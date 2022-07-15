ProDentim Reviews - Fake Customer Results or Real Pro Dentim Candy Ingredients?

Details

ProDentim is a new dietary supplement based on probiotic bacteria. With its help, you can support the health of your teeth and make them stronger than ever within a short period.

This supplement uses sugar-free tablets with probiotics to spread beneficial bacteria in your mouth and prevent harmful bacteria from growing there. According to the supplier, each soft tablet has the equivalent of 3.5 billion CFU, as well as other ingredients that will help it to keep your mouth safe.

Will ProDentim live up to the expectations? Is it worth the hype? Read our review to discover more about the price, utility, efficiency of ProDentim, and much more.

What Is ProDentim?

ProDentim is a supplement that focuses on your oral health. At the moment, it can only be purchased from ProDentim.com, its official website.

This product, unlike other probiotic supplements, targets your mouth instead of your lower digestive system. This was decision was made by the creators because your gut is not the only part of the body that uses bacteria to break down foods. The bacteria in your mouth help to maintain good breath, protect your gum and teeth, and even trigger some hormonal reactions.

After you start chewing the soft candies, you will notice that the decay in your teeth will be considerably stopped. The tablets will melt in your mouth, spreading the probiotic bacteria all over it.

In the end, by targeting your mouth, this product can be very useful against inflammations, as well as the proliferation of the bad bacteria that cause cavities, for example.

ProDentim Information

Overview: This advanced oral formula uses probiotic bacteria in tablets that melt in your mouth, releasing over 3.5 billion bacteria in there. It uses a blend of five ingredients to support the health of your gum and teeth via the enhancement of your mouth’s beneficial bacteria.

Creator: This product was created by a doctor called Drew Sutton MD.

Official Website: https://Prodentim.com

Method: Be sure to ingest one tablet each day after brushing your teeth. Don’t swallow it, chew it until it ends.

Medical purpose: To heal the root causes of gum illnesses such as cavities and the decay of your teeth. It comes in the shape of probiotic tablets that melt in your mouth.

List of ingredients: A 20mg blend with the following probiotics: Lactobacillus Paracasei, Lactobacillus Reuteri, BLIS K-12, B.lactis BL-04, and BLIS M-18. Also contains Inulin, Malic Acid, Tricalcium Phosphate, and Peppermint Oil.

Price: The final price depends on how many units you are ordering. You’ll pay $69 in the package with a single bottle, $59 for three, and $49 if you buy six of them at the same time. All offers have a 60-day guarantee.

Bonuses: People who order a package with at least three units will get two bonuses, “Hollywood White Teeth at Home” and “Bad Breath. One Day Detox”.

Contact: You can reach customer service via [email protected]

How Does ProDentim Work?

ProDentim works because of its unique combination of five probiotics that, together with the other active ingredients, help the bacterial flora of your mouth to proliferate healthily. They include Lactobacillus Paracasei, Lactobacillus Reuteri, Bifidobacterium Lactis (BL-04), BLIS K-12, and BLIS M-18.

Each probiotic strain will work in a completely different way in your mouth, using different effects to support your teeth, keep your sinuses free, your respiratory tract protected against infections, and much more.

The other ingredients are all pretty useful for the formula, too. Inulin gives a food source to the bacteria that live in your mouth so they won’t starve to death. The malic acid will keep your teeth white, while peppermint helps against inflammations, and the spearmint keeps your breath fresh, for example.

By combining these features, ProDentim can give you great support for your teeth, gum, and overall oral health that will last for a long time.

How To Use ProDentim?

Using this supplement is absolutely easy, and anyone can do it without effort. To get the desired effects, you should chew one of the tablets each morning, normally after you brush your teeth. By doing that regularly, you will be able to enjoy a higher level of protection for your teeth.

Understand More About Probiotics and Oral Health

If you have read extensively about probiotics, you probably know that 95% of the supplements out there focus on your gut. It’s a natural connection, as the most well-known bacteria that help you live there. However, ProDentim probiotic candies target your mouth, getting interesting results with this decision.

The creators of this solution affirm that the formula was created specifically to correct possible imbalances between bad and good bacteria inside your mouth.

During recent studies, some scientists have discovered that the good bacteria in your mouth are as important as the bad ones, but in an inverse correlation. The more of them you have, the better. However, they are harmed by several toxic products that you often use to kill off the bacteria that cause cavities.

This has a secondary effect in which your mouth gets unprotected exactly because it’s not a healthy environment. With fibers to feed and an environment with low inflammation rates, the healthy bacteria cannot survive. What will happen is that their absence will create space for the harmful ones to settle in again. ProDentim fixes that.

Main ProDentim Benefits

This product has several health benefits, according to the creators. Let’s check them out:

Helps the good bacteria in your mouth to thrive.

Can diminish your bad breath.

Aids the respiratory system in being free from infections.

Supports a good digestion process.

Keeps your teeth white.

Protects against cavities.

Possible ProDentim Side Effects

You don’t need to worry when using ProDentim because, according to the manufacturers, the product is 100% safe and does not have strong side effects. People of all ages and backgrounds can use it, and a doctor is behind the formula, which gives it some more legitimacy than similar products.

Also, the product is thoroughly tested, does not contain toxins, and is made in a factory approved by the FDA, which regulates the main standards and procedures in the United States.

In any case, people who are currently treating any kind of condition should consult with a doctor before using health supplements, and this includes this one.

