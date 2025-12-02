TCL NXTPAPER Black Friday Deals Slash Almost 40% Off Eye-Friendly Tablets and Smartphones

Details

If you’ve been waiting for the right time to upgrade your screen setup, TCL’s Black Friday sale is one you don’t want to scroll past. From now through December 1, the brand’s acclaimed NXTPAPER lineup is slashing prices by almost 40% on Amazon.

Unlike traditional LCDs, NXTPAPER screens reduce glare and filter up to 61% of blue light, offering a matte, easy-on-the-eyes experience that’s perfect for reading, studying, or streaming for long hours without fatigue.

Here are the standout deals worth grabbing before they sell out:

These are some of TCL’s lowest prices of the year, and with discounts this deep, stock may run out by Cyber Monday.