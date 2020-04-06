Study Must Go On In Quarantine Time. What Students Do In Their Distance-Study Time
Now, as people around the world have to suffer the consequences of the Coronavirus pandemic, there are students who retain the most rigid of positions.
They know that the education processes should not be ceased, especially in the time when technologies let people study from any place they find comfortable. So, let us talk a bit more about what students from the United States, China, and Italy, do in their distance-study time.
The United States: Keep Up with the Studies
It is, probably, not hard to guess that all of America’s universities, colleges, and even high schools have embarked upon online learning. The impact of online technologies cannot be overestimated when it comes to talking about how important they were in ensuring that millions of disciples from all of the states of this powerful country now have the opportunity to continue their studies. While the count is still going on, the approximate number of students learning online in the US today is more than 6,000,000 individuals.
So, basically, the first thing that most students do while on quarantine is making sure that no time is lost and keep up with their studies. Nonetheless, another problem that the United States faces due to quarantine is the fact that all the student exchange programs have been shut down, which means a massive loss to the state’s economy.
The Chinese Are Trying to Adjust to the New Reality
It should be acknowledged that not many universities and colleges have been practicing online education before the quarantine began, so lots of students still find it hard to deal with the obstacles standing in their way. However, the country has reacted brilliantly to the coronavirus threat and provided the students with an opportunity to study at home. China is known as the country of students because the Chinese consider life-long learning to be a proper way of living. As the coronavirus outburst has happened, the Chinese authorities have claimed that more than 800,000,000 people have started using the Internet actively, which is 58% of the country’s population.
What is more, the Chinese teachers also comment that the pandemic has had a relatively positive impact upon their jobs. A math teacher from Guangzhou stated that now it is much easier for him to provide feedback on students’ works. Every student at home in the world has to understand that the pandemic is going to end soon, but there is a need to adjust to the conditions that they have to live in today. Even though the number of infected individuals rises on a daily basis, the global critical spots, such as China, Italy, and Germany, are already reporting about a downturn in the mortality rates. Thus, when one thinks about how to study at home, the first thing to do is to remain patient and keep your chin up.
The Italian Response to Calamity
The pivotal mistake that Italy’s education system has made was not closing its schools and universities soon enough. The country was negligent towards the problem. The growth in the number of students studying at home has reached the point of %10000. But Italy is doing a great job given the casualties that the country has suffered. For example, Sveva, a student majoring in English and Spanish at the University of Turin, claimed that: “the University of Turin quickly took harsh measures, such as suspending classes and closing libraries, observing Italy’s national lockdown”. In general, the Italian students stated that coronavirus had launched the process of total digitalization of education as they have never seen such a number of PowerPoint presentations and lecture records.
Time to Compare
Here comes a comparative statistic regarding how many students from the US, China, and Italy have started learning remotely during the pandemic.
|US
|China
|Italy
|6,300,000
|278,000,000
|1,800,000
It can be clearly stated that the numbers are growing exponentially, and there is no way for defining the exact number of students who keep on studying remotely in those countries. However, one thing is for sure: coronavirus did not stand in people’s way toward education.
Conclusion
It should be acknowledged that coronavirus has struck the planet real hard, and the discussed countries were the ones to take the hardest strike. However, it does not mean that we have to stop learning. What would we have been doing if all the doctors and medics saving thousands of lives today had rejected learning when they faced the opportunities? That’s right, humanity would have perished by now. So, keep on learning, friends, and make sure to ask for help when you need some because it is important to have some guidance while being isolated.