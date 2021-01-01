Best CBD Flower Strains of 2021: Top 5 Brand Reviews

Hemp flowers are as raw as it gets — smoke it, roll it, vape it, bake it or eat it. There are a myriad of ways to consume these beautiful green, sometimes orange, purple, or neon aromatic clumps. When it comes to bioavailability though, CBD flower still wears the crown, with new CBD products entering the market left and right.

A number of new companies and farms continuously pop up with a different strain of bud, so choosing the best CBD flowers can become a time consuming mission. But, we want you to sit back and chill out, which is why we have collected a list of premium CBD flowers, all available online, that are worth your time.

Top 5 Best CBD Flower Companies on the Market:

Cheef Botanicals - High-Quality, Best Value Hollyweed CBD - New CBD Brand With Iconic Story Cannaflower - Wide Variety of Strains CBD American Shaman - Best Variety of CBG Secret Nature - Quality Strain at a Fair Price

Now, let us look at each of these in detail.

#1. Cheef Botanicals - High-Quality, Best Value

Brand Overview

Surpassing all CBD companies and securing the first place on our list is Cheef Botanicals — a one-stop-shop for all your CBD needs.

Several years ago, a group of health enthusiasts with 25 years of experience in the organic food industry discovered the benefits of CBD and desired to produce artisan-quality CBD hemp flower products.

For this reason, they started by collaborating with top-notch cannabis farms in Colorado. Their plan and efforts resulted in wholesome, premium CBD flower products exclusively, which put every other company to shame.

Pros

Offers one of the most potent CBD flowers

Non-GMO

Organic, vegan, and dairy-free

Cultivated and grown using natural methods

Packed in a child-resistant glass jar

Compliant with the Federal Farm Bill

Federally legal in all 50 states

Supported by a 30-Day Trial Guarantee

Rated ‘A’ by BBB

Cons

Prices toward the higher end

Features

They follow rigorous methods to test and rectify each variant of the same product, and the tests are performed by unbiased, third-party labs to ensure the authenticity of each product.

Moreover, all results are available on their website, which instills trust in the buyers and ensures safe, risk-free purchases.

In addition, their website is thorough and easy to navigate. Not only is it convenient, but the team also provides a comprehensive analysis of each product and method of usage for each variant.

This brand is proudly crowned by the 2020 Golden Grow Award for its plethora of premium quality strains. It offers over 20 various flower strains that are free of any additives or preservatives, available in bundles or individual strains.

Flavors and bundles that we recommend are:

High CBD% Bundle

If you prefer a power bank of potent CBD, this bundle is your friend. Each flower strain in this bundle contains more than 20% CBD.

Skywalker OG: This Hybrid boasts 20.94% CBD and features an exceptional Kush flavor with piney, citrusy, and fruity profiles.

Sour Space Candy: The fame of this CBD strain coincides with its rich CBD content and distinct flavor. The light green flower is a heavy strain but will get you relaxed in no time.

The Northern Lights: This premium hemp flower strain will sweep your worries away. It has a strong, earthy taste, with savory undertones, that is cut with refreshingly sweet undertones.

Indica Bundle

Includes:

Skywalker OG: This sought-after hybrid with piney, fruity notes has sticky buds with magnificently powerful soothing effects.

CBG Bundle

A premium quality CBG flower is hard to score, but Cheef Botanicals conveniently offers the best of the best assortment of CBG Flowers. It includes:

Mimosa CBG Flower: Just like a cocktail, this concoction has hints of citrus and frosty white trichomes that give you a power punch and keep you bustling all day.

Marathon CBG Flower: Sourced from Oregon, this flower strain has refreshing, lemony flavors with lifting spicy notes. It will help you stay centered and at peace all day.

John Now CBG Flower: Akin to the King of North, this robust strain has a spicy, pungent flavor with citrus undertones. It will keep your head up and let you conquer your daily obstacles.

Strains You Should Try Out

Zkittles: If Skittles pops up in your head, then you have it right! This treat is dripping in tropical sweetness but does not taste or smell like artificial flavors. It bags a whopping 20.382% of CBD, which is as high as it gets.

