Can CBD Oil Be Used As An Antifungal?

Details

CBD skin care marketing has been booming lately. According to a study, this market is expected to reach an incredible $1.7 billion by 2025. It’s only logical to see more and more skincare and beauty products containing CBD, from glow and body oils to face creams and facial serums.

Since there is an array of powerful CBD oil products for treating skin conditions, it’s time to tap into the many benefits that these products can offer.

The CBD compound is incredibly rich in anti-inflammatory properties and antioxidants, potentially effectively treating a range of skin-related conditions and issues. However, CBD can also be highly effective when used for treating more complex and severe conditions, like eczema and psoriasis.

Anti-Inflammatory Properties of Cannabinoids

Strong CBD oil contains powerful anti-inflammatory properties that can effectively mitigate skin irritation caused by inflammation. Cannabinoids are especially rich in omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids that can do wonders to boost your skin’s overall health.

Nowadays, topical formulations based on cannabinoids contain GLA or gamma-linolenic acid, a proven compound for restoring proper skin moisturization. If you have a skin inflammation problem, applying a topical CBD solution might help provide relief.

CBD products, especially CBD oils, can be potentially effective in treating various conditions. With that in mind, let’s focus on how to use CBD oil as an antifungal treatment solution.

Is CBD an Anti-Fungal?

CBD oil can potentially be a powerful antifungal treatment solution. A 2011 study showed the potential antifungal properties of CBD oil. The cannabis Sativa plant is rich in antifungal agents, and these specific compounds are cannabichromene (CBC) and cannabigerol (CBG).

CBD is, in its essence, an atomic composition of one oxygen and one hydrogen atom, and as such, it contains many antifungal properties. Its atomic compounds are quite effective against other molecules that undergo oxidation due to containing oxygen.

When CBD comes across fungi cells, it oxidizes them, rendering them incapable of multiplying and expanding. More importantly, CBD inhibits ergosterol and oxidizes the cells, thus preventing fungi from growing and spreading.

CBC, CBG, and CBD all attack fungi cells in an organized manner to kill the cells by destroying the cell membranes, preventing ergosterol production necessary for the growth of fungi. Without their nutrients, fungi cells can’t thrive, and they eventually die.

Aside from all that, CBD also possesses properties to give other antifungal compounds a boost, most notably, caryophyllene oxide – the most potent and naturally occurring terpene. All three hemp-derived compounds, CBC, CBG, and CBD, can potentially help increase the potency of this amazingly powerful antifungal terpene.

CBD has both antibacterial and antifungal properties that can be amazingly medicinal, effective, and therapeutic. Hemp-derived terpenes are lipophilic – a property that makes them highly effective antifungals.

How to Treat Fungal Skin Infections with CBD Oil

To understand how to treat fungal skin infections with CBD oil, we must first understand the symptoms and types of fungal infections. The most common symptoms of a fungal infection include:

Blisters

Severe itching

Swelling

Appearance of scales

Redness

Rashes and bumps

Skin irritation

The most common types of fungal skin infections are:

Jock itch – caused by the tinea fungus; this infection occurs in the warm and moist areas of your genitals, buttocks, and thighs.

Athlete's foot – common for sportspeople, this infection is caused by the tinea pedis fungus that thrives on hair, toenails, and dead tissue of the outer skin of your foot area.

Ringworm – an infection that is also known as tinea corporis; it is caused by the same fungus that causes jock itch and athlete’s foot but with a slight difference – it appears in other areas of the body.

Yeast infections – caused by the candida fungus, yeast infections are common for warm and moist areas of the body, such as armpits and the groin.

Full-spectrum CBD oils or oils that contain terpenes and all three cannabinoids we mentioned earlier are the most effective treatment against fungal infections. They have more powerful antifungal properties and are proven to kill fungi cells quite effectively.

You can start treating your fungal infection by adding full-spectrum CBD oil to your skincare regimen. CBD oils can produce the so-called entourage effect, which refers to a more powerful effect of your treatment due to other cannabinoids present in your CBD oil-based treatment.

When all three cannabinoids team up with terpenes, the CBD compounds travel faster through your bloodstream, providing a full range of benefits for your skin. Apply your CBD oil topically on regions with a fungal infection. If your condition is more severe, you can also consider taking CBD oil both orally and topically for more bioavailability and faster results.

Tips on Preventing Fungal Skin Infections

To conclude, here are a couple of quick tips to help you with that.

Maintain proper and regular hygiene!

The best way to prevent fungal infections but a wide range of skin conditions is to maintain proper and regular hygiene to keep your body clean.

Keep your hands, genitals, feet, and buttocks clean!

Make sure your moist and warm areas of the body are always clean to avoid fungal infections.

Use mild hygienic products!

Your overall body hygiene greatly depends on the quality and intensity of the products you use to keep your body clean.

Visit a dermatologist regularly!

Before you do anything to start treating your fungal infection, you should first consult a doctor and take their advice on how to proceed with alternative treatments like CBD oil.

Links:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cbd-skin-care-market-size-worth-1-7-billion-by-2025--cagr-32-9-grand-view-research-inc-300908941.html

https://www.webmd.com/vitamins/ai/ingredientmono-805/gamma-linolenic-acid-gla

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3165946/