4 Cold Weather Gathering Ideas for Indigenous Wellness

Winter can be a tough time in the US, especially in the territories where modern Native Americans live. This is why the cold season is often viewed as a time of turning inward, reflection, and community gathering.

People spend time connecting with each other and their ancestors, practicing activities deeply rooted in thousands of years of traditional knowledge, resourcefulness, and cultural practice.

In a world where empathy and care for those around are vanishing, we have a lot to learn from these practices. So, let’s have a look at some of these activities and learn more about their potential for healing and wellness.

Storytelling

This is perhaps the most significant winter tradition across many tribes. Long before the TV and the internet, storytelling around the fire was the favorite form of entertainment of many communities.

Some indigenous tribes still follow this tradition, in which young and old gather in a well-heated space to listen to the elders’ stories. It’s a wonderful way to pass down teachings, legends, moral lessons, and more.

Many tribes, like the Navajo (Diné) and various Plains tribes, have specific winter stories that are told only after the first frost, or when animals (such as snakes or coyotes) are hibernating or less active.

Scientists found that storytelling is an amazing brain activity that improves empathy, memory, focus, and creativity while reducing stress. So, even if you don’t have amazing stories about ancient heroes to share, why not make it a family winter activity?

Gather the family in the living room, get your favorite brand of hot chocolate, dim the lights, and start telling stories. It may be awkward at first, but in time, this will become one of your most precious family activities.

Ceremonies

The winter season, particularly the winter solstice, is a time for major ceremonies that mark the Indian New Year and celebrate the sun's return. On this occasion, many tribes hold specific ceremonies and gatherings to pray for the renewal of life and the return of first foods (such as salmon, deer, and certain roots).

Some communities have a Midwinter Ceremony — a nine-day celebration of new beginnings. This includes rituals like the Stirring of the Ashes to show gratitude and ask for a successful growing season, ceremonial dances, and communal dream-sharing.

Besides their cultural and spiritual significance, these ceremonies bring communities together and boost moods through dance and song, even when the weather is not the friendliest. Such a gathering is perfect for shooing away the winter blues and alleviating signs of Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD).

Creative Activities and Crafts

Humans are creative by nature, so it’s no wonder that Native American tribes, with their close-knit communities, have a wide range of creative activities and crafts to keep them busy during the dark winter days.

Some activities are preparations for the ceremonies and include crafting and repairing musical instruments, providing song and dance instructions, and creating regalia. Elders usually teach, and young members of the community put in the manual labor through beadwork, quillwork, and carving.

Some tribes still have a strong weaving culture, creating intricate textiles, rugs, and blankets from wool, cotton, or plant fibers. The complex patterns we all know and love carry deep symbolic or ceremonial meaning.

There’s also weaving baskets from materials like willow, bark, or grasses. Designs vary widely by tribe, and techniques were carefully taught and perfected during this time.

Manual creative work is a fantastic stress reliever and brain stimulant. It may also be why there are so many amazing Native American fashion designers. After all, when you grow up surrounded by people who love creating, some of that energy rubs off on you.

Community Games

Games aren’t just for entertainment. They’re also great for gambling, settling disputes, teaching strategy, and strengthening community bonds. Indigenous communities understand the importance of play, as evidenced by their rich portfolio of indoor and outdoor games.

For instance, many popular winter pastimes we enjoy today have Indigenous roots, often evolving from survival skills or used for community bonding. Here are a few examples:



Snowshoes and Toboggans: Originally essential tools for travel and transporting goods across deep snow, they became recreational and sometimes competitive activities.

Originally essential tools for travel and transporting goods across deep snow, they became recreational and sometimes competitive activities. Ice Fishing: An important food source for northern tribes, using hand-carved lures and spears.

An important food source for northern tribes, using hand-carved lures and spears. Hockey/Stickball: Early forms of games played on ice or snow that evolved into modern sports

Indoors, games are generally divided into two main categories: Games of Chance (dice-based) and Games of Guessing/Deception (hiding objects).

For instance, the famous Hand Games is a game of guessing and deception. It’s played by tribes across the American West, Plains, and Plateau regions and can involve any number of people.

The game is played with two teams (the hiders and the guessers), and the goal is simple: the hiders hide two pairs of small game pieces, and the guessers must see through their deceptive strategy to find the pieces.

Hand Game competitions are loud, high-energy events. The vibe is intense and competitive, making it a thrilling game of strategy, psychology, and performance.

In Summary

We have a lot to learn from these amazing communities across the country. Their activities promote unity and community bonding, which are important for a person’s overall wellness.