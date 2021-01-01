Know about the different exams conducted by SSC

SSC, which stands for Staff Selection Commission, is an organization of the government which is responsible for recruiting employees in the various ministries and departments that are found under the Government of India. The commission is a part of the Department of Personnel and Training and comprises a chairman, two members, and a secretary who is also the controller of the examinations. SSC was first introduced in the 47th report of the Estimates Committee. In this report, the Estimates Committee recommended the setting up of a Service Selection Commission to help in the recruitment of lower-level posts.

Currently, SSC has its headquarters in Delhi, along with regional offices located in Allahabad, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Guwahati, and Kolkata. The major function of the commission includes the recruitment of manpower in Group B and non-specialized Group C posts in the various areas within the Government of India. Further, to fulfill this requirement, the commission is responsible for conducting the necessary examinations and interviews for the various posts. It is also responsible for providing various government offices with the necessary information regarding the requirement of employees in certain departments and suggests the approximate number needed, along with their respective educational qualifications.

SSC exams represent a plethora of opportunities. Sitting for exams conducted by the SSC and clearing them would provide a chance to work with the government. Hence, more than a few lakhs of Indians sit to give these exams every year. For all interested candidates, this is a crucial period of preparing and waiting for specific dates. To keep up with the upcoming government exams, aspirants should closely follow any instructions and news regarding the exam they are applying for.

Some of the most popular exams conducted by the commission include:

CGL (Combined Graduate Level)

The Combined Graduate Level exam is one of the most anticipated exams conducted by the Staff Selection Commission. It is conducted every year for the various non-technical posts of Group B and Group C in the Central Government. The potential posts available through the graduate level include Inspectors of Income Tax, Auditors, Upper–division Clerks, CBI Officers, and so on.

Certain eligibility criteria should be kept in mind when applying. These include -

The age limit for all aspirants is between 18 to 32 years of age. The same varies according to the post, and there are certain relaxations made for the reserved categories like SC/ST, OBC, etc.

The aspirant should be an Indian Citizen, or subjects of Bhutan/Nepal, or Tibetan refugees who had moved to India before the year 1962, intending to settle in this country. Or a person of Indian origin who was born in Vietnam, Ethiopia, Sri Lanka, Burma, Pakistan, Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Malawi, Zambia, Zaire, intended to settle in India.

The aspirant should have a Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University to be eligible to sit in the examination.

CHSL (Combined Higher Secondary Level)

CHSL is another one of the popular exams and is conducted for recruiting lower division clerks and data entry operators. The eligibility criteria for this exam are:

The age limit for all aspirants is between 18 to 27 years of age. The same varies according to the post, and there are certain relaxations made for the reserved categories like SC/ST, OBC, etc.

The aspirant should be an Indian Citizen, or subjects of Bhutan/Nepal, or Tibetan refugees who had moved to India before the year 1962, intending to settle in this country. Or a person of Indian origin who was born in Burma, Pakistan, Uganda, Kenya, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Malawi, Zambia, Ethiopia, Zaire, or Vietnam, to settle in India.

For the majority of the posts, the aspirant should have passed the 12th standard or an equivalent examination, from a recognized board. For Data Entry Operator in the office of Comptroller and Auditor General of India, the aspirant should be 12th pass in science stream, with Mathematics as one of the subjects, from a recognized board.

Aside from the two most popular examinations conducted by SSC, some other exams can also lead to a reputed job in the government sector –

MTS (Multi-Tasking Staff)

This exam is conducted for the recruitment of candidates in Group-C non- gazette, non-ministerial posts across various departments within the Government of India. The basic eligibility criteria include being between the age of 18 to 27, being a citizen of India, and should have cleared 10th class board or its equivalent examination from a recognized board.

JEE (Junior Engineer Examination)

This exam is conducted for the recruitment of candidates in the technical arena of Group-B. The selected aspirants are recruited within the Department of Posts, Military Engineering Services, and so on. The eligible age for applying is between 18 to 32, with age relaxations for reserved groups. The aspirant should be a citizen of India and have a degree or diploma in Civil, Mechanical, or Electrical engineering from a recognized board or university.

Stenographer (Grade C and Grade D)

The minimum qualification required to apply for the post of a stenographer is 10 + 2 examinations, along with stenography skills. The upper age limit for a Grade C Stenographer is 30, while for a Stenographer of Grade D, the same is 27.

SSC SI & ASI

These exams are conducted to recruit various police personnel across the country like Delhi Police, Border Security Force, and so on. The age limit for the aspiring candidates is between 20yrs to 25yrs. The aspirant should possess a Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university to be eligible to apply. Lastly, the candidate should be an Indian citizen, with certain exceptions as is for all other posts.

Constable (GD) Examination

Through this competitive examination, Staff Selection Commission recruits constables for forces like SSB, CRPF, BSF, NIA, and so on. Apart from the basic eligibility criteria of being in the age bracket of 18 and 23 years of age, being a citizen of India, and clearing the 10th class from a recognized board, physical efficiency is also crucial before the written examination. For instance, the minimum height criteria for male candidates’ ranges between 162.5cm to 170cm, depending on certain relaxations made for specific groups. For women, the range is between 150cm to 157cm.