Eye Protection Messiah: Beretta Performance Shooting Glasses

Details

Beretta Performance Plastic Frame Shooting Glasses: A Blend of Durability and Ultimate Performance

If you are into shooting sports, you must be very appreciative of your eyes. After all, it is them that allow for seeing the target and taking aim. They are also responsible for making a ton of other things possible, so not taking good care of them would be an oversight. Shooting is not particularly forgiving to your eyes, and not because of the cartridge cases flying all over the place, threatening to leave you with a shiner. Not only because of that, at least. There are other dangers eyes are exposed to and thus need to be protected from. There are many brands that produce shooting glasses, but one name stands out. Beretta, a company well-known to anyone acquainted with guns. In this article, we will focus on one particular product, the Beretta Performance Plastic Frame Shooting Glasses. After a bit of theory, that is.

Understanding the Importance of Shooting Glasses

There is a somewhat distorted impression of what a shot looks and feels like among people unacquainted with guns. We have movies and shows to thank for that, but it’s up to us to clarify misconceptions. Whereas a flying bullet is undoubtedly the main threat a gun can produce, it’s not the only one. What are the others?

That depends on which firearm you shoot, both condition and type. Shotguns, for example, can be loaded with birdshot that is much more likely than slugs and bullets to go errant. It is far from impossible for one tiny projectile to go astray or ricochet and find its way directly into your eye. Ricochets in general are the shooters’ bane, mainly because they are unpredictable. Then there’s also the issue of ejected cartridges not always behaving as expected. Even excessive powder may blow back and harm your eyes. Threats are all around.

Accidents during shooting activities are much more frequent than you think. The thing is, you can’t prevent all of them. They happen when shooting both new and used guns to newcomers and seasoned shooters alike. What you can do is protect yourself. Shooting glasses can provide defense sufficient to nullify or at least reduce the impact of those accidents and keep your eyes intact.

Another important reason to wear shooting glasses is to protect your eyes from falling debris, leaves, and twigs when hunting or practicing outdoors. Wind can carry the bits of powder and have them fly back directly into your eyes. While leaves or twigs may not seem like a big threat, remember that you hold a gun, and one flinch can cost you or someone else their health.

With that being said, it’s important to remember that simply having something on your face is not enough. You need ballistic-rated eyewear to ensure that bullet fragments won't cause serious eye injuries. Regular glasses will shatter upon impact and harm you even more, so make sure to get dedicated eye protection.

Features of Beretta Performance Plastic Frame Shooting Glasses

Now, what about those fancy Beretta shooting glasses? They serve as a great example of how shooting glasses should look like. They are even called Shooting Shields on their website, which might be how they are supposed to be called, but we’ll stick to shooting glasses nonetheless. They are designed to perform their primary function all while being particularly comfortable to wear.

The wrap-around design of these Beretta glasses offers full coverage protection for your eyes. This design not only provides superior protection but also ensures a wider field of view. With these glasses, you won't have to worry about peripheral distractions affecting your shot. Their lightweight design makes them practically

Further adding to their comfort are the soft frame and comfortable nose rest. These features reduce pressure from wearing the glasses during extended periods and ensure a secure fit, preventing the glasses from slipping during movement. The anti-slip tips also contribute to maintaining the glasses' position, enhancing practicality during scenarios of active shooting.

The lenses are made from polycarbonate, which is the best material one can find for shooting glasses. Polycarbonate is known for its strength and impact resistance, which makes it an excellent material choice for shooting glasses that need to withstand external impact to protect your eyes effectively. The glasses are ANSI Z87 certified, which might not tell you much, but it’s the standard for Personal Eye and Face Protection Devices, set by the American National Standards Institute. Long story short, they can take a hit without batting an eye.

Each lens also offers UV protection, shielding your eyes from harmful ultraviolet rays. This feature is particularly beneficial for outdoor shooters exposed to direct sunlight. The lenses are also designed to enhance visual clarity, giving shooters an edge when targeting.

The lens colors also play a key role in enhancing visual performance during shooting activities. Different colors can help shooters see targets well in varying light conditions and against different backgrounds. Beretta offers these glasses in seven different lens colors, allowing shooters to choose the color that best suits their specific shooting conditions. Different colors can enhance contrast, reduce glare, or improve clarity, depending on the lighting conditions. Indoors or outdoors, low or bright light, there is a lens designed specifically for that condition

How to Maintain and Clean Your Shooting Glasses

Like any other piece of equipment, proper maintenance of your Beretta Performance Plastic Frame Shooting Glasses will ensure they serve you long and faithfully. Here's a short step-by-step guide on how to clean and maintain your glasses:

Rinse the glasses under lukewarm running water to remove any loose dust or debris. Apply a small amount of lens cleaner or mild dish soap to the lenses. Gently rub the cleaner over the lenses with your fingers. Rinse the lenses thoroughly under running water. Dry the glasses using a soft, lint-free cloth.

In addition to cleaning, there are also some storage recommendations. Always store your glasses in a protective case when not in use. Avoid leaving them in places with extreme temperatures, like the dashboard of your car, unless you want your lenses damaged.