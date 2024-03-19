Beyond Frybread - A Delicious Journey Through Indigenous Fine Dining

Details

Forget everything you think you know about Native American food. It's time to ditch the tired stereotypes of frybread and greasy tacos, and embark on a culinary adventure that celebrates the rich tapestry of Indigenous flavors across the United States. From coast to coast, a new wave of restaurants is taking center stage, led by passionate chefs who are reclaiming ancestral ingredients and techniques, breathing fresh life into traditional dishes, and creating a whole new category of fine dining: Indigenous cuisine.

These innovative chefs aren't just serving food; they're telling stories. Each plate is a window into the history, culture, and deep connection to the land that defines Indigenous communities. Forget pretentious tasting menus and stuffy atmospheres. Here, the focus is on creating a welcoming space where diners can connect with the food, the people, and the heritage it represents.

So, ditch the tired tourist traps and chain restaurants. Here's our guide to some of the most exciting Indigenous-inspired restaurants in the US, ready to tantalize your taste buds and broaden your perspective:

Owamni by the Sioux Chef (Minneapolis, Minnesota): Led by the visionary Chef Sean Sherman, Owamni is more than just a restaurant; it's a movement. Here, the focus is on "decolonized" cuisine, featuring only ingredients native to North America before European contact. Think bison short ribs braised in wild plum sauce, acorn succotash, and walleye crudo with trout roe and sunflower seeds. Be prepared to be surprised and delighted by the ingenuity and depth of flavor in every dish.

Mitsitam Cafe (Washington D.C.): Nestled within the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian, Mitsitam ("Let's eat" in the languages of the Piscataway and Delaware people) offers a vibrant exploration of Indigenous cuisine from across North America. The menu changes seasonally, showcasing the diverse ingredients and culinary traditions of different tribes. From Navajo mutton stew to Cherokee fry bread topped with foraged mushrooms, Mitsitam provides a delicious introduction to the vast culinary landscape of Indigenous America.



Brick & Bourbon (Minnesota): Brick & Bourbon isn't your typical restaurant. Sure, they boast multiple locations across Minnesota and a menu brimming with delicious fare, but their focus goes beyond just satisfying your hunger. They're all about providing an "elevated eatery and craft libation venue," as they describe themselves. This means using the freshest domestic and imported ingredients to craft dishes that are both visually stunning and bursting with flavor. Their menu caters to a variety of tastes, offering everything from classic comfort food like tater tot hotdish to more adventurous options like duck bacon wontons and wild mushroom and jalapeno quesadillas. But Brick & Bourbon doesn't stop there. They're serious about their cocktails too, boasting a "one of a kind craft cocktail bar" that uses simple, fresh ingredients to complement their extensive spirits list. Whether you're a bourbon aficionado or simply looking for a unique and flavorful drink, their mixologists are sure to whip up something that tickles your fancy. So next time you're in Minnesota and seeking a dining experience that goes beyond the ordinary, head to Brick & Bourbon for a taste of their elevated take on classic comfort food and handcrafted cocktails.

Cafe Ohlone (Berkeley, California): Founded by Vincent Medina (East Bay Ohlone) and Louis Trevino (Rumsen Ohlone), Cafe Ohlone offers a unique glimpse into the Ohlone people's traditional foods. Here, you'll find dishes like acorn mush, duck confit with wild rice, and venison backstrap with huckleberry sauce. The menu also features contemporary takes on classic dishes, showcasing the creativity and evolution of Indigenous cuisine.

Tocabe: An American Indian Eatery (Various Locations): Craving a modern twist on classic Indigenous comfort food? Look no further than Tocabe. This rapidly expanding chain offers a menu that celebrates the rich culinary traditions of the Lakota Sioux tribe. Their signature dish is the Indian taco, a symphony of textures and flavors featuring fresh frybread piled high with seasoned ground beef, pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and a tangy wojapi (Lakota salsa). But don't stop there – Tocabe also offers delicious buffalo burgers, frybread pizzas, and inventive seasonal specials.

Kai Restaurant (Chandler, Arizona): Nestled within the Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass, Kai ("seed" in the Pima language) offers a luxurious fine-dining experience that celebrates the heritage of the Pima and Maricopa communities. Chef Ryan Swanson crafts exquisite dishes that showcase the bounty of the Sonoran Desert, like grilled quail with prickly pear glaze, mesquite-grilled fish with tepary bean succotash, and sassafras-infused smoked pheasant served with traditional 60-day Pima cornbread. Kai is a true culinary gem, offering breathtaking views and an unforgettable gastronomic journey.

This is just a taste of the incredible culinary experiences waiting to be discovered at Indigenous-inspired restaurants across the US. Each region boasts its own unique flavors and traditions, waiting to be savored. So, the next time you're looking for a dining adventure that goes beyond the ordinary, seek out an Indigenous-owned restaurant. You'll be supporting a vital cultural movement, experiencing innovative cuisine, and most importantly, embarking on a delicious journey of discovery.

Beyond the Plate:

Dining at an Indigenous restaurant is more than just a meal; it's an opportunity to learn and connect. Many restaurants offer educational experiences alongside their menus, such as talks from chefs or tribal elders about the history and significance of the dishes. Additionally, consider supporting Indigenous food initiatives like the Indigenous Food Lab, which works to preserve and promote Indigenous foodways. By making conscious choices about where you dine, you can play a role in ensuring the future of this exciting culinary movement.