The Key to Hiring and Retaining Top Talent

September 25, 2023

In today’s highly challenging labor market, Tribal employers need an edge when it comes to building and maintaining a strong and effective workforce. When you have ready access to current data on pay ranges and employee benefits offered by similar Tribal organizations, you’re better equipped to make smart, strategic decisions for ensuring your own employee compensation levels are both fair and competitive.

Annual Tribal Compensation Survey Report—a powerful benchmarking tool

Which is why, for over a decade, REDW has been perfecting its Tribal Compensation Survey Report as a powerful benchmarking tool for both Tribal Governments and Tribal Gaming organizations. Each year the Survey collects vital information from dozens of Tribal entities on hundreds of job positions, and then filters and sorts the data to generate a wealth of reports that illuminate market trends and best practices—all while protecting the confidentiality of participating tribes.

Leveraging Data for a Robust Workforce

Each Tribal Compensation Survey Report provides extensive data on hundreds of common positions and calculates pay ranges for each, which are divided into five percentiles for easier comparison: 10th, 25th, 50th, 75th, and 90th. Tribes that have contributed their own compensation data are able to see how their numbers stack up against those of other, similar Tribes, which enables them, for example, to:

Determine appropriate offers for new hires

Determine what to offer an employee transferring between positions

Assess whether their compensation structure complies with industry benchmarks

Determine if a comprehensive review of their compensation structure is needed

Adapt their compensation structure to reflect market trends and support their organization's strategic goals.

Ensuring Compliance & Employee Satisfaction

The Survey’s annual reports also address crucial compliance and employee satisfaction concerns to ensure your workforce remains motivated and engaged. With help from REDW’s team of HR Consultants to fully analyze and interpret the data, you can:

Evaluate whether employee classifications comply with the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA).

Identify and rectify any misclassified positions within your organization.

Weigh the impact of minimum wage increases on pay compression and equity.

Strategically place employees within appropriate pay ranges, taking into account their experience in similar roles.

The Benefits of Contributing Your Own Data

Each year, from February through August, participating Tribal governments and Tribal casinos enter their employee compensation data into an easy-to-use, web-based platform—which we can help with—and the resulting report is released on or around October 1. Tribes that contribute their own data certainly reap the greatest benefits, as they gain access to an online dashboard with powerful comparing, filtering, and reporting features that contrast their data against those of comparable Tribes. They also enjoy a substantial discount when they purchase the annual report.

