ACHP now recruiting Director of the Office of Tribal and Indigenous Peoples in Washington, DC.

Details By ACHP June 05, 2024

The Advisory Council on Historic Preservation (ACHP) is now recruiting for the position of Director of the Office of Tribal and Indigenous Peoples in Washington, DC. The ACHP is an independent federal agency that promotes the preservation, enhancement, and sustainable use of our nation’s diverse historic resources, and advises the President and the Congress on national historic preservation policy.

OTIP Director is a critical senior management position within the ACHP that reports to the executive director and operates under his general supervision. Long recognized as a government-wide leader in advancing and improving the engagement of Indian Tribes, Native Hawaiian Organizations (NHOs), and other Indigenous peoples in the historic preservation program, the Director plays a critical role in the following areas:

Advises on and assists in the development of policy regarding ACHP activities affecting Indian Tribes, Native Hawaiian Organizations (NHOs)s, and other Indigenous Peoples;



Supports the Chairman of the Tribal and Indigenous Peoples Committee and prepares reports, policy positions, correspondence, and recommendations for the ACHP’s Tribal/Native Hawaiian organization member;



Analyzes and drafts comments regarding legislation, Congressional initiatives, and administrative directives and policies that might impact on relevant portions of the National Historic Preservation Act regarding Indian Tribes, NHOs, and other Indigenous Peoples;



Serves on various working groups, including some established under the Executive Office of the President, and serves as a liaison with Executive Office of the President personnel on historic preservation issues related to Indian Tribes, NHOs, and other Indigenous Peoples;



Ensures that OTIP, (a) advises and coordinates with the Office of Federal Agency Programs (OFAP) on any Section 106 reviews or program alternatives identified by OFAP as having implications for Indian Tribes, NHOs, and other Indigenous Peoples; (b) conducts outreach and liaison activities with Indian Tribes, NHOs, and other Indigenous Peoples to develop partnership and cooperative initiatives regarding historic preservation in general; (c) in coordination with other ACHP offices, develops and implements training initiatives regarding the rights and roles of Indian Tribes, NHOs, and other Indigenous Peoples in the process under Section 106 of the NHPA; and (d) in consultation with other offices of the ACHP, develops and disseminates guidance on the rights and roles of Indian Tribes, NHOs, and other Indigenous Peoples in historic preservation, including Section 106.

The OTIP Director also provides general management oversight for 2-3 program staff who possess significant training, education, and experience in the core disciplines in the field of historic preservation, including architectural history, landscape architecture, history, urban planning, and archaeology.

The ACHP is a small agency with a collegial work environment and opportunities for telework. To learn more about and apply for the position please go to USAJobs. A position description which provides further detail on duties, qualifications, and work requirements, is also attached.

The application period closes on July 2, 2024.