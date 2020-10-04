Branded Voices

10 Ways to Get Inspired for Writing a Research When You Can't Leave the House

Academic writing is quite different from other types of writing. It requires strong focus and dedication, as well as understanding the specifics of the form. And it doesn’t sound inspiring at all. A lot of students tend to feel stressed when they have to do a research paper. It is quite normal, as it is a challenging assignment. Many choose to get professional research and essay help from https://essayhub.com/ and feel immediate relief; others procrastinate to the last day.

At the same time, it is possible to feel more inspired and motivated to do it, even if you are stuck at home. Here are several ways to find inspiration for that research paper you’ve been dreading.

Neat workspace

It might not sound very motivational, but cleaning your desk increases productivity and helps to concentrate on the task. And it is a good way to start. First of all, you can eliminate all distractions that don’t help to focus on writing. Secondly, you’ll feel better about yourself when the workspace looks clean. Another benefit is that it sets the mood for productivity.

Dress Up

Working from home has its benefits. And although there is no actual need to change from your pajamas, it actually helps to get more done. Dressing up into the clothes you’d wear if you went to class or simply outside helps to set the tone of the day. It also helps to focus on writing. Staying in leisure pants is comfortable, but it is too relaxing to get anything done.

Find a new place to write

Of course, when a person can’t leave a house, the options like going to the park or café are unavailable. But changing the scene is an important part of staying productive. Even if you live in a small apartment, you can find a new place to write, maybe it’s the kitchen, armchair, or even the living room. The secret is to break the procrastination cycle by changing the routine.

Beat perfectionism

One thing that might be the reason to delay any task is perfectionism. It is directly linked to procrastination. It is essential to understand that no one is perfect and this assignment is not about perfection. Let yourself fail, be fine with the fact that your first draft will be terrible. It is all part of the learning process. And there is nothing to learn from perfection, people learn from their mistakes. Try not to be harsh on yourself and set only realistic goals.

Work for 10 minutes

An experienced writer will always say that inspiration comes in the process of writing. The hardest part is to start. Try the following technique – set the alarm for 10 minutes and just work for this time. You’ll see how much you can accomplish in this short period. And you’ll feel an intense focus on the subject. And possibly, by the end of these 10 minutes, you’ll want to continue working.

Learn more about it

It is a great idea to find more information on the subject and the writing process. You can read a blog of professional academic writers and learn a couple of secrets from them. Another tip is to read the examples of research done by other students or professors. It will give insight into the topic and might give you inspiration. The way fiction authors read books, one can try to read research and pay attention to the structure, use of terms, vocabulary, and works cited.

Do something you enjoy

To re-charge and set the mood, one can always do something enjoyable. Just set the time for it, so you won’t get soaked in for a day. It is quite beneficial to listen to music, as it is relaxing, decreases stress, and anxiety. You can also read a book for an hour, sign up for a new online course, or play a game on your phone.

Exercise

Physical activity is one of the best ways to rest from academic work. It changes your focus and helps to endorse cognitive function. Regular exercises are linked to higher academic performance in students. And when you finish the workout, there is always a great feeling of accomplishment. It also boosts energy even in those who experience fatigue.

Break it into smaller tasks

The overwhelming part of a research paper is when you think of it as a whole. There is so much to do and the thought of it gets you stressed about where to even start. Planning everything out and breaking a huge assignment into small steps works great for this problem. Write down every step you’ll need to take to finish the task, like reading about the topic, outlining the structure, finding sources, picking quotations, formatting, etc.

Now it doesn’t look so terrifying and you need to work on one step at a time.

Talk about it

Sometimes, it is very helpful to discuss the topic with someone else, whether it is your friend, relative, or a fellow student. It offers the opportunity to share ideas and maybe come up with the new ones in the dialogue. It also boosts your motivation and interest in the topic, as it gets a practical meaning. Share your opinion and perspective on the subject of research and ask your friend about their opinion.

In Summary

Inspiration is a tricky thing as it is hard to grasp. A lot of times it is about setting the mood and starting to work and still waiting for it to arrive. Even if you stay at home, try to switch things up, change the workplace, clean up, and stay motivated.