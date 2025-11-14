Modern features in slots. What are they and how to use them?

The world of slots has undergone a major transformation: from simple three-reel ‘one-armed bandits’ to games with 3D graphics, storylines, and bonus rounds. Today we want to show you which modern features in slot machines have changed the way we play. We will look at seven key mechanics and how they work with specific examples.

7 key mechanics in modern slot machines

The following list of seven features is the best way to understand how online slot machines operate. These mechanics are responsible for the dynamics, excitement, and potential winnings in modern slots.

Hold & Win

The Hold & Win mechanic works in a simple but addictive way. When special bonus symbols appear on the screen, they are ‘frozen’ in place while the rest of the reels spin again. The player then has several attempts to hit more of the same symbols – and each successful spin extends the series.

The main goal? Fill the entire screen and win the maximum prize – 500x, 1000x, or even more. It’s a bit like collecting: each new symbol increases the excitement and gives the feeling that the missing piece is about to appear until the very last spin. In practice, it’s best to try Hold & Win in Money Train 3 from Relax Gaming or Wolf Gold from Pragmatic Play.

Slots with path selection and story progression

In such slots, it’s not just the spinning of the reels that matters, but also the player’s progress. You earn points, unlock new levels or additional features, and the game records your achievements. This style of gameplay is somewhat reminiscent of an RPG, where every action influences the story’s progression. It encourages you to go further, complete tasks, and discover new options as they unlock. The slot then becomes more than a simple series of random spins – it turns into a game with a personal story.

There are dozens of these slots, though some are particularly popular. Castle Builder II from Rabcat lets players literally build castles, while Vikings Go to Valhalla from Yggdrasil stands out with gradual plot development and various battles.

Cascading Reels

This mechanic was first introduced by NetEnt in one of its games in 2010. When a winning combination appears on the screen, its symbols disappear, making way for new ones. These new symbols can form further winning combinations, bringing additional payouts.

It’s reminiscent of a domino effect – one hit can trigger a series of subsequent wins. Often, additional multipliers increase with each cascade, reaching 5x, 20x, or even more. This dynamic makes the game feel like continuous action and keeps the tension much longer than traditional spins.

For examples of slots with cascading reels, Gonzo's Quest from NetEnt is notable as the first slot to feature this mechanic. Another interesting option is the colourful Sweet Bonanza from Pragmatic Play.

Cluster Pays

This mechanic appeared in the world of slots in 2016 and has since been especially popular with providers such as NetEnt, Play'n GO, and Push Gaming.

Cluster Pays is an alternative to classic paylines. In these games, you don’t need to arrange symbols along set paths – all that matters is for several identical symbols to touch each other vertically or horizontally.

The larger the cluster, the greater the potential win. This system works particularly well with cascading reels, as each win removes symbols and makes room for new ones, creating the chance for even bigger combinations.

In practice, multipliers and other bonuses often appear in these slots. Good examples include Reactoonz from Play'n GO, where clusters trigger chain reactions, and Jammin' Jars 2 from Push Gaming, which features multiplier symbols.

The evolution of Megaways and new modifiers

First, let me explain what Megaways is. It’s a system in which a different number of symbols appears on each reel, and the number of possible combinations can reach up to 117,649. It was first introduced by Big Time Gaming (BTG) in the iconic Bonanza Megaways and has since become a true revolution.

However, the evolution didn’t stop there. Over time, new modifiers were added to further diversify this mechanic. For example, in San Quentin xWays by Nolimit City, the xWays feature splits symbols into smaller parts, increasing the number of possible combinations.

In Gigablox from Yggdrasil, huge blocks of symbols occupy several positions on the board at the same time. This adds a sense of unpredictability and allows hundreds of thousands of ways to win with a single spin.

Bonus Buy (Bonus purchase)

In slots with this feature, players don’t have to wait for the bonus round to trigger randomly. It can be activated at any time by paying a fixed amount. The cost is usually between 50 and 100 stakes, although some games offer other pricing options.

This feature gives you full control over the game. You can skip the standard spins and go straight to the most exciting part of the slot – free spins or a unique mini-game. It makes the game faster and more predictable when waiting for specific events.

Bonus Buy slots can be found in most online casinos. Among the most popular are The Dog House Megaways from Pragmatic Play and Mental from Nolimit City, where purchasing the bonus is one of the key features.

Infinity Reels™ (ReelPlay)

The Infinity Reels™ mechanic, created by ReelPlay, is another innovation. Every time a win appears on the last reel, a new reel is added. The game continues as long as winning combinations keep appearing.

Two elements create the most excitement here:

Firstly, the win multiplier increases with each additional reel.

Secondly, the number of reels can grow virtually indefinitely, directly affecting the final result.

Players are constantly anticipating the next symbol that will extend the series and increase the win. Because of this, a single ordinary spin can turn into an exciting chain of events.

If you’ve never played slots with Infinity Reels™ before, it’s best to start with El Dorado Infinity Reels. Alternatively, you can try Money Mariachi Infinity Reels. Both games were created by ReelPlay, the company behind this innovation in the world of slots.

Which feature should you choose?

I believe that the choice of features in a slot depends primarily on your preferences. Do you prefer dynamic gameplay and bonuses, or are you more focused on jackpots and strategies? Below is a clear table to help you choose the right slot machines.

Players who prefer Recommended mechanics Adrenaline and dynamic rounds Cascading Reels, Cluster Pays Big prizes Hold & Win Strategies Story Progressing Slots Instant access to bonuses Bonus Buy Powerful experiences Megaways Gradual increase in prizes Infinity Reels

Summary

Video slots from NetEnt, Push Gaming, and other providers offer a variety of features, from cascading reels to Hold & Win. Each mechanic brings something unique, whether it’s more chains of winning combinations, an increased number of ways to win, or another bonus element. When choosing a slot, it’s worth considering your own preferences and bankroll.

Now that you know how modern online slots work and what the latest features are, you can start playing right away. Of course, remember to set limits and play responsibly. Slots with unique mechanics are a form of entertainment, not a way to make money.

FAQ

Which slot machine is currently the most popular?

Popularity depends on the mechanics. Players most often choose slots with Megaways (e.g., Bonanza), Hold & Win (e.g., Wolf Gold), and cascading cluster games (e.g., Reactoonz).

Is the Bonus Buy feature profitable?

Bonus Buy does not guarantee a profit. It is a high-risk option. On the plus side, you get instant access to the bonus round with the highest potential; on the downside, it is expensive and there is no guarantee you will get your stake back.

Which slots are best to play?

The best online slot depends on your style. If you enjoy constant action, choose games with Cascading Reels. Hold & Win slots are best for chasing big wins, while Megaways are ideal for fans of unpredictability.

Is there a trick to playing slot machines?

No. Results are 100% random and controlled by a Random Number Generator (RNG). No strategies or tricks can influence the outcome.

How much can you earn on slot machines?

Winnings are completely random – they can range from zero to even tens of thousands of times your stake (e.g., 50,000x). However, remember that slot machines are a form of entertainment.