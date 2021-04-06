Caulfield Cup 2021 Tips | Melbourne’s Famous Event to Attend

Details

The Caulfield Cup is one of the biggest races in the Australian racing calendar. It brings together the best-thoroughbred horses for the competition under handicap conditions. The only horses allowed are 3 years and older. The distance stretches over 2400metres at the Caulfield Racecourse in Melbourne, Australia. Usually, it happens in mid-October and has a handsome monetary reward to the winners. Today, the race has become the richest horse race in Caulfield. It first began in 1879 and has happened in most years in the third week of October. It attracts a huge following online and offline, and horse racing gamblers love it.

What we Expect in Caulfield Cup 2021

The 2021 Caulfield Cup is expected to occur on Saturday 16th October at the Caulfield Racecourse in Melbourne. The race will feature a 3-day Spring Racing Carnival in October, so you can expect the most beautiful scenes. It was first run in 1879, and Newminster won. With a lucrative prize of $5million, the race is among the best races in Melbourne and the whole of Australia. The race brings together the best season’s stayers from Australian and international stables. As a bettor, you can expect a lot of fun from the Caulfield cup result. The 2020 winner was Verry Elleegant, and we hope that it makes it to the 2021 race and completes the race within 2:31:97 minutes. It was beautiful.

Caulfield Cup Horses

In most cases, the participants are added to the list when the time nears. All the information will soon be available in the Caulfield Cup form guide. However, we have some speculations on the horses we hope will appear in the 2021 race come September.

Verry Elleegant: Verry is among the most brilliant mares ever seen in the race. She was a former Kiwi and won the G1 Winx stakes that were around 1400m. In this race, she defeated Fierce Impact. She was also the winner of the 2020 Caulfield Cup. We hope to see her in the 2021 race.

Avilius: The gelding has undergone several preparations. This can be seen in the G2 Chelmsford Stakes and the G1 George Main Stakes. He is a great closer and might be present in the 2021 race.

Anthony Van Dyck: Trained by Aidan O’Brien, the galloper has won several races such as the G1 Epsom Derby and beat Japan. Other races he participated in include the G1 Coronation Cup, and he is expected to take part in the 2021 Caulfield Cup.

Mirage Dancer: In the 2020 Caulfield cup, the Mirage Dancer finished in the third position. He has enhanced his form by participating in the G1 Metropolitan at Randwick. He is a promising horse. We would love to see him in the Caulfield Cup 2021.

Following the previous years' winning results, you can tell the horses that are likely to feature in the race in 2021. Caulfield Cup has a great record for odds and is an exciting chance for bettors. Before you settle on the bookmaker to bet with, you can always shop for lines with different operators and ascertain your best bet.