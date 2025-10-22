NBA 2K26 Top 100 Player Ratings Announced

- Details
NBA 2K26’s recent release has left so many NBA 2K fans excited for the recently announced player ratings. These ratings depict how every player not only performs during matches and in teams, but also their value. NBA 2K fans will be seeking out the top 100 players to find their top picks for their teams to hopefully pull. But what are the top players, and how do they shape up stats-wise?
🤔What Do The Ratings Mean?
When viewing the NBA 2K26 player ratings, there are three stats to look at. These are the 3-Point, Driving Dunk, and Overall stat rankings. All of these ranks come together to determine how the players will play on average during matches. This will help figure out where you should place them on the court and who to prioritize when pulling new players.
Here’s what each stat means for the player ranks:
- 3-Point - Player's ability for three-point shots.
- Driving Dunk - Player's ability to succeed at dunk attempts while moving towards the basket, including contact, alley-oop, and putback dunks.
- Overall - Puts together all stat attributes to determine a player’s overall ranking from 0-100.
📜The Top 100 Player Rankings for NBA 2K26
With all the major stats and performance attributes explained, we can move on to the Top 100 player rankings themselves. All of the top players have differing rankings to make them stand out, so it’s best to view their individual rankings to determine how they’d best fit your teams. This way, they can show their fullest potential that their rankings promise.
|
Ranking
|
Player
|
3-Point
|
Driving Dunk
|
Overall
|
1
|
Nikola Jokic
|
86
|
75
|
98
|
2
|
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|
82
|
75
|
98
|
3
|
Giannis Antetokounmpo
|
52
|
91
|
97
|
4
|
Luka Doncic
|
86
|
75
|
95
|
5
|
Anthony Edwards
|
87
|
97
|
95
|
6
|
Stephen Curry
|
99
|
36
|
94
|
7
|
LeBron James
|
82
|
85
|
94
|
8
|
Jayson Tatum
|
85
|
89
|
94
|
9
|
Victor Wembanyama
|
80
|
75
|
94
|
10
|
Kevin Durant
|
91
|
85
|
93
|
11
|
Donovan Mitchell
|
85
|
92
|
93
|
12
|
Anthony Davis
|
71
|
85
|
93
|
13
|
Jalen Brunson
|
86
|
35
|
93
|
14
|
Tyrese Haliburton
|
84
|
65
|
93
|
15
|
Kawhi Leonard
|
86
|
80
|
92
|
16
|
Cade Cunningham
|
83
|
75
|
92
|
17
|
Joel Embiid
|
75
|
80
|
92
|
18
|
Karl-Anthony Towns
|
86
|
75
|
92
|
19
|
Ja Morant
|
76
|
96
|
91
|
20
|
Devin Booker
|
81
|
75
|
91
|
21
|
Jalen Williams
|
84
|
80
|
90
|
22
|
Jaylen Brown
|
78
|
94
|
90
|
23
|
Trae Young
|
85
|
30
|
90
|
24
|
Kyrie Irving
|
86
|
30
|
90
|
25
|
Paolo Banchero
|
79
|
85
|
90
|
26
|
Evan Mobley
|
80
|
85
|
89
|
27
|
Pascal Siakam
|
82
|
80
|
89
|
28
|
James Harden
|
83
|
75
|
89
|
29
|
Jaren Jackson Jr.
