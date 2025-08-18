How to Use Plaster Coving for Elegant Interiors

You don’t need to knock down walls or spend a fortune to give your home more character. Often, it's the minor details that create a significant impact. One of those details? Plaster coving.

If you’re thinking of upgrading your interiors without going overboard, here’s how to use plaster coving in a way that works.

Pick a Style That Suits Your Home

Take a good look around your space before heading to the store. Classic charm or a modern feel? The Plaster Coving profiles tend to be those with a nice soft curve or detailed floral patterns.

If you have a period-style home, all the beautiful, ornate designs can come to life. However, if your space is sleek and modern, less elaborate coving with clean lines often looks best. That is less than any style that does not fit or copy your decoration.

Measure Properly Before Buying Anything

Take a tape measure and place it around the tops of the walls that you are covering up. Don't forget to take note of the lengths, as this is what will indicate how much you need to purchase. It's also a good idea to order a few more in case you are not perfect when cutting.

Focus on corners and places where it's challenging. Plan for adjustments if your walls are less than straight. Some preplanning now can save you loads of headaches down the line.

Get the Surface Ready

Dust, old paint, or flaky stuff will stop the adhesive from sticking properly. Prepare the edges of where the coving will fit, and sand down any lumpy areas or fill them in

You should be left with a smooth surface for the coving to sit on. Gaps at the back of the coving can leave unsightly shadows or create a messy finish.

Cut and Line Up Each Piece First

Cutting the plaster is where the precision matters. Cut the corners with a mitre box, even at 45 degrees where parts meet. However, be slow and patient here, and double-check each angle meticulously before cutting.

Please ensure you test your components before committing them to being glued in place. Now hold each piece and see how it goes together. You will catch any awkward angles or sizings here and now, which is better than catching them at the end when everything is covered in glue.

Stick It On and Hold It Firmly

When you have the fit you want, next it is time to apply the adhesive. Carefully and firmly push the piece into place. You may need to hold it for a while or use tiny nails or supports to keep it in place until it dries.

Before the adhesive dries, use a damp cloth to wipe off any excess. Observe the drying times specified for your product, taking care not to compromise on quality. Allowing it to set well will ensure that your coving is stuck in place for good.

Finish It Off With Paint and Filler

Once the adhesive is dry, examine the wall for any gaps or seams. Fill all joints or cracks and sand them down smooth when dry.

Now you can paint the coving. That means you can either have it the same colour as your walls and ceilings for a crisp, clean look or something that contrasts so it pops. But either way, it gives a lovely, polished look to the entire room.

Add a Touch of Classic Style to Your Space

Plaster coving is more than just for show; it allows spaces to have balance, depth, and an overall complete feel. This is an easy project, but when done correctly, it makes such a big difference.