5 Most Beautiful Cities in Europe

Home of the Catholic Church and classical music, Europe is famous all over the world for its brilliant architecture and historical sites. Europe is so rich in culture and history that you definitely would not want to miss out on vacation on this beautiful continent. Art is a big part of Europe’s culture and the architecture here is unparalleled. But when it comes to major attractions, nature does not hold back either.

Vast greenery and snow-capped mountains are just as refreshing as they are pleasing to look at. With multiple languages come multiple cultures and with multiple cultures come multiple cuisines.

The food alone is exciting enough to make you want to travel all the way to Europe. After all, who would not want to indulge in some authentic Italian pizza or drink a Belgian beer and no one wants to miss out on some French cheese with a fresh baguette. Taking a walk through the Medieval Castles or Roman Ruins is no less than taking a walk through history. The stories connected with these historical sites are interesting and never enough. Although it is hard to select, we have made a list of 5 cities in Europe that you definitely need to visit.

1. Paris, France

The most romantic city in the world, Paris is a gem of Europe. The Eiffel tower is a sight for the sore eyes and it produces a kind of magic when it lights up at night. You can see the whole city from the top of the Eiffel tower and the view never gets tiring. Paris is the city of romantics and walking the streets of the city of light at night is an experience like no other. Make sure you do not skip on Paris when booking your Europe tour package from India.

2. Venice, Italy

Known as Venezia in Italian, Venice is a quiet city famous for its canals and architecture. Spend a night or even better a few days in Venice to get to know the city better. You would love your experience of the water taxis and rooftop lounges that never get old. When you become a part of Venice, the city really offers all it has to you and you would find yourself lost in its never-ending beauty and serenity. Venice’s cathedral is famous all around the world and art is a huge part of people’s lives in Venice.

3. Barcelona, Spain

From amazing food to even better festivals, Barcelona is always alive with activity and has something fun to offer, no matter which season you visit it. The Gothic old town is rich with history and the maze-like medieval streets are a big part of this attraction. You may get lost in this maze but the fun would keep ongoing. Another very famous part of Barcelona is Gaudi’s architecture. It is unusual and colorful and takes the city to the next level. The rooftop bars are always serving and with a beautiful beach, you really get the best of everything in Barcelona.

4. Rome, Italy

The capital of Italy, Rome is famous for its architecture and history. Visit the Colosseum, which is Italy’s most recognizable landmark and still remains the largest amphitheater in the world. Existing since 753 BC, Rome is rightfully earned the nickname, The Eternal City. The Roman Forum has been around since 500 BC and it was a big part of the Roman Empire. The Trevi fountain is always bustling with activity, no matter what time of the day you decide to visit. Rome is a famous tourist spot and the second most visited city in Europe.

5. London, England

You have seen it in the movies, now it is time to witness, firsthand, the magic of one of the most famous cities in the whole world. Everyone has heard of London and it would be a crime to not visit this glorious city on your trip to Europe. The giant ferris wheel known as the London eye would offer you breathtaking views. And walking the streets of London, you get to bring out the fashionista in you. The bars in London are famous all over the world and the most perfect place to get a beer with your friends. Also home to major tourist attractions, this city never ceases to amaze.