cities fast. For operations in major markets like Toronto, many hosts work with a Toronto Airbnb Manager to handle compliance, pricing, and guest operations while they focus on growth.

City Avg Monthly Revenue Occupancy Rates ADR Listings Top Month YoY Revenue Change Toronto CA$3,418 69% CA$169 10,145 August +12.16% Vancouver CA$4,901 79% CA$206 3,830 July +13.45% Montreal CA$3,259 69% CA$157 6,268 August +3.25% Calgary CA$2,882 69% CA$139 4,595 June +18.88% Quebec City CA$4,138 72% CA$190 1,338 August +8.68%

Comparative Snapshot: Best Cities For Airbnb Investment in Canada

Vancouver and Quebec City lead on ADR and occupancy, showing strong pricing power and consistent booking depth.

Toronto, Montreal, and Calgary show a stable 69% occupancy, so investors in these markets must rely on strong locations, thoughtful design, and solid reviews to stand out in competitive environments.

Calgary delivers the fastest YoY revenue growth at +18.88%, making it attractive for buyers seeking lower entry costs with solid upside.

Most Canadian markets peak in summer, so aligning rates and minimum-night rules with seasonal demand can lift annual revenue.

Regulations remain strict across all cities, so verifying permits and building bylaws is essential.

Key Factors When Choosing a City

Start with local regulations, since permits, principal-residence rules, and building bylaws can shape your entire plan. Then, review acquisition costs and compare property prices to projected revenue to ensure realistic returns. Next, assess property–market fit, checking which unit types perform best. Also, study micro-location and nearby competition, because walkability and supply levels strongly influence occupancy. In addition, build a seasonal strategy for peak summers and slower shoulder periods. At the same time, strengthen operations with reliable cleaning and fast communication. Finally, keep solid financial reserves so you can price confidently and avoid reactive discounts.

Final Take On The Best Cities For Airbnb Investment

Choosing the best cities for Airbnb investment comes down to clear data, realistic budgeting, and strong operations. Compare revenue, occupancy, and regulations, then choose the market that fits your goals. With steady management and smart pricing, these Canadian cities can support reliable long-term Airbnb income.