5 Great Health Benefits Of Drawing

Details

For centuries, drawing has been considered a form of artistic expression. However, it turns out that this way of exercising creativity can also provide significant health benefits.

Source: https://unsplash.com/photos/SIoJI8hUFps

Studies have shown that the act of drawing can help reduce anxiety and stress, improve cognitive function and fine motor skills, and even boost self-esteem.

In this article, we will explore some of the key ways that drawing can improve your health and well-being.

So, grab a pencil and a piece of paper, and let’s get into it!

It reduces anxiety and stress

When you’re living in a constant state of worry, overwhelmed by work and other responsibilities, you are prone to experiencing increased levels of stress and developing anxiety.

Your body reacts to anxiety and stress by raising your blood pressure, heart rate, and cortisol levels, among other things.

To manage these changes, you can benefit from activities with a calming effect, and drawing is a perfect example of such an activity.

Among other things, taking time to focus on creating peaceful art, such as pictures of beaches and sandy shores, helps with:

Muscle relaxation

Dopamine levels rise (think of it as a reward for successfully completing an art piece)

Overall mood improvement

It helps improve memory

If you’re a student (or have ever been one), you’ve certainly grappled with the challenge of having to memorize large bodies of information over a short amount of time.

Activities that demand exercising both the creative right side and the logical left side of your brain can be a fantastic approach to improving your memory, ‘cause let’s be honest, cramming sessions are useless at fixing this problem.

On one hand, drawing helps develop your imagination, while on the other, it is great at building problem-solving skills.

One great way you can use drawing to remember information quickly (especially before an important exam!) is to draw mind maps of the key concepts that you’re studying.

It helps improve fine motor skills

Even if you’re an absolute beginner at drawing, the very act of picking up a man and moving your hands and fingers to create lines, shapes, and other details can help you improve coordination and dexterity.

Our advice would be to start with basic shapes like circles, squares, and triangles, just to get a feel for your pencil and paper – and then build upon that. If you’re struggling with accuracy, it’s totally okay to use reference materials to get the proportions and details right.

The internet is full of beginner-friendly resources, like this guide on how to create a simple bunny drawing for beginners, that can get you started within minutes and have you improving your fine motor skills with just a few hours of dedicated practice per day.

With a bit of persistence, you can count on your lines becoming more precise and controlled, and your fine motor skills quickly developing.

It’s a confidence boost!

What better way is there to express your unique self than to create art?

There’s something magical about being able to wash the stresses of everyday life away, even if just for a moment, by focusing on the present and on creating.

A finished art piece can bring a sense of accomplishment into your life, making you feel more confident in your abilities and proud of your skills.

Because of that, drawing delivers on the promise of helping you build a positive self-image.

How? Well, while drawing, you can focus on building yourself up instead of paying attention to what others think about you.

It helps develop a growth mindset

If you’re into psychology, then you’ve probably heard about the growth mindset concept popularized by Carol Dweck.

The growth mindset is a belief that the key components in a person's personal development and success are time and effort.

In other words, drawing is just like any process filled with trial and error.

In the beginning, you’ll feel frustrated about not being able to create the art you desire or not progressing fast enough.

At times, you’ll even think about quitting.

However, should you decide to stick with the process, experiment, and allow yourself to make mistakes, you’ll find yourself learning and improving every step of the way.

Persevering instead of giving up: That’s what a growth mindset is all about.

Expert tip: We’d recommend keeping a sketchbook as a way of tracking your progress and seeing just how far you’ve come. Also, don’t be afraid of experimenting with new techniques until you find your unique style.

Conclusion

Whether you are a seasoned artist or a complete beginner, the simple act of putting pencil to paper can have a positive impact both on your mental and physical well-being.

So why not give this fun and creative way of taking care of your health a try and see for yourself the benefits of drawing?