Mobile Betting Boom in Ghana Prompts Calls for Stronger Consumer Protections

As the mobile sports betting market in Ghana peaks, concerns of inadequate consumer protections mount. With successful betting apps proving popular, smaller platforms are attempting to enter the market without providing players with the same safeguards. The rest of the world can learn from the developing situation in Ghana.

The speed with which the mobile sports betting market in Ghana has taken off has totally eclipsed the nation's ability to regulate the boom and has drastically altered the nation's gambling landscape. With a combination of accessible platforms and the increased proliferation of smartphones and high-speed internet access, Ghana has had a perfect storm of mobile sports betting growth.

The boom of the mobile sports betting market in Ghana has seen an impressive economic growth accompany it, but some lawmakers and social groups are calling for an increase in consumer protections around gambling activities. As Ghana's mobile sports betting market leaves its nascency and lawmakers enact policies to protect the Ghanaian consumers, other nations and regions can look on and learn how best they can react within their own mobile sports betting markets.

Ghana’s Mobile-First Betting Surge in Numbers

The stats around Ghana's mobile betting market tell their own story. The explosive growth of the market has seen, according to the Ghana Gaming Commission, that more than 70% of sports betting is being done with mobile apps. This can be attributed to both the increasing proliferation of smartphone ownership as well as greater access to high-speed internet across the country.

Platforms have cornered this market largely by offering a premium service that bettors will enjoy. With user-friendly interfaces and sports offerings like soccer that are relevant to the local Ghanaian audience, these platforms have made betting on sports easy and accessible.

Some reports have suggested that the recurrent user bases on many betting apps have more than doubled in the last two years, suggesting that as these apps make betting more enjoyable and accessible that more players are betting more frequently.

Why Quick Sign-Up Processes Drive Growth

With user numbers supposedly doubling, one factor that should not be overlooked is the ease with which bettors in Ghana can join. By keeping sign-up processes simple, platforms allow for users to quickly register and get to betting on sports. Apps allow an account to be created with very little personal information for small bets. Only when users want to wager larger amounts do the industry standard Know Your Customer (KYC) protocols kick in.

By providing such easy access to their services, simple sign-up processes allow for bettors who are unsure or not usually interested to dip their toes in and try the waters, without committing a large amount of time or surrendering their data. When this is coupled with the trustworthy payment methods and e-wallets that are popular in Ghana, betting is seen as quick and safe.

Current Regulatory Safeguards and Emerging Gaps

The current regulatory environment in Ghana is governed by the Gaming Act 2006, which sets forth all of the frameworks for any gambling activities, excluding lottery. This means that operators can acquire licenses and provide their services to Ghanaian residents as long as they stick to the rules, such as:

Ensuring age verification is in use.

Adherence to fair play standards.

Incorporation of responsible gaming messaging.

The Ghana Gaming Commission has the purview of overseeing all the operators in Ghana and ensuring that they adhere to these rules. The explosive nature of the growth of the mobile betting market in Ghana has led to the discovery of gaps in the regulatory framework, such as:

Challenges to age verification checks. Especially on apps that have automated age-detection systems.

Concerns about the safety and privacy of data when engaging in digital transactions.

A lack of awareness about what responsible gambling entails and how to practice it.

It is these challenges in particular that have led to groups pressing for lawmakers and regulators to make changes and force operators to be more proactive when it comes to consumer protections.

The Path Forward is Likely to Involve Collaboration Between Operators, Regulators and Communities

The mobile betting boom has been good for more than just operators in Ghana, and the government, operators and consumers are likely to want all of the benefits that it has brought, but with the risks mitigated. In order to do so, a number of things are needed, such as:

Operators should expand their responsible gambling initiatives so that signing up is also synonymous with signing up to gamble responsibly.



Regulatory tools that are suited for the modern digital environment of mobile sports betting. It is hard for regulations to keep up with technological advancements, but taking steps in this direction is a necessity.



An increase in public awareness campaigns to promote responsible gambling could do a great deal of good. There are many NGOs and media outlets that could be used to help educate consumers and raise public awareness.



Investing in community engagement. By listening to feedback from players about their experiences, regulators can understand exactly how to best help them to stay safe.

The most important thing for the major stakeholders of the Ghanaian mobile sports betting industry is that they maintain an atmosphere of collaboration and understand that adversarial relationships would be useless.