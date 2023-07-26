7 Native American Tech Organizations Empowering Indigenous Communities in the Digital Age

Modern technology has the potential to make a big difference on how indigenous peoples grow and change. It can help them keep their societies alive and find solutions to their own concerns.

There are a lot of Native American tech groups that want to use technology to make their communities better. That's why we want to bring this concern to the attention of these organizations to help them in the tech field. Below are organizations that are working intensely to help indigenous groups in the digital age.

Natives in Tech

This is a group of Native Americans working on technology field that aims to improve the lives of the natives all over the US. This group's goal is to help them deal with the unique problems they face through the use of technology.

It says that providing Native Americans education and skills they need to succeed in the technology industry is crucial for their progress. They make programmes, training, workshops, and IT tools available to whoever wants to take advantage of the learning.

American Indian Science and Engineering Society (AISES)

AISES has been helping Native American regions since it started in 1977. So, this includes the United States and Canada. It works with 230 elementary and middle schools, 196 college and university groups, 3 tribal organizations, and 18 professional members.

The group gives money to children of American Indians who want to go to college. It also gives young people who work in STEM fields the chance to go to classes at home and abroad, get help with their careers, and work. In addition, its website has a lot of great tools, articles, and information for American Indians working in the field.

Native Land Digital

Essentially, Native Land Digital is an online tool that lets you map Indigenous lands, languages, and treaties all over the world. It gives indigenous people the chance to stand up for their rights, recover their native places, and get in touch with their past. The organization wants to help more people learn about past and present lives of Indigenous peoples around the world.

National Indian Telecommunications Institute (NITI)

The goal of NITI is to improve access to information and communication technology for Native Americans. It offers training classes and other tools to help people in tribes learn how to use technology better. Besides, it also helps indigenous people learn important digital skills through lessons and courses. Tribal governments can get help from this entity as they research into and utilize e-government choices. These changes in technology make it easy for people to talk to each other and help the government work better.

Native Public Media (NPM)

NPM is a non-profit group that works to boost access to, ownership of, and creation of media by Native Americans. It gives tribes more power by letting them use modern tools to tell their own stories. Fascinatingly, it does this in an interesting way by recognizing the power of the media to change events and keep culture alive.

In essence, NPM helps Native American writers, artists, and content creators by giving them training and tools. That makes it easier for Indigenous voices to be heard and conveyed online. So, if tribal groups have power over how their stories are told, they can break presumptions and connect better with the rest of the world.

Native American Telecom Association (NATA)

NATA is a large tech group made up of Native Americans that tries to help Native communities do well in the digital age. Its major goal is to improve access to information and communication technology for Native Americans.

Since it began in 1999, NATA has worked closely with tribal governments and telecom companies. Because of this, the ways it tries to meet the unique needs of Indigenous groups work well and are efficient.

Native Lands Advocacy Project (NLAP)

Even though NLAP is not a tech group, the way it works to protect land rights and culture fits in with the digital age. Established in the early 2000s, NLAP works to protect and keep the lands and resources of Native Americans.

In this age of technology, NLAP fights for Indigenous groups' right to be independent in the digital world. It makes sure that online, Indigenous traditions are honoured and safe.

Summary

Native American tech groups' work shows how much people want to give native communities more power in the digital age. These groups support digital equality, economic growth, the protection of culture, and education. So, they are a key part of helping Native American groups close the digital gap.