Cookies: Treasured since 2010, this strain is well-loved by cannabis enthusiasts. This variant is a hybrid with dominant Indica, followed by parent hemp strains of PosionxOG Kush. This distinct blend provides perks of cannabis without the ‘high’ sensation. It will help you relax and chill out.

Super Silver Haze: This dynamic hybrid strain is loaded with 18.9% CBD and energizes you with its sweet bases and hints of spicy and earthy notes. This one will get you zooming out of your bed.

Bubba Kush: Dissipate your stress with this indica strain. This highly demanded strain is the perfect match to escape from the daily stressors of life. The queen of Indica strains with magnificent orange and purple hues offers earthy tones that will keep your worries at bay.

Customer Experience

Both on their website and on other trusted review websites, the perks of this product surpass the negative reviews. Almost all of the consumers chant that the CBD flower strains by Cheef are a game-changer. They yield all the benefits of cannabis without getting the high sensations or the nasty side effects. Some use it to alleviate pain and other symptoms that come along with various ailments.

#2. Hollyweed - New CBD Flower

Brand Overview

Hollyweed CBD is a brand run by a group of individuals who strive to create the perfect products that align with wellness. We placed them second on our list due to their dedication in providing high-quality products that are trustworthy and reliable. They have a curated selection of CBD flowers that consists of CBD-rich strains and are 100% naturally grown.

Pros

Non-GMO

Naturally grown

Variety of strains

Less than 0.3% THC

Quick and effective

Third-party lab tested

100% money-back guarantee

Cons

Only available online

Features

Hollyweed offers ten amazing strains of premium CBD flower, grown in Oregon, to provide you the best experience. Each strain comes in a secure glass jar with a child-resistant cap to ensure the safety of children.

Just like any other credible CBD brand, Hollyweed ensures all of their flowers are third-party lab tested. Their lab test results for each product are accessible through their website to keep their brand as credible as possible. This makes them more reliable for their current and future customers.

Moreover, their products are Federal Farm Bill compliant. This shows the legality of the cannabinoid that is being sold, in terms of federal and state regulations, and if it is provided by a licensed grower.

Strains You Should Try Out

Sour Diesel: A premium CBD flower which contains 20.165% of CBD and 0.094% of delta-9 THC, Sour Diesel is a Sativa-dominant strain which will help you stay focused, productive and balanced. This strain is upfront and has a pungent aroma that leaves you with a distinct cannabis flavor.

Lifter: This bud is lightweight and airy and provides you with uplifting effects. It contains about 18% of CBD and less than 0.3% of delta-9 THC. Lifter hemp flower consists of a citrusy, tangy flavor and aroma which leaves consumers with peace and clarity. If you want to feel a sense of rejuvenation and enhanced energy, this is the strain to smoke.

Cherry Wine: This is a top-shelf CBD strain containing 16.48% of CBD and less than 0.3% of delta-9 THC. It is a dense, hybrid strain known for its soothing and peaceful effects. It is perfect if you seek a relaxing and refreshing feeling.

Goliath 1:1 CBD to CBG: Another top-shelf CBD flower with an aroma and flavor of a fresh pine nut mixing with a wonderful fruity and spicy sensation, this strain provides a unique uplifting and mellowing effect on your mind and body. It delivers a creative and euphoric feeling to help you unwind.

Customer Experience

At this time, Hollyweed does not have any customer reviews; however, we do not doubt the beneficial effects their CBD flower provides. They are a well-known and driven brand that ensures the safety and satisfaction of their customers with their top-notch products.

#3. Cannaflower - Wide Variety of Strains

Brand Overview

Formerly known as ‘Berkshire CBD', Cannaflower secures the second-best position for its premium-quality hemp strains meticulously produced by artisans. Their hand-trimmed CBD flowers and tedious curing procedures result in undimmed products that are well-loved both in the U.S. and internationally. Their coverage of extensive and thorough research on their website has our hearts. They have covered every aspect of CBD, leaving no page unturned, from cultivation to legal regulations.

