A Quick Guide To The Keto Diet

Details

Consume lots of fat to burn fat? We know how wrong this sounds, but that’s what makes the keto diet so unique!

This high-fat and low-carb eating style can make you feel energized and healthy, all the while being able to enjoy delightfully satisfying foods.

But how does the keto diet work? What foods can you eat?

Read on to find out more about this diet.

What Is The Keto Diet?

The ketogenic, or “keto,” diet is extremely high in fat (around 80% of your daily calorie allowance), moderate in protein (15-20%), and low in carbohydrates (under 5%). It is a drastic change from the recommended figures of 10-35% fat, 35% protein, and 45-65% carbohydrates.

How Does It Work?

If you eat something high in carbohydrates, your body will produce insulin and glucose to break it down.

Glucose is an easy molecule for your body to convert and then use as energy so it’s chosen over lots of other energy sources.

Insulin is made to process any glucose in your bloodstream by transporting it around the body.

Alternative sources of energy are exactly what is needed if you embark on the keto diet. You’re eliminating some of the most important food groups that keep your blood sugar up and provide energy.

So, by embarking on the keto diet, your body will look for energy sources to fill the void that has been left—such as fat. This is when you will have to put it into ketosis.

Ketosis

The most crucial part of the keto diet is putting your body into a metabolic state of ketosis. This is a normal and natural process that occurs in the body to create energy during periods where our food intake is at its lowest.

In this state, our bodies produce ketones which are created from the breakdown of fats in the liver. The end goal of a keto diet is to force your body to progress into this metabolic state, achieved via the removal of carbohydrates from

Foods You Can Eat

You’ll need to set yourself up for success by stocking up on ingredients and products that will support your new keto lifestyle. On a typical keto diet, you can expect to be eating the following foods:

Butter

Meat

Fish

Eggs

Cheese

Avocados

Seeds

Oils and fats like extra virgin olive oil, coconut oil, and MCT oil

Heavy cream

Low-carb vegetables

Foods You Should Avoid

You will have to eliminate all carb-heavy foods. It will also be a good idea to avoid highly processed foods. You’ll also have to steer clear of:

Corn

Root vegetables

Alcohol such as beer, wines, and cocktails

Low-fat dairy

Sugar

Grains and grain flours

Peas







Diet Tips

Before you embark on any diet, you need to put your individual wellness as a top priority. You can look at beyond body diet reviews to figure out how to do this.

That being said, keto dieting requires lots of commitment. It’s not just about cutting back on your carbs for a couple of days. Instead, you’ll need to dedicate far more time to fueling your body with the right kind of fats to keep you on track and set up for the future.







Benefits Of The Keto Diet

If you’re wondering about the kind of results you can expect from a keto diet, it largely depends on how strict you are. Other factors must be taken into consideration too.

Your experience with the keto diet will be completely unique. This means you might experience immediate improvements or they may be slow but steady. Here are two of the main benefits of the keto diet:

Controlling Blood Sugar

Keto diets are said to help with controlling blood sugar because of the different types of food that you consume. Some studies have shown that the keto diet is an effective way to control or prevent symptoms associated with conditions such as diabetes.

Weight Loss Without Hunger

Your body fat will be used as an energy source, meaning there are some extreme weight loss benefits. Essentially, your body learns how to burn fat at a fast rate which leads to weight loss.

You can also expect to eat enjoyable foods without having to calorie count or starve yourself. If you have adequate nutrition and eat keto-approved foods, then you’re far more likely to follow the diet for the long term.







Summary

The keto diet can sometimes be difficult to follow; both mentally and physically. Provided you consume the right foods and are willing to put the effort into following the keto diet properly, you should start seeing results within only a couple of months.