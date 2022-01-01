Do You Know About Anxiety Disorders And Depression?

Anxiety is a normal emotion. It's your body's way of responding to stress and alerting you to potential danger. Everybody experiences anxiety from time to time. For example, you may be concerned when confronted with a problem at work, before taking a test, or before making an important decision.

Anxiety is normal. Anxiety disorders, on the other hand, are unique. They are a collection of mental illnesses that cause extreme anxiety and fear. Excessive pressure may cause you to avoid work, school, family gatherings, and other social situations that may trigger or worsen your symptoms.

Who is predisposed to anxiety disorders?

Anxiety disorders can caused by a combination of genetic and environmental factors. You may be more vulnerable if you have or have had:

Certain personality traits, such as shyness or behavioural inhibition — feeling uneasy around unfamiliar people, situations, or environments and avoiding them.

Early childhood or adulthood stressors or traumatic events

Anxiety or other mental health conditions run in the family.

Anxiety disorders are more common in women. Researchers are still investigating why this occurs. Women's hormones, particularly those that fluctuate throughout the month, could be to blame.

What are the different kinds of anxiety disorders?

Anxiety disorders classified into several types, including:

Generalised anxiety disorder (GAD).

Anxiety disorder

Phobias.

Separation anxiety.

Anxiety disorders share characteristics with other mental health conditions. Post-traumatic stress disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder are two examples.

What Are the Various Types of Depression?

Aside from MDD, there are several other types of depression, including:

Chronic depressive disorder (PDD) PDD, formerly known as dysthymia, is diagnosed in people have at least two depression symptoms for at least two years. It is possible to experience both severe and less severe symptoms to have both PDD and MDD same time condition known as double depression. The right-up arrow People with PDD frequently perceived as cranky, sullen, changeable, or pessimistic rather than having a treatable disorder.

Bipolar disorder, formerly known as manic depressive disorder, is characterised by mood swings that alternate between extreme highs (mania) and lows (depression), with periods of good in between. Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) is a type of depression that occurs the same time every year, usually in the fall and lasting through the winter. SAD is associated with changes in sunlight and frequently accompanied by increased sleep, weight gain, and cravings for carbohydrate-rich foods. PMDD usually appears a week or two before a woman's period and disappears two or three days later.

Anxiety Disorders: Causes and Risk Factors

Various factors, according to researchers, may contribute to anxiety.

The ancestral history of anxious family members increases the likelihood of creating an anxiety disorder.

Behaviour inhibition, negative affectivity, and anxiety sensitivity are all traits. According to Chand, people with a temperament of behavioural inhibition have heightened reactions to new and different situations and stimuli beginning in infancy. As they get older, they withdraw from unfamiliar social situations. Negative affectivity is feeling negative emotions, whereas anxiety sensitivity is belief that anxiety symptoms are harmful.