Pros

Low THC content and high CBD content

Blog about CBD

More than 2000 five-star reviews

Discreet packaging

Active customer service

COA included for all marketed strains on their website

Free shipping on purchases of $75 and above

Best price for adequate quantity and premium quality

Cons

Potent flavors can be harsh

Features

Cannaflower not only sells CBD products, but they also cultivate their own CBD flowers organically at their small family farm, located in New England. There, a group of skilled craftsmen use proven natural methods to grow the best CBD flowers.

Cannaflower products contain no synthetic additives, pesticides, herbicides, fungicides, or artificial nutrients. They use organic fertilizers, ensuring healthy plant growth and 100% organic produce.

All the hemp that is grown on their farm is harvested at the optimum time and gets trimmed by the hands of professionals with the utmost care and patience. It is an art form not many possess, and it is crucial to remove the excess leaves to reveal the rich, CBD-laden goodness on the bud.

Their after-care procedure secures a high place in our book. Once trimmed, each flower goes through extensive curing methods that last up to a couple of months. This method is essential to ooze out the flavors of terpenes and ensure the buds' optimum freshness.

Third-party labs test each batch of these strains and provide an attested report to verify the accuracy and quality of the flowers.

This brand offers a wide range of cannabis flowers with various CBD potencies. Nearly all of the listed strains contain at least 15% of CBD, which is adequate to yield benefits.

Strains You Should Try Out

Lifter: This sativa enhances your creativity and work flow. Like the name, the lifter raises you above all and helps you leave the baggage of stress behind. The spicy and earthy notes calm you down while the limonene terpenes lift you up.

Hawaiian Haze: This strain is a crowd-pleaser. It has a mix of fruit citrus and sour diesel that feels like a breeze on a sunny day and helps you unwind.

Sour Space Candy: This eccentric bud looks and smells like no other, with deep purple swirls, floral and lemony notes, and the breakthrough of cheese and tropical fruit. It may sound odd, but, when combined, it produces a distinct strain that helps you chill out like never before.

Bubba Kush: This top seller is popular among the CBD community, and its fame is attributed to its pure indica-dominant strain. Grown in the fields of Oregon, this strain is abundant in lemons and cloves with the hints of coffee and cocoa. It is probably the strongest hemp bud best suited for evenings of self-care.

Legendary OG: This indica-dominant bud traces its roots to the novel Kush family, known to soothe and offer tranquility. The purple swirl in this bud reverberates with the berry-like notes, and the earthy aromatic sandalwood makes smoking this strain a sensational experience.

Cherry Wine: Replace your stem glass with this sweetheart. This long-time favorite that tastes like the stone fruit is a nighttime essential to hit the sack and catch your beauty sleep.

Customer Experience

To this date, more than 6,000 people have tried and reviewed Cannaflower, of which, the majority see the brand in a positive light and rightfully so. It deserves the fame it has received in the past few years. Consumers and reviewing websites have all rated full marks to their strains, and everyone found a strain or two that became their regular.

#4. CBD American Shaman - Best Variety of CBG

Brand Overview

CBD American Shaman is known to produce the most versatile products of hemp and CBD — from CBD oils to topical creams, edibles, bath bombs, pet treats, and so much more.

Vince Sanders, the founder of CBD American Shaman, believes in bringing wellness to society through organic terpene-rich hemp. He dedicated this motive to his uncle, who was diagnosed with fatal cancer, and the search for his treatment led him to the discovery of CBD.

Amongst their vast variety is their CBG flowers, which are not the cheapest of the lot, but are sure to bring you many perks. Also, with occasional deals and discounts, you are sure to get a good deal. The only option of CBG flower on our list comes with many features, discussed below.

