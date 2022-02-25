Virtual National Tribal Public Health Summit elevates public health policy and its impact on Tribes

Details By National Indian Health Board February 25, 2022

The National Indian Health Board (NIHB) has been fighting for American Indian and Alaska Native (AI/AN) health care equality since 1972, serving all 574 federally-recognized Tribes. NIHB offers key opportunities for allies, organizations, and agencies to network, build relationships and establish partnerships with Tribal health leaders in efforts to address AI/AN health priorities. NIHB advocates for Tribal sovereignty in health to the highest levels of national policy making. NIHB is in Washington, D.C. fighting every day for your Tribe, your citizens, and your health.

The virtual National Tribal Public Health Summit (TPHS) 2022, May 9-12, 2022 is the premier American Indian and Alaska Native (AI/AN) specific public health annual gathering elevating public health policy and its impact on Tribes. It serves as a forum for practitioners, researchers, and policy experts to mobilize in the arenas of public, behavioral, and environmental health. The summit highlights emerging, promising, best, and evidenced-based practices, developed by Tribes for Tribes.

NIHB offers listening sessions and No-Cost Institute registration to guests of the National Tribal Public Health Summit 2022 free of charge! This registration grants access to all listening sessions with federal partners, hosted by NIHB, all no-cost institutes, special evening events, the Special Diabetes Program for Indians (SPDI) poster session, and Seizure First Aid Training from the Epilepsy Foundation.

The FREE pre-summit days will host listening sessions from Indian Health Service (IHS), Veterans Affairs (VA), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration/ Indian Health Service/Department of Behavioral Health (SAMHSA/IHS DBH).

During the IHS listening session, senior staff will discuss health policy and program management, and the provisions of health services to Indian Country while the VA will lead a listening session and discuss their dedication to work with Tribes and Tribal organizations to improve healthcare services to veterans at all stages of their life. The VA will address funding, strategy, and meaningful Tribal engagement. Those registered for the FREE pre-summit days will be able to attend the CDC listening session and institute of Infectious Disease.

Summit attendees may also take part in the no-cost Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration/ Indian Health Service/Department of Behavioral Health (SAMHSA/IHS DBH) listening session, where Tribal leaders will meet with agency leadership. Mental health and substance abuse service needs in Tribal nations along with available funding were the focus during last year’s NIHB conference listening session. With the alarming rates of substance abuse in Tribal communities, leadership requested SAMSHA examine the connection between COVID and suicide of AI/AN populations and hope to hear more during the listening session.

In addition to the listening sessions, the National Tribal Public Health Summit 2022 offers several FREE institutes -- Institute Project Firstline (PFL), Institute Strong Systems, Stronger Communities (SSSC), Institute Domestic Violence Program (DVP), Institute Maternal Mortality Review Committee, (MMRC), Institute Dental Health Aid Therapy (DHAT), and Institute Climate Ready Tribe (CRT).

Institute Project Firstline (PFL): Building Capacity for Tribal Infection Control collaborative aims to provide infection control training for Tribal infection control professionals and healthcare workers to expand their knowledge of infection control (IC) and improve their ability to prevent infections in Tribal communities. During the FREE session, attendees will learn more about NIHB’s PFL and the IC training resources available for Tribal healthcare and discuss topics including exploring the importance of IC in Tribal healthcare and how it is different from non-healthcare settings and where germs live and thrive in healthcare settings and how we keep them from spreading.

Institute Strong Systems, Stronger Communities (SSSC) will examine the initiative and its continued efforts to meet national public health accreditation standards, and increased system interconnection with the goal of improving population health. Summit attendees can partake in the Institute Domestic Violence Program (DVP), which will focus on domestic and intimate partner violence among AI/ANs. Participants will have an opportunity to explore recent research and data implications, and to discuss best practices in domestic and intimate partner violence prevention, at no charge.

The FREE Institute Dental Health Aid Therapy (DHAT) will include presentations from Tribal dental therapy and oral health experts, trainings, and discussion on future trends in Tribal dental therapy, with an emphasis on educating and certifying these providers. NIHB has long supported the expansion of dental therapy to Tribes across the nation through the Community Health Aide Program. Individuals who are interested in learning about developing workforce solutions to Indian Country’s oral health challenges, working with Tribes to bring this provider to all Tribes who wish to employ dental therapists, and investing in AI/AN people to become oral health providers will appreciate this institute.

The no-cost CDC Infectious Disease Regional Institute will provide Tribes and frontline public health professionals an opportunity to strategize ways to apply guidelines, connect Tribes with existing resources and tools, and train on using existing tools to plan for and control various infectious diseases (ID) outbreaks. Session topics will cover IDs ranging from COVID-19 to HIV.

NIHB welcomes all to register for the National Tribal Public Health Summit 2022 and enjoy the mixture of training, presentations on pertinent issues from subject matter experts, and discussion on available resources for Tribes focused on Indian Country identified topics. Registration is required for the FREE pre-summit days.

About the National Indian Health Board

Founded in 1972, NIHB is a 501(c) 3 not for profit, charitable organization providing health care advocacy services, facilitating Tribal budget consultation and providing timely information, and other services to all Tribal governments. NIHB also conducts research, provides policy analysis, program assessment and development, national and regional meeting planning, training, technical assistance, program and project management. NIHB presents the Tribal perspective while monitoring, reporting on and responding to federal legislation and regulations. It also serves as conduit to open opportunities for the advancement of American Indian and Alaska Native health care with other national and international organizations, foundations corporations and others in its quest to build support for, and advance, Indian health care issues.