|
82
|
80
|
89
|
30
|
Bam Adebayo
|
78
|
80
|
88
|
31
|
Chet Holmgren
|
82
|
75
|
88
|
32
|
Damian Lillard
|
86
|
85
|
88
|
33
|
Domantas Sabonis
|
83
|
75
|
87
|
34
|
Alperen Sengun
|
69
|
80
|
87
|
35
|
LaMelo Ball
|
80
|
75
|
87
|
36
|
Darius Garland
|
86
|
40
|
87
|
37
|
Zion Williamson
|
67
|
93
|
87
|
38
|
Ivica Zubac
|
26
|
80
|
87
|
39
|
Derrick White
|
84
|
55
|
87
|
40
|
Jimmy Butler
|
76
|
75
|
87
|
41
|
Amen Thompson
|
69
|
96
|
87
|
42
|
Tyler Herro
|
84
|
60
|
86
|
43
|
Tyrese Maxey
|
82
|
70
|
86
|
44
|
Jamal Murray
|
85
|
82
|
86
|
45
|
Franz Wagner
|
75
|
80
|
86
|
46
|
Julius Randle
|
76
|
80
|
86
|
47
|
Zach LaVine
|
87
|
94
|
85
|
48
|
De’Aaron Fox
|
73
|
80
|
85
|
49
|
Austin Reaves
|
84
|
70
|
85
|
50
|
DeMar DeRozan
|
77
|
80
|
85
|
51
|
Scottie Barnes
|
67
|
80
|
85
|
52
|
OG Anunoby
|
82
|
85
|
85
|
53
|
Kristaps Porzingis
|
86
|
75
|
85
|
54
|
Lauri Markkanen
|
80
|
75
|
84
|
55
|
Brandon Ingram
|
81
|
80
|
84
|
56
|
Mikal Bridges
|
83
|
75
|
84
|
57
|
Rudy Gobert
|
25
|
75
|
84
|
58
|
Norman Powell
|
86
|
80
|
84
|
59
|
Jarrett Allen
|
63
|
85
|
84
|
60
|
Desmond Bane
|
88
|
75
|
83
|
61
|
Jalen Green
|
82
|
91
|
83
|
62
|
Myles Turner
|
84
|
65
|
83
|
63
|
Cameron Johnson
|
83
|
60
|
83
|
64
|
Dyson Daniels
|
80
|
75
|
83
|
65
|
Coby White
|
81
|
65
|
83
|
66
|
Stephon Castle
|
74
|
88
|
82
|
67
|
Michael Porter Jr.
|
83
|
80
|
82
|
68
|
R.J. Barrett
|
78
|
80
|
82
|
69
|
Josh Giddey
|
81
|
65
|
82
|
70
|
John Collins
|
80
|
90
|
82
|
71
|
Aaron Gordon
|
84
|
94
|
82
|
72
|
Brandon Miller
|
79
|
87
|
82
|
73
|
Deni Avdija
|
80
|
75
|
82
|
74
|
Naz Reid
|
82
|
80
|
82
|
75
|
Nikola Vucevic
|
84
|
65
|
82
|
76
|
Jalen Duren
|
35
|
80
|
82
|
77
|
Jalen Suggs
|
79
|
80
|
82
|
78
|
Trey Murphy III
|
84
|
88
|
82
|
79
|
Cooper Flagg
|
80
|
80
|
82
|
80
|
Isaiah Hartenstein
|
55
|
65
|
82
|
81
|
Jaden McDaniels
|
80
|
75
|
82
|
82
|
Toumani Camara
|
82
|
75
|
82
|
83
|
Walker Kessler
|
51
|
75
|
82
|
84
|
Luguentz Dort
|
84
|
85
|
81
|
85
|
Herbert Jones
|
73
|
75
|
81
|
86
|
Jrue Holiday
|
80
|
65
|
81
|
87
|
Dejounte Murray
|
79
|
75
|
81
|
88
|
C.J. McCollum
|
83
|
40
|
81
|
89
|
Anfernee Simons
|
82
|
89
|
81
|
90
|
Anfernee Simons
|
74
|
65
|
81
|
91
|
Josh Hart
|
78
|
70
|
81
|
92
|
Paul George
|
80
|
80
|
81
|
93
|
Onyeka Okongwu
|
74
|
85
|
81
|
94
|
Immanuel Quickley
|
82
|
55
|
81
|
95
|
Andrew Nembhard
|
84
|
60
|
81
|
96
|
Jalen Johnson
|
74
|
96
|
81
|
97
|
Alexandre Sarr
|
76
|
85
|
81
|
98
|
Aaron Nesmith
|
87
|
55
|
81
|
99
|
Shaedon Sharpe
|
73
|
95
|
81
|
100
|
Bobby Portis Jr.
|
80
|
70
|
81