Pros

Uses branded nanotechnology that increases bioavailability

45-day money-back warranty

Supports local farmers that grow GMO-free harvests

Strains do not get you stoned but offer the same benefits as CBD

Blog explains all details and usage relating to CBD & CBG

Cons

Prices are rated higher

Features

The team only selects the buds that are up to par, and all hemp plants are responsibly grown and cultivated in Kentucky and Colorado. The brand carries out a sustainable, micro-farming procedure and handpicks organic, non-GMO harvests.

CBD American Shaman enables convenient shopping online as well. The neat layout and to-the-point facts make the shopping experience hassle-free and quick. Despite the long list of products this company produces, you can easily find your desired product thanks to the smart filter search.

Additionally, the founder of the company offers financial aid to chronically sick and disabled individuals. Those who meet the brand's Compassionate Care Program requirements get a discount of 30% on orders that surpass $34.99.

All of the batches of each strain first undergo their internal lab tests and then third-party ones. The batches that get approved are then given an attested certificate and get ready to be sold. All of the CBD & CBG lab reports are uploaded on their official website.

Good quality CBG is usually not very easy to find. CBG is more sought after nowadays due to its profound benefits. Since THC does not suit everyone, CBG comes to the rescue with its low THC content that eliminates the disorienting side effects. Shaman offers three distinct varieties of CBG buds that are proven to carry the same benefits:

Strains You Should Try Out

CBG Jack Frost Flower: Known as 'The Mother of Cannabinoid', this bud gets its name for having one of the highest contents of Cannabigerol. It is packed with 12.74% CBG per gram, with a low THC content of 1.7mg per gram. The dusty white trichomes are iconic to this bud, and the refreshing lemony aroma leaves you mellow and relaxed.

CBG John Snow Flower: This bud is yet another ‘Mother of Cannabinoid’ but more potent and packs loads of CBG, with 20.785%. This strain is known for its robust effects and is predicted to be the new rage for its restorative properties. The THC present in this variant comes in at 0.166%, which is way lower than industrial hemp, coming in at 0.3%. John Snow is produced on small farms that practice responsible practices to bring you the safest form of CBG.

CBG Lemon Cream Diesel Flower: This ‘Mother of Cannabigerol’ gets its name for its delectable lemon aroma, which, itself, is a sensory pleasure. This bud provides a sense of creativity and focus, while simultaneously relaxing your mind and body. This strain contains 20.785% of CBG with very little THC present, which means you get the best value.

Customer Experience

CBD American Shaman maintains a reputable name by producing top-notch CBG products backed with many online reviews. Although there are not many reviews about the CBG flowers themselves, a user claims CBG helped alleviate soreness that usually comes after long bike rides.

#5. Secret Nature - Quality Strain at a Fair Price

Brand Overview

Together, the team of Secret Nature has over 20 years of experience in cannabis production, cultivation, and branding. They claim their motive is to produce distinct products that would excite not only the customers, but themselves too. They aim to produce small batches of the finest quality products while staying consistent with the quality and the experiences they offer. They have been standing before CBD was socially accepted and still aim to produce top-notch hemp despite all obstacles.

Pros

Fair price for artisan hemp buds

Air-tight sealed packaging keeps bud fresh

CannaSafe and SC labs objectively test products

Results posted online show results for contamination, terpenes, and CBD content

Free shipping upon purchase of $100 or more

Full refund within 30 days

Cons

Refund policy only applies to unopened products

Features

The team grows the flowers organically indoors, allowing full control over temperature, precipitation, and light levels. The hermetical and safe environment protects the crops from natural elements outside and wards off pests and contaminants.

As the time of harvest comes closer, the cultivators lower the lights of the enclosed area and alter the spectrum to preserve the delicate nature of terpenes found in the hemp, along with the cannabinoids and precipitation levels. The controlled setting guarantees the highest quality of products, which is unachievable when grown outdoors, as the strong sun rays damage and dry out the delicate buds.

Experts with artisan skills, years of knowledge, and experience cautiously trim each bud by hand. Trimming the excess leaves by hand, and not by machine, helps preserve the delicate compounds and the beautiful shape of the bud.

The company offers 13 different varieties of hemp buds that will surely fit your budget.

