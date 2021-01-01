How safe and effective is Ibutamoren?

Details

MK-677, also called Ibutamoren or Nutrobal, is a drug that is extremely powerful and effective in the growth of hormone secretagogue. The drug is mainly taken by athletes or those who exercise in the gym to build muscles or lose weight. Using the drug would significantly increase the levels of growth hormone (GH) in your body. However, Ibutamoren is not a SARM or steroid since it has a different mechanism for operating in your body.

This article will introduce you to the main features of MK-677, how to use it, and MK-677 pros and cons. The substance turns on your genes responsible for making hormones that affect growth. First of all, the drug affects your pituitary gland, which is located at the base of your brain. Then it increases the amount of natural growth hormone in your blood system.

MK-677 is one of the most effective hormone secretagogues in use today. Our body has a certain amount of natural growth hormone, with which it is possible to build muscle mass and improve the condition of your body. The product is specially designed for those who want to develop their muscles more quickly than usual because it makes it possible for them to increase their GH levels by up to 40%.

What are the effects of Ibutamoren?

Ibutamoren is the main ingredient in MK-677. It is a substance that quickly turns into a liquid and easily moves within the body. Ibutamoren develops its effects in the pituitary gland, making it possible to increase the production of natural GH. Therefore, increasing GH levels in your body can have a significant impact on muscle growth.

There are actually two types of MK-677: oral and subcutaneous (under the skin). The benefits and side effects of MK-677 are the same for both oral and subcutaneous forms. Here are some of its benefits:

Muscle mass Boost

As we have seen, this is one of the tremendous benefits of MK-677. Bodybuilders popularly use it for its effectiveness in developing muscles. GH in our bodies is responsible for any form of body growth, including muscles. What Ibutamoren basically does is increase the productivity of natural GH in your body.

Moreover, in a situation where you enter a cut phase or take a break from working out, the drug is helpful if you want to prevent muscle waste. The secretagogue produced will preserve your muscle gain, that is if you maintain a calorie-deficit diet.

Boost Healing

Ibutamoren would also speed up the healing process from wounds or injuries. GH is helpful in the repair of damaged tissues in our bodies. The hormone would increase the link of blood and tissue supply in the injured area. Massive production of it would definitely speed up the repair process.

Bone Density Improvement

MK-677 has also been seen to improve the bone density of its users. This can be greatly beneficial to postmenopausal women and obese individuals. Increasing bone density will reduce osteoporosis or any other disease that might arise from weak bones. Athletes can also benefit from having stronger bones since it will reduce the chances of having bone fractures common in many sports.

Good for your hair and skin health

This a side benefit that you would not get from steroids or other substances that enhance your body performance. Productivity of growth hormone would benefit your skin and hair health since it is essential in maintaining your body organs. Your skin will be more elastic, and your hair will grow stronger and longer.

Improves the quality of sleep

This is one of the unique qualities of MK-677, for it induces a high-quality sleep to its users.

Users have testified that their sleep improves just a few weeks after taking the drug. We all know that having adequate sleep is one of the best ways of maintaining a healthy life, for its help in your body functionality like your brain. A night of good sleep will also reduce anxiety and stress.

Other benefits of using Nutrobal include:

Improves your sex life

It might increase your longevity because of all the health benefits it comes with, such as body tissue repair and strengthening of bones.

It improves the performance of vital organs such as the heart and kidney in your body.

Generally increases your energy limits.

What Side Effects does Ibutamoren have?

Well, Ibutamoren is not a SARM. Hence, its side effects are very minimal. You may encounter body changes only because of the increase of hormones in your body, which will fade in time. However, misuse of any drug is harmful to your body. Taking an unregulated amount of the drug may cause:

Water retention, which will cause bloating and stiffen your muscles

Increase your sugar levels which might be harmful if you have some health conditions

It will make you lazy and unproductive

How to use MK-677?

Mk-677 is mostly consumed orally by mixing it with either juices or water. An average adult should take 10 mg in a day. The drug is taken in cycles ranging from 10 weeks to 16 weeks. After the 16th week, you can increase the dosage up to 25 mg.

Final thoughts

Hormone secretagogue is a popular name given to a group of drugs that enable you to increase hormone levels in your body, such as testosterone or growth hormone. These drugs are used mainly by athletes and fitness enthusiasts to increase muscle mass or lose fat. They, of course, also help people who want to recover from diseases or those who want to build muscles for the first time.

As with any other hormone product, you need to know how to take it properly, so you get optimum results from its use. Your doctor would tell you if it's safe for you to use this product or not. You can ask questions about the product and its service. And you can also talk to your doctor about the drug's side effects.