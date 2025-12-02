TCL NXTPAPER Black Friday Deals Slash Almost 40% Off Eye-Friendly Tablets and Smartphones

- Details
If you’ve been waiting for the right time to upgrade your screen setup, TCL’s Black Friday sale is one you don’t want to scroll past. From now through December 1, the brand’s acclaimed NXTPAPER lineup is slashing prices by almost 40% on Amazon.
Unlike traditional LCDs, NXTPAPER screens reduce glare and filter up to 61% of blue light, offering a matte, easy-on-the-eyes experience that’s perfect for reading, studying, or streaming for long hours without fatigue.
Here are the standout deals worth grabbing before they sell out:
- TCL NXTPAPER 14 Android Tablet — $299.99 (36% off, $170 off)
A 14-inch 2.4K NXTPAPER display, T-PEN stylus support, and a 10,000 mAh battery make this a creator’s dream device.
- TCL NXTPAPER 11 Plus — $249.99 (32% off, $120 off)
A compact 11.5-inch tablet with 120 Hz refresh rate, quad DTS® 3D Boom Sound speakers, and 33 W fast charging — great for work or entertainment.
- TCL NXTPAPER 11 Gen 2 (128 GB) — $179.99 (38% off, $110 off)
A budget-friendly 11-inch tablet with NXTPAPER 4.0, Helio G80 processor, and 8,000 mAh battery — ideal for reading and learning.
- TCL 60 XE NXTPAPER 5G (128 GB) — $169.99 (32% off, $80 off)
The 5G phone with a paper-like 120 Hz display and dual DTS speakers — built for smooth streaming and comfortable viewing anywhere.
These are some of TCL’s lowest prices of the year, and with discounts this deep, stock may run out by Cyber Monday.
DISCLAIMER: Branded Voices features paid content from our marketing partners. Articles are not created by Native News Online staff and have not been fact-checked for accuracy. The information presented and views and opinions expressed in the Branded Voices stories are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Native News Online or its ownership. Any content provided by our bloggers or authors are their property, may include their opinions, and are not intended to malign any religion, ethnic group, club, organization, company, individual or anyone or anything.