Strains You Should Try Out

Frosted Kush: This exotic flower with a neon green body and frosty white flakes on top is an indica strain with a pungent and sweet smell of berries. It is best used to wind down on a hectic day or to stay grounded. Some say it tastes like your favorite sweet treat — cream and berries.

Secret OG: This strain is a hemp bud in the form of a fireball. Loved by all for its potent Indica effects and smell, this bud helps you relax and snooze off when you want.

Dough Boy: This limber, care-free strain will get your feet off the ground. It takes the edge off the daily anxieties and helps you focus on daily goals. Like the name, this hybrid has a nutty, creamy tone which makes it taste like freshly-baked goodness smothered in butter.

Blood Diamond: This distinct phenotype derived from Suver Haze is undeniably the most potent strain we have found. Best for those looking for the ultimate CBD experience, the piney, minty, peppery, and earthy blend give strong yet calming and uplifting sensations.

Sour Space Candy: A bud collection is incomplete without this strain. This variant is a classic cross between Sour Tsunami and Early Resin Bud. The fusion of these two produces a special scent of apple mint and tart candy. Despite being a hybrid, this bud has more uplifting characteristics and has been suggested to use in the morning.

Sweet Cake: Just like the name implies, you are in for a sugary delicacy with this strain. The potent bud leaves the consumer relaxed and ready to hit the sack.

Customer Experience

Contrary to its name, the company is transparent about its procedures of growth, preparation, and all that goes into producing top-shelf CBD buds. As per the reviews on the site, the ordered buds lived up to their expectations and made them order more. The OG strain seemed to be the crowd’s favorite for mellow and calming properties that instantly put you at peace.

Hemp CBD Flower Buyer's Guide

Before purchasing, consider these factors:

Brand Reputation

The first question that should pop up in your mind before making any purchase is if the brand is well-known and people endorse it. Any brand can advertise reviews and claim the finest products. Elizabeth Arden said, "Repetition makes reputation and reputation make customers.” Therefore, we brought forward brands that are consistent with their quality and have a following that back ups their claims. We even extended our research to other reviewing sites and platforms to bring you the best of the best.

Cultivation Methods

Whether you are a health nut or not, pesticides on your bud are not acceptable. The hemp bud you plan to consume must have no traces of herbicides or pesticides, which is why we hunted through brands that ensure safe, chemical-free cultivation.

Transparency

The utmost level of safety a company can provide when it comes to CBD buds is giving COAs for each batch of strain on their official website. Transparency is the way a brand displays its genuineness and gains trust. Therefore, ensure the brand you opt for sends samples from each batch of CBD bud to a third-party lab to get tested. The lab checks the CBD profiles, terpene proportions, and searches for any hints of contamination, like heavy metals or herbicides. The company then puts up the attested tests on the website for everyone.

Knowledge

A company should be well informed about the product it is selling. This makes the prospects better and helps customers get more informed, which leads to an educated decision before the purchase. Also, a knowledgeable brand is easier to trust than a company that does not know what they are doing. Support companies that are not only here to make quick cash but that are devoted to spreading progressive information about their products.

Strains

Sativa-dominant strains offer a lively and imaginative mood that gets your work done and gets your mind going. Most smokers opt for light, fruity Sativa early in the day or midday to get going.

Indica-dominant strains provide much more relaxing effects and tranquility. People usually opt for these at night before sleeping or to relieve pain.

Hybrid, like the name suggests, are fusion concoctions bred to create cross strains. You get the best of both worlds with these. They hit home no matter what kind of mood you want.

Shopping Experience

Nowadays, it is all about creating an experience for the customers. Since the CBD buds are available online, it is crucial for the brands to maintain a user-friendly yet interactive website. So, settle for a brand that caters well to your needs and provides a convenient shopping experience.

Packaging

Although greatly neglected, the packaging is one of the most crucial aspects of all. The CBD bud is of delicate nature and has trichomes that shed off quite easily. For the bud to retain its integrity and potency, it must come packed in specialized packaging. Also, CBD flower is all about the aromatic trip. If the packaging is not sealed tight, it will lose its aroma over time and get oxidized. This will deprive you of a wonderful sensory experience.

