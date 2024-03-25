How to Check Subscribers on YouTube (Updated to 2024)

Details

Knowing your audience who are interested in your YouTube channel is crucial for you to grow them because in that way you can create your content that will fit their interests. Therefore, you should know how to check subscribers on YouTube. Subscribers are your channel’s foundation in a way because they compose most of the views and engagement rate. Do not see them just as numbers, they are part of your community that will help you to grow. They not only engage and wait for your new content but also help you to improve your content by giving feedback. Thus, you should know them, keep track of them, view their habits and interests, etc. Let’s learn how to check subscribers on YouTube together!

Check That Your Account is Verified

To use nearly any feature of YouTube, you must ensure that your account is verified. This involves obtaining account verification. Getting verified on YouTube is straightforward. Here’s how you can do it:

Log into your YouTube account, and choose "Channel" in your account settings. Then, click on "Status and features." To verify you're a real person, YouTube asks for your phone number to send a verification code. This step is just to make sure you're not a robot. After you get the code through a text or a voice call, enter it back on the verification page.

That’s it! Your account is verified. From now on you can access all the analytics stuff along with checking your subscribers.

Getting verified on YouTube is kind of like leveling up in a video game. It opens up all these insights that can really help your channel skyrocket. Think of it as getting closer to your viewers and figuring out exactly what makes them like. Moreover, you can check this social media panel to level up your game!

Navigate to YouTube Studio to Check Your YouTube Subscribers

After your account is verified, you're ready to explore your YouTube channel's analytics. You start at YouTube Studio. Think of it as your control room for your presence on the platform. You can track your subscriber count or analyze video performance and more.

Follow these steps, you'll be checking your subscription trends:

Sign in to your YouTube account. Just be sure you're signed into the YouTube account linked to your channel. If you're not logged in, you won't see any stats! Click on your profile icon, and you’ll see a dropdown menu. Choose YouTube Studio. Voilà! Welcome to YouTube Studio! This is where you can check out how your videos are doing and see how many subscribers you've got. From the left menu, click on “Analytics”. This is where you can get very valuable YouTube metrics for your channel. Go to the tab labeled “Audience”. This is where the magic of subscriber analysis happens. Click on it, and you’ll see everything like your total subscriber count or insights on your audience’s interests.

How to Check Recent Subscribers

Finding out who just subscribed to you is super helpful. It lets you see who likes your videos enough to want more. To check them, go to YouTube Studio and “Analytics” section again. Find “Recent Subscribers”. It generally shows the subscribers joined in the last 28 days.

Note: You may be wondering, "Why can't I see all my new subscribers?". YouTube values privacy, so subscribers who've chosen to keep their subscriptions private won't appear in your list.

How to Check Subscribers on YouTube App

Observing your YouTube subscriber numbers is not only available on desktop. You can just use the YouTube app on your phone. It's great for checking your stats anytime, anywhere:

Go into the app on your mobile device.

Look for your profile picture in the top right corner. Tap it.

Choose “Your Channel”. You can look at your subscribers.

Find the “YouTube Studio” tab.

Choose “Analytics”. The app works like the computer version, letting you see various stats, including subscriber details.

Whether you're using desktop or a mobile, YouTube's got you covered. You can always see how your channel is doing with its easy-to-use features.

FAQs

Are there any third-party tools to get more detailed analytics about my subscribers?

Indeed, you can find various external tools and platforms that give in-depth analysis and insights on your YouTube subscribers and how your channel is doing overall. Services such as TubeBuddy and VidIQ work alongside YouTube, offering extended analytics, help with keyword research, and advice on how to fine-tune your content. But, it's crucial to make sure these external services adhere to YouTube's rules and terms of use.

Is there any difference between checking YouTube subscribers on the app and desktop?

Using the YouTube app lets you easily see how many subscribers you have, wherever you are. On the other hand, on the desktop YouTube Studio gives you a fuller, more detailed look.

Can checking my subscribers help me tailor my content strategy?

Knowing how to check subscribers on YouTube and understanding your audience and their preferences allows you to create content tailored to them. Therefore, your content becomes more appealing and relevant. Use these insights to guide your content strategy and growth plans.

I followed the steps but still have trouble accessing certain features in YouTube Studio. What should I do?

You should be sure about the verification of your account. And ensure that you're using the latest version of the app or browser. If issues continue, YouTube's Help Center and community forums are great resources for troubleshooting and advice.

Can you share your personal experience with analyzing subscribers?

In my early days on YouTube, I noticed a particular video about "DIY Home Decor" gained an unusually high number of subscribers. Thanks to YouTube Studio's analytics, I discovered that this video drew a significant audience interested in budget-friendly home projects. This insight led me to create a dedicated series focusing on affordable DIY projects. This increased my subscriber count in just a few months. It taught me the importance of listening to my audience's preferences through analytics.