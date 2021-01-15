Quitting Smoking: Tips And Tricks For Resisting Tobacco Cravings

Quitting smoking isn’t easy. It comes with a tobacco craving that can significantly wear you down whenever you try quitting smoking tobacco. It can make your life hell. However, you can still resist the craving. Here are the top tips for resisting this craving. From leveraging on nicotine replacement therapy to trying smokeless tobacco solutions like getting a tobacco free dip—these are the tips that will deliver you from this craving.

Consider Enrolling For a Replacement Therapy

So, you have finally decided to quit smoking? Congratulations! You’re about to take a very important step in your life. But how do you go about it? Well, one of the best ways to do this is to get nicotine replacement therapy. Your doctor may recommend over-the-counter nicotine patches, short-acting nicotine replacement therapies, or non-nicotine stop-smoking medications like bupropion and Chantix.

All these can you overcome intense cravings. They’re generally safe and won’t leave adverse side-effects. Over the past years, electronic cigarettes have become increasingly popular as an alternative to traditional cigarettes. Nonetheless, more research needs to be done to determine its effectiveness.

Stay Away From Triggers

Are you trying to quit smoking? Then, do everything you can to avoid potential triggers. For instance, you may want to consider staying away from bars and parties. And this is particularly true if you’re feeling stressed. Take time to identify your triggers and devise a plan to avoid them completely.

Chew Things

Keep on chewing something. This will help you fight your craving for tobacco. Chew on sugarless gum, raw carrots, sunflower seeds, or hard candy. You may also want to get yourself something else that’s both crunchy and satisfying. You can also buy CBD gummies to distract yourself from smoking. However, be sure to get the doctor’s node first.

Never Say I want Just One

You may be tempted to smoke one more cigarette to satisfy your craving. Of course, it’s normal to feel like that but it isn’t the right way to go. Don’t fool yourself into thinking that you’ll stop there. Remember, having just one can lead to another. So, try resisting this temptation.

Consider Indulging In Physical Activities

Exercising can help distract you from your cravings. Plus, it can reduce your nicotine addiction levels. Take a walk, run, or jog. Such simple exercises can significantly reduce your tobacco cravings.

If you aren’t so much into physical activity, try journaling, needlework, or prayer. You may also want to consider doing chores for distraction.

Relaxation Techniques Can Work Like Magic

Was it stress that made you smoke? Well, resisting your tobacco cravings can be very stressful. The best way to manage stress is to practice relaxation techniques like yoga, deep-breathing, visualization, and muscle relaxation.

The Bottom-Line

Don’t let tobacco craving pin you down. Beat it and live a happy life. Resist the craving. Don’t let it lose focus as far as quitting or managing tobacco smoking is concerned. The above guide will help you resist tobacco cravings after quitting smoking. Use these tips and tricks to have better control over your smoking habits.