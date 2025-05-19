The California Native Harm Reduction Summit set for Monterey, California

Details By The California Native Harm Reduction Summit set for Monterey, California May 19, 2025

The California Native Harm Reduction Summit, "Rooted in Tradition, Rising to Action," brings together Tribal and urban Native community members, people with lived and living experience of drug use, health professionals, government representatives, and local leaders to address the ongoing challenges around substance use and stigma.

This gathering fosters meaningful discussions on how harm reduction strategies can break down barriers to care, expand access to integrated treatment, and strengthen community connections through equity-driven education and culturally responsive practices.

For more information, click here.

For the Hotel Room Block (below government rate, expires 5/30/2025), click here.

Event Dates:

The California Native Harm Reduction Summit

Monday, June 23 - Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Summit Venue:

Regency Grand Ballroom

Hyatt Regency Monterey

1 Old Golf Course Rd, Monterey, CA 93940

Registration Information:

Free, open to all!