Dentures vs. Dental Implants for Seniors

Tooth loss is not uncommon after a certain age, as research indicates that about 1 in 6 American adults over 65 have lost all their teeth.1 Tooth loss can make it difficult to eat and speak normally, but it doesn't have to be a lifelong problem. Dental implants and dentures are two solutions that can make life easier for people struggling with tooth loss. Implants and dentures have their own benefits and drawbacks, it’s important to understand both options to make an informed choice.

What are dental implants?

Dental implants are titanium fixtures surgically placed into your jawbone that act as artificial tooth roots. Implants are usually topped with crowns, bridges, or dentures. Implants are a sturdy, long-term solution that help keep crowns stable and prevent bone loss in the jaw. They are securely attached using a surgical procedure and can restore your ability to bite and chew food easily. Titanium implants are a one-time investment, while the toppers (crowns or bridges) may need replacement every 10 to 15 years.

While implants can effectively restore bite strength, they do involve surgery and a recovery period. The process can take a few months from start to finish. Getting dental implants can be expensive compared to other tooth loss solutions, but it's also often the preferred option for results that look and feel natural.

What are dentures?

Dentures are removable prosthetic devices that can replace your missing teeth and surrounding tissue. Dentures usually have custom teeth (color, shape) and gums to suit the wearer and give them a confident smile. Dentures help you eat and speak comfortably and feel confident about your smile. Depending on the extent of tooth loss, a dentist may recommend partial dentures or full dentures. Partial dentures are removable inserts that replace one or more missing teeth. Full dentures typically replace an entire row of teeth. Individuals with no teeth will generally require two arches or two full rows of teeth.

While dentures are usually a cost-effective, quick, and non-surgical solution, they may take time to get used to. They may slip and move while eating and can't combat bone loss the way implants can.

Implant dentures offer the best of both worlds

Implant dentures are a hybrid solution with the ease of dentures and the stability and permanence of implants. The dentist surgically places dental implants in your jaw, but instead of placing individual crowns on top, you can use removable dentures. These dentures easily snap on and off with no adhesive required. You can take them on and off at home as you would with regular dentures. Implant dentures involve surgery, but they may help prevent bone loss.

Making the right choice

You should discuss their needs, preferences, and budget with their dentist. While the dentist will typically make recommendations based on their expertise and understanding, you must factor in your budget and personal health factors (such as eligibility for surgery).

Lastly, tooth loss patients should remember that good dental hygiene is crucial to maintaining their oral health, regardless of whether they choose dentures, implants, crowns, or bridges. Just as smoking after tooth extraction is a bad idea, ignoring the dentist's hygiene tips, food suggestions, or medication prescriptions can cause long-term dental problems.

1 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – Tooth Loss Facts