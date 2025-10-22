NBA 2K26 Top 100 Player Ratings Announced

Details

NBA 2K26’s recent release has left so many NBA 2K fans excited for the recently announced player ratings. These ratings depict how every player not only performs during matches and in teams, but also their value. NBA 2K fans will be seeking out the top 100 players to find their top picks for their teams to hopefully pull. But what are the top players, and how do they shape up stats-wise?

🤔What Do The Ratings Mean?

When viewing the NBA 2K26 player ratings, there are three stats to look at. These are the 3-Point, Driving Dunk, and Overall stat rankings. All of these ranks come together to determine how the players will play on average during matches. This will help figure out where you should place them on the court and who to prioritize when pulling new players.

Here’s what each stat means for the player ranks:

3-Point - Player's ability for three-point shots.

Driving Dunk - Player's ability to succeed at dunk attempts while moving towards the basket, including contact, alley-oop, and putback dunks.

Overall - Puts together all stat attributes to determine a player’s overall ranking from 0-100.

📜The Top 100 Player Rankings for NBA 2K26

With all the major stats and performance attributes explained, we can move on to the Top 100 player rankings themselves. All of the top players have differing rankings to make them stand out, so it’s best to view their individual rankings to determine how they’d best fit your teams. This way, they can show their fullest potential that their rankings promise.

Ranking Player 3-Point Driving Dunk Overall 1 Nikola Jokic 86 75 98 2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 82 75 98 3 Giannis Antetokounmpo 52 91 97 4 Luka Doncic 86 75 95 5 Anthony Edwards 87 97 95 6 Stephen Curry 99 36 94 7 LeBron James 82 85 94 8 Jayson Tatum 85 89 94 9 Victor Wembanyama 80 75 94 10 Kevin Durant 91 85 93 11 Donovan Mitchell 85 92 93 12 Anthony Davis 71 85 93 13 Jalen Brunson 86 35 93 14 Tyrese Haliburton 84 65 93 15 Kawhi Leonard 86 80 92 16 Cade Cunningham 83 75 92 17 Joel Embiid 75 80 92 18 Karl-Anthony Towns 86 75 92 19 Ja Morant 76 96 91 20 Devin Booker 81 75 91 21 Jalen Williams 84 80 90 22 Jaylen Brown 78 94 90 23 Trae Young 85 30 90 24 Kyrie Irving 86 30 90 25 Paolo Banchero 79 85 90 26 Evan Mobley 80 85 89 27 Pascal Siakam 82 80 89 28 James Harden 83 75 89 29 Jaren Jackson Jr. 82 80 89 30 Bam Adebayo 78 80 88 31 Chet Holmgren 82 75 88 32 Damian Lillard 86 85 88 33 Domantas Sabonis 83 75 87 34 Alperen Sengun 69 80 87 35 LaMelo Ball 80 75 87 36 Darius Garland 86 40 87 37 Zion Williamson 67 93 87 38 Ivica Zubac 26 80 87 39 Derrick White 84 55 87 40 Jimmy Butler 76 75 87 41 Amen Thompson 69 96 87 42 Tyler Herro 84 60 86 43 Tyrese Maxey 82 70 86 44 Jamal Murray 85 82 86 45 Franz Wagner 75 80 86 46 Julius Randle 76 80 86 47 Zach LaVine 87 94 85 48 De’Aaron Fox 73 80 85 49 Austin Reaves 84 70 85 50 DeMar DeRozan 77 80 85 51 Scottie Barnes 67 80 85 52 OG Anunoby 82 85 85 53 Kristaps Porzingis 86 75 85 54 Lauri Markkanen 80 75 84 55 Brandon Ingram 81 80 84 56 Mikal Bridges 83 75 84 57 Rudy Gobert 25 75 84 58 Norman Powell 86 80 84 59 Jarrett Allen 63 85 84 60 Desmond Bane 88 75 83 61 Jalen Green 82 91 83 62 Myles Turner 84 65 83 63 Cameron Johnson 83 60 83 64 Dyson Daniels 80 75 83 65 Coby White 81 65 83 66 Stephon Castle 74 88 82 67 Michael Porter Jr. 83 80 82 68 R.J. Barrett 78 80 82 69 Josh Giddey 81 65 82 70 John Collins 80 90 82 71 Aaron Gordon 84 94 82 72 Brandon Miller 79 87 82 73 Deni Avdija 80 75 82 74 Naz Reid 82 80 82 75 Nikola Vucevic 84 65 82 76 Jalen Duren 35 80 82 77 Jalen Suggs 79 80 82 78 Trey Murphy III 84 88 82 79 Cooper Flagg 80 80 82 80 Isaiah Hartenstein 55 65 82 81 Jaden McDaniels 80 75 82 82 Toumani Camara 82 75 82 83 Walker Kessler 51 75 82 84 Luguentz Dort 84 85 81 85 Herbert Jones 73 75 81 86 Jrue Holiday 80 65 81 87 Dejounte Murray 79 75 81 88 C.J. McCollum 83 40 81 89 Anfernee Simons 82 89 81 90 Anfernee Simons 74 65 81 91 Josh Hart 78 70 81 92 Paul George 80 80 81 93 Onyeka Okongwu 74 85 81 94 Immanuel Quickley 82 55 81 95 Andrew Nembhard 84 60 81 96 Jalen Johnson 74 96 81 97 Alexandre Sarr 76 85 81 98 Aaron Nesmith 87 55 81 99 Shaedon Sharpe 73 95 81 100 Bobby Portis Jr. 80 70 81