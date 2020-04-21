How to plan your next Vacation to Egypt after Corona Pandemic?
COVID-19 has essentially caused a lot of issues in recent times and the WHO has even labeled it as the global pandemic of the modern age. You must save up your well-earned money when we finally beat this pandemic successfully. You must plan for a vacation to forget all your worries and enjoy a life of fullness and satisfaction. To satiate your desires, you can choose among the various Egypt Travel Packages which would be as per your preference and your location choices.
You would be able to experience the Land of the Pharaohs in all its glory, and also enjoy its great history and cultural heritage. The following section will give you some overview of some of the packages that you can enjoy once this pandemic has run its course.
Egypt Travel Packages for you
Let us now take a look at some of the enticing Egypt Travel Packages that are sure to make your heart flutter and race out with joy.
1. Cairo Vacation Package
You can enjoy the beauties of the country’s capital city Cairo where you can experience and enjoy the rich antiquities and monuments of ancient Egypt. The capital has some of the beautiful places for sightseeing which includes the Giza Plateau, the famous Giza Pyramids as well as the Great Sphinx. You will even get to visit the great city of Memphis which was the capital of ancient Egypt and also the famous Necropolis, located across the west bank of the Nile river.
Another place to visit in this package would include a visit to Saqqara, which contains the very first pyramid that was ever built. It is called the Pyramid of Djoser and was built during the 27th Century BC. Once you are done with these visits, you can then visit the old Cairo and roam at the shops to witness some beautiful antiques and other wares.
2. Visit the Pyramids and the Nile
This package mainly includes visiting the Pyramids and an expedition into the Nile River. You would get to visit the famous Giza Pyramids, Great Pyramids of Cheops, Chefren, and Mykerinus. The visits would also include the Valley Temple along with the famous Sphinx. You would also be able to visit the famous Egyptian Museum and also Khan-el-Khalili which is a famous bazaar located at the historic center of the capital city. This is one of the added benefits in the Egypt Travel Packages that you should never miss out.
You can even make an excursion into the Nile River and witness the colossal High Dam and also the Unfinished Obelisk which is present at the stone quarries of ancient Egypt.
3. Express Tour
You would even be able to enjoy an Express Tour of the city that will make you experience the breath-taking beauty of this country. You would be able to enjoy the surreal beauty of Kom Ombo which is an agricultural town in Egypt and an erstwhile Greek settlement. Another beautiful city to visit in this tour would be Edfu which is located on the western bank of the Nile River in between Aswan and Esna. You can travel to Edfu via the Nile and enjoy the beauty of the Ptolemaic Temple of Horus, and the city still houses some of Egypt’s ancient pyramids.
You would even be able to visit the temple of Queen Hatshepsut located at El-Deir-El-Bahari and even the Colossi of Memnon.
4. Take part in King Ramses Sun Festival
This is perhaps the most delightful experience to enjoy if you are visiting Egypt. The Abu Simbel or King Ramses Sun Festival is celebrated in honor of the famous Pharaoh Ramses II whose monuments still grace the country. His idea was to mark his land and also intimidate any other foreigners who dared venture in his territory.
You would be able to witness some of his monuments that are larger than life in this visit which includes the statues of Ramses that are dedicated to Amun, Ptah, and Re-Horakhty who are considered to be Egyptian Gods.
These temples are located at Aswan and tourists would be able to visit there and enjoy the beauties of the festival as well as these temples.
Conclusion
As we have seen above, these are some of the vacation packages that you can opt for when you want to plan your next trip to Egypt after the crisis is over. You would be able to plan accordingly and witness the surreal beauty of this country with your own eyes.