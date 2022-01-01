Poor Nutrition in Kids and How Kids Health Drinks Help

Protein is the building block of the body and is very essential for the healthy growth and development of children. Consistent availability of the required level of protein for children should be ensured during their growth years. Inadequate availability of protein results in poor nutrition in kids and will hamper their growth.

A vegetarian diet constituting plant-based sources does not provide adequate levels of protein required especially for athletic and sporty kids who need a much higher level for fast recovery and repair of muscles. Kids Health Drinks like Protein Shakes are alternative sources to provide the amino acids that are essential for lean muscle growth and development.

Repercussions of insufficient availability of protein

It is very essential to ensure that the kids get the required level of protein in their growth years. Poor nutrition in kids resulting from inadequate availability of protein can lead to various health issues besides improper growth. Parents must understand why kids' health drinks are essential as an alternate source of protein. The following issues can crop up in kids due to lack of nourishment.

Vulnerable to infections: Protein is an immunity booster and with inadequate availability of protein, kids will be more vulnerable to infections and will fall sick often. Protein deficiency can hinder the healthy growth of kids.

Affects Muscle Growth: Proper muscle growth is very essential for growing children. Protein is the building block of the muscles, skin, hormones, and enzymes. Protein is very much essential to preserve body tissues that will be drawn from the skeletal muscles whenever there is a short supply of protein from the diet. This results in muscle loss which brings down the strength level and also slows down the metabolic rate. This explains why supplementing the regular diet with kids health drinks like Gritzo Protein Shakes is even more essential to overcome poor nutrition in kids.

For Sporty and Athletic kids consistent and adequate supply of protein is even more necessary for speedy repair and recovery of the muscles and also to gain lean muscle mass. Enabling quick absorption of protein is how kids' health drinks help children in getting ample protein required for their growth.

Slows down wound healing

Collagen helps in fast wound healing. Low levels of protein will affect collagen development which will slow down the wound healing process. Also, adequate energy levels are essential as protein will be utilized for providing energy rather than healing the wounds if the energy level is low.

How Protein Benefits the Growth of Children

Proper nourishment for the growth of children consists of proper intake and availability of carbohydrates, vitamins, and proteins. A lack of any one of the nutrients can result in multiple health issues.

Protein is required for the physical and mental development of children. The requirement of protein differs with age and the availability of age-appropriate protein levels should be ensured. Plan a properly balanced diet that provides enough protein for your child. Protein is the most crucial macronutrient required for sustenance, growth, and development of the child.

Proteins are made of essential amino acids and non-essential amino acids. The body produces non-essential amino acids whereas essential amino acids have to be derived from the diet. The daily requirement of protein for children age-wise is given below:

For kids between 0 to 12 years: 9.1 grams

For kids between 1 year to 3 years: 13 grams

For kids between 4 to 8 years: 19 grams

For kids 9 to 13 years of age: 34 grams

Proteins benefit the growth of children in various ways.

Proteins help in building the muscles and in the growth of children and should be supplied either through a regular diet or by supplementing the diet with a healthy drink. If you wonder how kid's health drinks help and why they are recommended, the answer is that they provide the required level of protein age-appropriately.

Proteins aid the growth of new cells in the body. Regeneration of tissues, replenishment of blood, growth of nails as well as hair, and healing of wounds are all spurred up with a proper supply of protein.

Proteins strengthen the immune system of the child by fighting against bacterial and viral infections.

Hormones and enzymes that are required for good metabolism are made up of protein.ac Enhanced metabolic rate will keep the child energetic.

Proteins will replicate the function of carbohydrates supplying energy to the body whenever there is a shortage in carbohydrates.

