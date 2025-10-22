fbpx
NBA 2K26 Top 100 Player Ratings Announced

Details

 

NBA 2K26’s recent release has left so many NBA 2K fans excited for the recently announced player ratings. These ratings depict how every player not only performs during matches and in teams, but also their value. NBA 2K fans will be seeking out the top 100 players to find their top picks for their teams to hopefully pull. But what are the top players, and how do they shape up stats-wise? 

Table of Contents

 

🤔What Do The Ratings Mean?

 

When viewing the NBA 2K26 player ratings, there are three stats to look at. These are the 3-Point, Driving Dunk, and Overall stat rankings. All of these ranks come together to determine how the players will play on average during matches. This will help figure out where you should place them on the court and who to prioritize when pulling new players. If you need a new account or a top-up, we’ve got you! Check www.u7buy.com for our options!

 

Here’s what each stat means for the player ranks:

 

  • 3-Point - Player's ability for three-point shots.
  • Driving Dunk - Player's ability to succeed at dunk attempts while moving towards the basket, including contact, alley-oop, and putback dunks.
  • Overall - Puts together all stat attributes to determine a player’s overall ranking from 0-100. 

 

📜The Top 100 Player Rankings for NBA 2K26

 

With all the major stats and performance attributes explained, we can move on to the Top 100 player rankings themselves. All of the top players have differing rankings to make them stand out, so it’s best to view their individual rankings to determine how they’d best fit your teams. This way, they can show their fullest potential that their rankings promise. 

 

Ranking

Player

3-Point

Driving Dunk

Overall

1

Nikola Jokic

86

75

98

2

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

82

75

98

3

Giannis Antetokounmpo

52

91

97

4

Luka Doncic

86

75

95

5

Anthony Edwards

87

97

95

6

Stephen Curry

99

36

94

7

LeBron James

82

85

94

8

Jayson Tatum

85

89

94

9

Victor Wembanyama

80

75

94

10

Kevin Durant

91

85

93

11

Donovan Mitchell

85

92

93

12

Anthony Davis

71

85

93

13

Jalen Brunson

86

35

93

14

Tyrese Haliburton

84

65

93

15

Kawhi Leonard

86

80

92

16

Cade Cunningham

83

75

92

17

Joel Embiid

75

80

92

18

Karl-Anthony Towns

86

75

92

19

Ja Morant

76

96

91

20

Devin Booker

81

75

91

21

Jalen Williams

84

80

90

22

Jaylen Brown

78

94

90

23

Trae Young

85

30

90

24

Kyrie Irving

86

30

90

25

Paolo Banchero

79

85

90

26

Evan Mobley

80

85

89

27

Pascal Siakam

82

80

89

28

James Harden

83

75

89

29

Jaren Jackson Jr.

82

80

89

30

Bam Adebayo

78

80

88

31

Chet Holmgren

82

75

88

32

Damian Lillard

86

85

88

33

Domantas Sabonis

83

75

87

34

Alperen Sengun

69

80

87

35

LaMelo Ball

80

75

87

36

Darius Garland

86

40

87

37

Zion Williamson

67

93

87

38

Ivica Zubac

26

80

87

39

Derrick White

84

55

87

40

Jimmy Butler

76

75

87

41

Amen Thompson

69

96

87

42

Tyler Herro

84

60

86

43

Tyrese Maxey

82

70

86

44

Jamal Murray

85

82

86

45

Franz Wagner

75

80

86

46

Julius Randle

76

80

86

47

Zach LaVine

87

94

85

48

De’Aaron Fox

73

80

85

49

Austin Reaves

84

70

85

50

DeMar DeRozan

77

80

85

51

Scottie Barnes

67

80

85

52

OG Anunoby

82

85

85

53

Kristaps Porzingis

86

75

85

54

Lauri Markkanen

80

75

84

55

Brandon Ingram

81

80

84

56

Mikal Bridges

83

75

84

57

Rudy Gobert

25

75

84

58

Norman Powell

86

80

84

59

Jarrett Allen

63

85

84

60

Desmond Bane

88

75

83

61

Jalen Green

82

91

83

62

Myles Turner

84

65

83

63

Cameron Johnson

83

60

83

64

Dyson Daniels

80

75

83

65

Coby White

81

65

83

66

Stephon Castle

74

88

82

67

Michael Porter Jr.

83

80

82

68

R.J. Barrett

78

80

82

69

Josh Giddey

81

65

82

70

John Collins

80

90

82

71

Aaron Gordon

84

94

82

72

Brandon Miller

79

87

82

73

Deni Avdija

80

75

82

74

Naz Reid

82

80

82

75

Nikola Vucevic

84

65

82

76

Jalen Duren

35

80

82

77

Jalen Suggs

79

80

82

78

Trey Murphy III

84

88

82

79

Cooper Flagg

80

80

82

80

Isaiah Hartenstein

55

65

82

81

Jaden McDaniels

80

75

82

82

Toumani Camara

82

75

82

83

Walker Kessler

51

75

82

84

Luguentz Dort

84

85

81

85

Herbert Jones

73

75

81

86

Jrue Holiday

80

65

81

87

Dejounte Murray

79

75

81

88

C.J. McCollum

83

40

81

89

Anfernee Simons

82

89

81

90

Anfernee Simons

74

65

81

91

Josh Hart

78

70

81

92

Paul George

80

80

81

93

Onyeka Okongwu

74

85

81

94

Immanuel Quickley

82

55

81

95

Andrew Nembhard

84

60

81

96

Jalen Johnson

74

96

81

97

Alexandre Sarr

76

85

81

98

Aaron Nesmith

87

55

81

99

Shaedon Sharpe

73

95

81

100

Bobby Portis Jr.

80

70

81