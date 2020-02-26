Questions You Might Have When Going for Car Insurance
Buying a car insurance cover is not always a straightforward process, especially if you’re doing it for the first time and, maybe, a bit concerned about the overall cost it incurs. However, it is also true that most people have similar questions when they talk about taking out an insurance policy. Here are some explanations to any confusion you might have.
Is it Going to Help If You Rent a Garage for Parking?
It is true that you will end up getting a rather expensive deal if you don’t have a garage to securely park your car, especially if you happen to be in a high crime area. Leaving your car on the streets is not a good option and is surely going to make any car insurer skeptical about taking you in as a customer. But, you should also consider the fact that buying or renting a garage space won’t come cheap either. The best thing is to make a comparison to know how much you’d be paying to get a garage and what type of deal you’d get if you eventually get a secure parking space. If you don’t pay a lot per month in insurance premiums, buying a garage or even renting it won’t save you money overall.
What Should You Do When You Cannot Afford a Garage Space?
As mentioned already, paying for a garage space can cost you a lot, but you can get similar benefits by opting for an anti-theft device instead. Installing one such device would be cheaper and might encourage your insurer to offer some discounts.
Is it a Good Idea to Change Your Current Provider to Find a Better Rate?
In most cases, it is actually a good thing to switch insurance providers to find you a well-rounded deal. However, it is also true that a large percentage of drivers just won’t consider this option and let their policy auto-renew. In fact, the Money Expert survey suggests that 32% of drivers don’t consider switching and often end up paying more than £800 as a result. Just keep in mind that it is not a good idea to make the switch without considering the actual value of your new policy. Pay attention to what type of coverage you get. Is it the same as the one you currently have? Also, are you going to get any discount points or something for retaining the current coverage? Here, you should also be aware of any early cancellation fees you may have to pay for switching providers.
Are there any Tips to Help Lower Your Car Insurance Cost?
You may want to pay attention to the following points to be able to lower your insurance cost.
- Take your time before buying a new car. Going for a luxury car or an imported one is like to drive up the overall cost of taking out an insurance policy. Instead of a Ferrari, going for a Jaguar or BMW, or even Honda will immensely help cut insurance costs.
- Consider buying online. Many comparison sites will help you get considerable discounts when you sign up online. Take advantage of those deals.
- Don’t overlook the idea of getting discounts. You can get many discount deals that may look small but can help in the long run. Many car insurers would offer discounts for having car security systems, have no claim bonuses, and even give multi-policy discounts.
Just remember all these points while shopping for car insurance you are sure to get a good deal.