ProDentim Main Ingredients

Now, you should take a look at the main ingredients used to support your oral health in this formula:

Lactobacillus Paracasei: A part of the blend with over 3.5 billion CFU of probiotic bacteria, this is one of the main ingredients that is used to support your teeth. It's also great to keep your sinuses open.

Lactobacillus Reuteri: This part of the blend diminishes your problems with inflammation in your mouth in sinuses. It also provides some level of support for the good bacteria that were already in your mouth.

Bifidobacterium Lactis (BL-04): It’s a trademarked type of bacteria that was specifically designed to enhance your immunity and work as a line of defense against the many types of infections that can happen.

Inulin: It’s a fiber that works as food for the good bacteria that inhabit your mouth. With it, they will have enough energy to keep working there for a long time. Without it, they will lack power sources and won’t be able to thrive at all.

Malic Acid: Taken from natural sources such as strawberries, this acid is excellent for keeping your teeth white for a long time.

Tricalcium Phosphate: The manufacturers behind ProDentim affirm that this substance can keep your teeth strong and white, protecting them against infections, cavities, and much more.

Spearmint and peppermint: These two ingredients are often used in toothpaste, and it’s no coincidence that they are in this formula. Not only do they have fairly powerful anti-inflammatory capabilities, but they also work hard to keep your breath fresh at all moments.

Streptococcus Salivarius: When combined with the other strains of probiotic bacteria, this substance protects your mouth against infections.

As of August 2022, the Pro Dentim oral probiotic candy ingredients will not consist of BLIS K-12 or BLIS M-18.

ProDentim Features

According to the makers of this formula, it has the following features:

Entirely natural and without side effects.

100% non-GMO.

Gluten-free.

Very easy to consume. Just chew it.

Can be taken daily to deal with inflammation, cavities, etc.

Scientific Evidence for ProDentim

The creators of ProDentim have used several scientific studies to back their claims that their product works as intended. Now, we’ll look at a few of the papers cited on the official website to determine whether they prove that the supplement works or not.

Let’s take this 2010 study that connects probiotics and oral health. In it, you can see that the researchers agree with the idea of using probiotics that were normally only used in the gut for the mouth as well. By colonizing your oral cavities, they can be a strong method for fighting bad bacteria.

In this study, we see the relationship between supplements such as ProDentin and cavities. According to scientists, probiotic supplements had a positive effect on keeping a good balance in your mouth via a process called homeostasis. Without this balance, your teeth would decay, and you would have bad breath.

Oral infections can also be treated with probiotics. By reading this study, you can see that they are responsible for creating a biofilm that will protect the mouth from some of the most common elements that generate infections and cavities.

Finally, the use of prebiotics is also well documented. Look, for example, this study. It shows how they help the probiotics to survive, which diminishes the risk associated with many oral diseases.

In short, we can say that there is significant evidence that the ingredients used in the formula can help to keep your teeth and gums healthy.

What Can You Expect After Using ProDentim?

The main website that sells this product has several customer reviews that will help to have some notion about how this product should work in regular cases.

There, we can see the testimonials of a few customers. One of them, for instance, claims that her dentist prescribed this product to her and that the results are simply “unbelievable”. Others affirm that their teeth feel amazing now and that they never felt that before. There are even others complimenting how good their teeth look after using the tablets for a while.

Overall, the experiences are fairly positive. The website claims that it received over 95,000 reviews, which is quite a large number, and most of them were very happy with the results.

ProDentim Pricing

When visiting ProDentim.com, it’s possible to pay between $49 to $69 per bottle of the supplement, all with free shipping for the United States. The more bottles you purchase at the same time, the better your discount will be.

Check them out:

1 bottle: $69.

3 bottles: $177 ($59 per unit).

6 bottles: $294 ($49 per unit).

Each bottle comes with 30 tablets and has a guarantee that lasts 60 days. If you want a refund, just email the company, send the bottles back and you’ll get it, no questions asked.

ProDentim Bonuses

Clients who purchase the package with at least three bottles will be able to claim a special bonus from the creators of ProDentim. These are two ebooks that may give you additional knowledge on how to take care of your mouth’s health:

Bonus #1: Bad Breath Gone. One Day Detox: With the help of this ebook, it’s possible to find natural methods to keep your breath always fresh. By using seven spices and herbs, you will keep the freshness of your breath forever.

Bonus #2: Hollywood White Teeth at Home: This ebook will give you the secret methods that most famous actors use to keep their teeth so white. It’s a very simple process that you can do in the comfort of your own home. You don’t even need to visit the dentist.

About ProDentim

The makers of ProDentim are based in Akron, Ohio. All of the products sold by the company are manufactured within the United States, in factories approved by the FDA. The product was devised with the help of at least a single doctor, and most customer reviews show that it truly helps your teeth.

ProDentim can be contacted via email at [email protected]

Conclusion

ProDentim uses a blend of probiotics to keep your mouth, teeth, and gums healthy. It was designed by a doctor with 30 years of experience in his area and combines several ingredients to give you what you need for white, strong teeth.

Some of its main advantages include being suitable for all ages, using ten ingredients that are backed by scientific evidence, treating the root causes of tooth decay, and being made in America.

This is a very affordable supplement that improves your teeth and comes with a 60-day moneyback guarantee, assuring you that you won’t lose your money if you dislike it.

You can visit ProDentim.com right now and order a bottle from $69 to $49, depending on how many units you buy.