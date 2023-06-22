Third Annual Tribal Fintech Forum, presented by Caliber Financial Services, returns in July

Details By Caliber Financial Services June 22, 2023

Since its inaugural event in 2021, Caliber Financial Services’ Tribal Fintech Forum has become a can’t-miss event for industry leaders in economic development, e-commerce, and financial services.



Not only does the Tribal Fintech Forum offer a robust educational agenda specifically designed to facilitate important conversations, build and strengthen partnerships, and challenge participants to think differently about the future of online tribal economic development and sovereign lending—it also features one of the industry’s best social and cultural opportunities to network with industry peers in unique, engaging, and exciting experiences!

Year after year, Tribal Fintech Forum educates, motivates, and inspires its exclusive, invite-only participants.

This year, the third annual Tribal Fintech Forum will take place in San Diego from July 26-28. Like in previous years, we’ve assembled an all-star roster of presenters, including discussions with Frank Abagnale, Maranda Compton, Todd Zywicki, Brian Carter, and many more. And, in an industry first, the inaugural Women’s Leadership Forum, hosted by Diana Kander, will focus on uniting the women who lead our industry.

Tribal Fintech Forum is made possible through the generous support of our sponsors. We are particularly grateful to our Founding Sponsors, who have supported Tribal Fintech Forum since the beginning:

ConvergeOne

Acquire Interactive

Direct Marketing Solutions

Integrity Payments

EPCVIP

IDology

IM Group Marketing

IntegriShield

LeapTheory

LoanPro

OTSI

Rosette, LLP

USIO

If your business supports the tribal lending sector, please contact us at tribalfintech.com to inquire about an invitation to this year’s event.

Tribal Fintech Forum

Rancho Bernardo Inn San Diego, California

July 26-28, 2023

Register here