Price

A CBD connoisseur may not mind spending money on various strains. But, if you are just starting this ecstatic journey, you need to find the right balance of quality and value. While it is important to add in extra money to products you put in your body, there is absolutely no reason to spend a fortune. In addition, you should note CBG buds are priced higher than CBD, since they are more difficult to find and relatively newer.

FAQS About CBD Flowers

Q. Is It Legal to Purchase CBD Flowers Online?

As mentioned earlier, CBD flower is presently legal in all 50 states; therefore, purchasing it online will not risk your money or identity. In searching, you will find many CBD products on many websites selling their strain of CBD flowers.

The 2018 Farm Bill states the regulations that support the idea of growing, reaping, and selling hemp plants, as long as the THC content is 0.3% or lower.

Cultivation of hemp with THC content less than 0.2% is considered legal to grow and sell. The Supreme Court of Sweden labels hemp derived from THCX as narcotics, while Switzerland supports CBD. They, in fact, prefer it over smoking tobacco and make the supply legal.

The Food Standard Agency (FSA) encourages individuals to take CBD products cautiously. Certain groups of individuals are discouraged from consuming any amount of CBD, or their health will be at risk. These individuals include breastfeeding or pregnant mothers, children and toddlers, or anyone who is on medications.

Q. Will CBD Bud Show Up in a Drug Test?

Certain workplaces and agencies implement mandatory drug testing. Hence, concern about CBD traces showing up during a drug test is valid. Under normal circumstances, CBD will not tend to show up on drug tests. But, since it contains a 0.3% THC level, it may get detected. Mainly due to the developing technology and precise detection threshold, even the slightest trace of the substance can be detected inside your body. But do not worry, it still depends on the type of test you are taking.

It is suggested not to consume CBD flower strains a few days or weeks before taking the drug test to make sure it does not show up on the test results.

Q. What Is the Difference Between Hemp Buds and Marijuana?

Hemp and marijuana easily get confused for being the same substance since they both come from cannabis plants. However, hemp and marijuana are actually two distinct variations. Generally, marijuana is rich in THC. The psychoactive component in marijuana, tetrahydrocannabinol, is what gives it the notorious high or stoned sensation.

On the other side, hemp flowers come from the female hemp plant that produces a bud once ripened. These buds are normally rich in CBD, and the legal variants of this bud should cross the 0.3% THC content limit. Also, it is important to highlight that hemp and marijuana do not come from different plants. A tetrahydrocannabinol content of 0.3% is legally allowed for consumption and is mostly used to alleviate pain, depression, stress, anxiety, and lack of sleep.

Also, the bud is known to be beneficial in helping with appetite and reducing sleep-related issues. As a matter of fact, the Farm Bill 2018 has classified hemp as non-intoxicating cannabis that contains slight or no THC content.

Q. Can You Get High from Smoking CBD Bud?

Irrespective of the gaining ground, many people are still worried about the side effects of using CBD. One of the predominant effects that concern you the most is the 'high sensation' you get with marijuana. In marijuana, the psychoactive component, tetrahydrocannabinol, is mainly accountable for the damaging effects. Since CBD flower nearly lacks THC, the trace amount, mostly under 0.3%, is nowhere near enough to get you high or stoned.

However, on the positive side, your mood will get elevated. As per a recent study, prolonged CBD flowers were tolerated with no side effects. Continued intake may even have therapeutic effects on cognition and enhancing psychological symptoms.

In Conclusion - Which CBD Flower Brand Should You Go For?

Cheef Botanicals, in our opinion, will not let you down with its safe-to-use, premium-quality CBD buds, and you will not have to break the bank to try out new strains. So, bring out the tangy Sour Diesel or the OG Walker and get your bud grinding to set off on a euphoric trip. We suggest you still do your part of the research to find the best CBD flower, because the fun of the green rush awaits you on the other side!