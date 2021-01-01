Dhoni Vs. Kohli - Who Led the Indian Team Better?

Details

Cricket has become so popular in India that it’s now considered a religion. Even though fans treat the cricket icons equally, there is still an ongoing debate about who is the best player. For instance, ever since IPL started, people have made Kohli vs. AB De Villiers a trend. They started comparing the stats of both players to find out which player has delivered the best performance and who should come as an opening batsman.

Well, this comparison trend is not going to end anytime soon. Now that Mahendra Singh Dhoni has announced his retirement from the international cricket tournaments, Virat is chosen as a new captain for the Indian team. It has given people a debatable topic. In this post, we are going to compare the captaincy of Dhoni and Kohli and the performance of the team under the leadership of these two icons.

MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni has made a big name in the cricket world with his excellent wicket-keeping history and amazing performance. Captaincy isn’t about your batting and bowling skills, but it’s more about your soft skills.

Dhoni, being a calm person, has always proven to be a great leader. He didn’t have the best start in this field, but Mahi became famous after his performance in the fifth ODI played against Pakistan. He led India as a captain in the 2007 World Cup.

Despite being retired from cricket, Mahi still does a brilliant job as a finisher. The “captain cool” never fails to surprise us with his knocks in the death overs. Dhoni captained the Indian cricket team in the 2011 world cup and led the team to a big victory. India gave a breathtaking performance in the 2015 world cup, but the team got disqualified from the tournament in the semi-finals.

Virat Kohli

Another gem of team India, Virat Kohli is one of the popular batsmen. He has the ability to play all formats of cricket beautifully. What sets him apart from other cricketers is his ability to score runs in the death overs.

Kohli became the captain of the Indian cricket team after Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket in 2017. Virat led India to the first position in Test matches. However, he hasn’t been able to win the IPL trophy.

Dhoni vs Kohli as Leaders

Dhoni managed a team of young cricketers at a time when the Indian cricket team lacked bowling strength. Mahi decided to add young cricketers to his team instead of the famous players, and that decision turned out pretty well for the team.

Both Mahi and Virat did an excellent job as captains, but Virat’s performance was comparatively better in terms of the number of matches won. Dhoni played 60 test matches as a captain and won 27 matches. Kohli captained the Indian team in 89 matches in the ODI and won 62 matches. Dhoni might have won more trophies, but Kohli is considered a more successful captain because of his recent performances in ODIs, test series, and other international cricket tournaments.