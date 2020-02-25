How To Prepare Yourself for Student Life
If you are about to become a student it’s likely you’re feeling a little anxious. This is especially the case if you’re going to be away from home for the first time. In addition to having to study, you’ll also need to learn to take care of yourself with a lot less help from your parents. The good news is this article will help you to prepare for your student life:
Work Out How to Get to University
Is there a bus route that can help you get to university or can you walk there? Perhaps you can jump on a train or even cycle to university. Start working out how you’re going to get there so you know how much time it will take. You’ll also need to work out how much it will cost you to get to university.
Start Saving Money
Now is the time for you to start saving money. This is a habit you’ll have to get into when you’re a student. The earlier you make a start the easier it will be. Save as much money as you can so that when you’re at university you’re less likely to find yourself penniless.
Stop spending so much of your money on things that you can live without. For example, you won’t need many television subscriptions or as many new clothes. While saving money could be a new thing for you, it’s a good habit to get into.
Look For Housing
One of the first things you’ll need to do is look for a place to stay. There’s some awesome off campus student housing out there that can be ideal. Just make sure you know what you’re looking for and what you can afford it. You don’t need to stay anywhere fancy, just make sure it offers you everything you need to get through the day.
Look for Work
Many students take on extra work so they have a little more cash at their disposal. Why not look for a part-time job in a cafe or bar? Alternatively, you could opt for a weekend job in a shop or a call center.
Learn How to Wash your Clothes
This might not seem like a terribly important thing to do right now, but it’s something you need to figure out. Washing your clothes correctly means you’re less likely to accidentally dye your white shirt blue. You’ll also need to know which clothes you can wash at high temperatures and which ones need to be washed at lower temperatures.
Start Reading your Textbooks Now
If you have access to your textbooks now make sure you start reading them. This might not seem like a lot of fun but it’ll help you when you need to write a paper. The sooner you read those books the more familiar you’ll be with the subject.
Use the above tips to help you prepare for student life. That way it won’t be so much of a shock and you’re more likely to settle into it nicely.