5 Must-Visit Race Tracks for Every Horse Racing Fan
Because of the pandemic, most of us have been stuck inside our houses for so long. And while some may be enjoying betting on horses online, nothing still comes close to being in an actual iconic race track.
Once the pandemic is over, one of your goals should be visiting these race tracks and bet on horses in person. There’s nothing more amazing than feeling the crowd’s adrenaline and witnessing the beautiful and magnificent thoroughbred horses race with each other.
We’ve listed below the best horse racing tracks every enthusiast should visit and add to their bucket list.
Santa Anita Park
Santa Anita Park is located in Arcadia, California. This thoroughbred racetrack holds some prominent horse racing events, such as the Santa Anita Derby, Santa Anita Handicap, FrontRunner Stakes, and Gold Cup at Santa Anita.
The park is known to be the best place to watch and wager thoroughbred racing in Southern California. The park has daily racing programs, and you can easily wager at any betting windows or self-service terminals. It also has a special paddock where you can handicap each horse before the race.
Aside from horse racing events, the Santa Anita Park is also the venue for 626 Night Market. You can enjoy local delicacies, merchandise, live music, an Art Walk, and cosplay competitions in the area. You’ll also appreciate the park’s Club House areas where you can lounge and enjoy a drink while seeing the beautiful views of the San Gabriel Mountains.
It’s a big plus that Santa Anita provides public Wifi throughout the property so you can quickly check the racing odds online. The track also offers wheelchairs and handicapped parking so that differently-abled fans can enjoy the race just as much.
Canterbury Park Race Track
The Canterbury Park race track lies in Shakopee, Minnesota. You’ll have plenty of chance betting in Canterbury because they run a meet with about 70 racing days from May to September.
To make your visit hassle-free, don’t forget to stop by the information center at the first level and sign up for an MVP card. The MVP card will allow you to earn points and receive daily admission discounts.
The park has plenty of seating options for bettors and audiences. Inside seating is free on a first-come, first-serve basis. However, you can upgrade your betting experience by reserving a clubhouse seat and enjoying a more unobstructed view of the racetrack plus a private TV.
You’ll also have the opportunity to watch the horses get saddled at the park’s paddock. For a better view, try to access through the second level outdoor balcony and marvel at the flowerbed shaped in the state of Minnesota.
The park also has a card casino and holds a series of poker tournaments, like the Fall Poker Classic. Whether you bet on cards or the horses, you are guaranteed to have year-round fun. However, remember to bet moderately.
The track also runs multiple food stands and bars to satisfy your cravings. You can also enjoy fun family adventures at RiverSouth’s rides and water parks in Valleyfair. You’ll have endless options in Canterbury, so it’s best to plan your visit early.
Saratoga Racecourse
The Saratoga Racecourse is located at Saratoga Springs, New York, and has a racing meet that begins in July and concludes in September. The park’s most significant races include the Travers Stakes, Personal Ensign Stakes, Jim Dandy Stakes, Woodward Stakes, Spinaway Stakes, and Hopeful Stakes.
It’s best to plan your visit around August, during the Travers Festival, where the celebration will conclude the Travers Stakes.
The Travers Stakes is the highlight of the summer races at Saratoga. During the week, bettors can participate in a variety of stakes races and special events. Plus, you’ll have the chance to bet on American Grade I Thoroughbred horses.
You’ll also have the opportunity to gaze at majestic thoroughbreds exercising in the morning or take a guided tour of the property and explore the country’s oldest race tracks and major sporting venues.
Saratoga also offers other equine activities and places to visit that can satisfy your love for horses like the National Museum of Racing, Saratoga Hotel Casino, and local horsing farms.
Churchill Downs Racecourse
The famous Churchill Downs is located at Central Avenue in South Louisville, Kentucky. The racing season on Churchill commences in May, June, September, and November.
The most famous race in this historic race track is the Kentucky Derby, which is held every month of May. The Run for the Roses caps the two-week-long Kentucky Derby Festival, where you can enjoy sips of mint julep and witness amazing firework displays.
The park also hosts other major races like the Kentucky Oaks, La Troienne Stakes, Stephen Foster Handicap, Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes, Clark Handicap, and Golden Rod Stakes.
Visiting Churchill allows you to see the twin spires on the top of the grandstands, which is the most recognizable architectural feature of the track. The twin spires are also the symbol of the derby.
Belmont Park Racecourse
The Belmont Park is nestled in Elmont, New York. The park is typically open for racing from May through mid-July and from September through October.
It is famous for being the home of the Belmont Stakes. Moreover, other races are also held in Belmont Park, including the Metropolitan Handicap, Jockey Club Gold Cup, Beldame Stakes, Ogden Phipps Stakes, Champagne Stakes, and Frizette Stakes.
When visiting, never miss the opportunity to try the Breakfast at the Belmont program. You’ll have the chance to see the stunning and notable racetrack before the crowds arrive.
You’ll also have the opportunity to see the stables where the equines stay and tour the park’s clubhouse. Don’t miss going to the upper deck because you’ll see the entire track from there.
You’ll also appreciate the park’s Long Island oval- with plenty of space for events, get-togethers, and picnics.
Takeaway
The pandemic may have prevented our planned travels this year, but you can still always plan and check out places you should be traveling to after this health crisis. Consider visiting these race tracks for the ultimate betting experience. You can never replace the sensation of betting on horses while they’re running right before your eyes.