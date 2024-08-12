TECH WEEK GRAND RAPIDS RETURNS FOR 2024

- Details
- By The Right Place
-
One of the largest community-driven tech events in the country begins on Sept. 16th
Following the success of its first two years, community partners in Grand Rapids are excited to announce the return of Tech Week Grand Rapids in September 2024. This community-wide event is designed to showcase the region’s vibrant tech community and hosts over 13,000 attendees. Tech Week will take place September 16-21, 2024.
The Right Place is the proud organizer of Tech Week Grand Rapids, working in partnership with business and community leaders to make the event a leading destination for tech and innovation. The event is guided by an advisory board of over 35 community leaders, with Bank of America providing support as the Premier Sponsor. The Tech Week GR Advisory Board, led by Co-Chairs Dr. Philomena Mantella (GVSU), Jason Joseph (Corewell Health), and Mark Johnson (Michigan Software Labs), guides the content of the week, establishes annual goals, enhances user experience, and strengthens the region's tech ecosystem.
This open and collaborative "unconference" will feature events hosted by various organizations across the community. Applications are now being accepted for businesses and organizations interested in hosting a Tech Week event. For details on how to apply, please visit the Tech Week website.
Tech Week Grand Rapids 2024 will feature a diverse array of events and programming, including panel discussions, hands-on tech exhibits, networking opportunities, and more. Several large-scale events will participate, with more details to be announced soon. The schedule is continuously expanding, and attendees can expect updates at techweekgr.com as additional events are confirmed. Key events currently scheduled throughout the week include:
- Monday, Sept. 16: Tech Week Kick-Off ft. Stephen Dubner
- Monday, Sept. 16: Everette Taylor, CEO of Kickstarter Luncheon
- Tuesday, Sept 17: Tech Talks Speaker Series @ Twisthink
- Tuesday, Sept 17: Employ & Empower: Tech Talent Training Funds
- Tuesday, Sept 17: HR Tech Grand Rapids 2024
- Tuesday, Sept 17: Defying Limits: Tech-Driven Inclusivity
- Tuesday, Sept 17: West Michigan Tech Trails, Millennium Park Hike
- Tuesday, Sept. 17: Surge Summit @Lakeshore Advantage
- Tuesday, Sept. 17: It Started at State
- Tuesday, Sept. 17: Mapping the Future of Angel and Venture Capital Investing
- Tuesday, Sept. 17: Securing Tomorrow
- Tuesday, Sept. 17: VC & Start-up Happy Hour
- Tuesday, Sept 17: Tech Week GR goes to the Lakeshore
- Tuesday, Sept. 17: Tech on the Deck @ Michigan Software Labs
- Wednesday, Sept 18: Early Talent Recruitment and Development @Corewell
- Wednesday, Sept. 18: Achieving Universal Understanding: Delivering Connectedness
- Wednesday, Sept. 18: The AI Future is Female! Hands-on AI Workshop
- Wednesday, Sept. 18: Empowering Neurodiverse Students and Fostering Passion
- Wednesday, Sept. 18: Start Garden’s Demo Day
- Wednesday, Sept. 18: Tech Talks Speaker Series @ GVSU
- Wednesday, Sept. 18: Show Her the Money Movie Screening
- Thursday, Sept. 19: Breaking Barriers: Women Driving Innovation Across Industry
- Thursday, Sept. 19: AI Impact 2024: Practical Applications & Security Considerations
- Thursday, Sept. 19: Generative AI in Healthcare: Demo & Talk
- Thursday, Sept. 19: Grand Rapids Martech Summit
- Thursday, Sept. 19: Intelligent by Nature: Engineering Secure Ecosystems
- Thursday, Sept. 19: GR Giving Day Launch Party
- Thursday Sept. 19: International Talent: Key to becoming a Tech Hub
- Thursday Sept. 19: Tech Talks: Panel and Happy Hour @ CertifID
- Thursday Sept. 19: Atomic Object Pixel Playoffs
- Thursday Sept. 19: MIPitch 2024
- Thursday, Sept. 19: Tech Talks Speaker Series @ LaFleur Marketing
- Thursday, Sept. 19: Putting More Color in the Tech Sector @ WMCAT
- Friday, Sept. 20 & Saturday, Sept. 21: Confluence Festival @ Rosa Parks Circle
One of the highlights of the week will be the Kick-Off keynote address by Stephen Dubner, co-author of the bestselling book "Freakonomics" and host of the "Freakonomics Radio" podcast. For more information about Tech Week Grand Rapids, including how to apply to host an event, visit techweekgr.com.
Following the release of the U.S. Department of the Interior's final report, we at Native News Online took a moment to reflect on our extensive three-year effort to highlight the traumatic legacy of Indian boarding schools. By covering all 12 Road to Healing events and publishing over 250 articles, we have amplified survivors' voices and illuminated the lasting impact on Indigenous communities. Our work continues. Please consider donating to help fund our ongoing coverage of Indian boarding schools.