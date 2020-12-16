Branded Voices

A Quick Review of Special Sauce CBD Hemp Flower

Details

This review aims at providing in-depth information on special sauce strain, special sauce CBD, and special sauce flower. You will also get the phytocannabinoid and terpene profiles of the flower, description, its genetic lineage, and application. Read through to find answers to your frequently asked questions about the special sauce strain.

Special Sauce Strain – Review

The special sauce strain is a very potent flower that has the sweet scent of a berry. It also has an earthy-green undertone that is perfect for promoting bliss and inducing calmness. It ranks among the hemp strains that have a high concentration of cannabidiol. The special sauce strain lives up to its name by expressing large quantities of terpene and cannabidiol (CBD) content.

Furthermore, the flower of this strain has a dense structure. It produces resinous buds that have the shape of Christmas trees. Also, the flower has a dark green color with traces of purple and pink sepals framed with red-orange hairs.

Additionally, the strain enhances cerebral stimulation and creativity, followed by a deep mental and physical relaxation. Special sauce is a strong mood booster due to its combination of terpene and high cannabidiol content. You can click to view more of the special sauce CBD hemp flower.

Genetics

Special sauce CBD is a hybrid strain with a negligible concentration of Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and a high concentration of cannabidiol (CBD). It is a flagship strain from CBD breeders in Oregon. It was produced by crossing the original special sauce strain that has a rich concentration of THC with ERB (Early Resin Berry).

This cross-breeding preserved the individual characteristics of both strains as well as their benefits. However, it eliminated the THC content.

Terpene Profile

Terpene is an aromatic chemical compound found all through nature. It provides a pleasant aroma in hemp. It also contributes to the therapeutic benefits of the cannabinoids that occur naturally in the cannabis plant.

Special sauce CBD flower has a rich and diversified terpene profile when compared with related strains. The primary highlight of the profile includes Caryophyllene, Pinene, and Myrcene.

Caryophyllene 1.2 mg/g .12%

Pinene 1.3 mg/g .13%

Myrcene 3.3 mg/g .33%

You can read about the health benefits of cannabis here: https://www.healtheuropa.eu/health-benefits-of-cannabis/92499/

Caryophyllene

It gives a unique peppery note and spice-like undertone to the special sauce hemp. It is usually referred to as black peppercorn and is synonymous with pain relief and issues related to inflammation.

Pinene

You can recognize the aroma of pinene in needles and pine cones, including other kinds of aromatic herbs. It makes the buds of special sauce flowers smell like fresh earth. The benefits of pinene are:

Helps in breathing Provides mental clarity Creates a feeling of calm and an invigorating sensation in the brain and the body

Myrcene

This is the most common type of terpene found in both cannabis and hemp cultivars. It gives the hemp flower a ripe tropical fruit aroma. Myrcene has strong sedative-like characteristics that can enhance relaxation and calm.

However, there is a significant presence of other terpenes which are considered secondary. They include Limonene, Humulene, and Bisabolol. These terpenes contribute to the effect, aroma, flavor, and overall character of the special sauce CBD hemp flower.

Alpha-Bisabolol .093%

Caryphyllene .26%

beta-Farnesene .113%

Guaiol .036%

Limonene .025%

beta-Caryophyllene .26%

alpha-Humulene .117%

Fenchone .044%

trans-beta-Ocimene .0079%

cis-beta-Ocimene .031%

Fenchol .036%

beta-Myrcene .46%

Phytol 2 .028%

beta-Pinene .062%

alpha-Pinene .146%

Sabinene hydrate .035%

Alpha-Terpineol .0140%

Terpinolene .024%

Phytocannabinoid Profile

Phyto cannabinoids, including cannabidiol (CBD), are the chemical components found naturally in cannabis and hemp. They provide beneficial properties that cannabis and hemp can offer. Special sauce CBD hemp produces both Phyto cannabinoids and terpenes.

Generally, the flower expresses about 15 – 20% CBD. It also has more than 3% of secondary cannabinoid content which includes Phyto cannabinoids like THC-A, CBG, and CBC.

CBD .50%

CBCA .74%

CBC .034%

CBGA .31%

THCA .61%

D9-THC .129%

CBG .131%

CBDVA .120%

CBDA 16.4%

Total cannabinoids percentage = 19%

Applications of Special Sauce CBD

You can use special sauce CBD in calming stress and anxiety-related issues. It also promotes relaxation and aids mental clarity. Additionally, it helps to uplift moods and takes care of pain related to inflammations. You can read more about the applications of CBD hemp flower here.

Conclusion

Special sauce CBD is one of the top favorites for cannabis fans. It has a unique, pleasant, and memorable scent. With its impressive genetics, this strain stands out in the CBD market.