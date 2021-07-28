Watch Trailer: FX’s ‘Reservation Dogs’ features Indigenous cast and crew

Details By FX July 28, 2021

Over the years, Native and Indigenous people have been steadily gaining more deserved exposure in the TV and film industry, and another milestone is about to happen thanks to FX’s Reservation Dogs

The new FX Original Series, which premieres with its first two episodes on Monday, August 9, Exclusively FX on Hulu, is a no doubt a breakthrough because every writer, director and series regular on the show is Indigenous. Watch the latest trailer below.

Filmed on location in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, Reservation Dogs is a half-hour comedy co-created by Executive Producers Sterlin Harjo & Taika Waititi. The new series follows the exploits of four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma who steal, rob and save in order to get to the exotic, mysterious and faraway land of California.

Reservation Dogs has Native rappers, catfish, Indigenous superstitions and spirits both hilarious and terrifying, laughter, tears, unexpected grandmothers, decent people, terrible people and a cavalcade of supporting characters who color and shade this already vibrant world.

