TECH WEEK GRAND RAPIDS RETURNS FOR 2024

Details By The Right Place August 12, 2024

One of the largest community-driven tech events in the country begins on Sept. 16th

Following the success of its first two years, community partners in Grand Rapids are excited to announce the return of Tech Week Grand Rapids in September 2024. This community-wide event is designed to showcase the region’s vibrant tech community and hosts over 13,000 attendees. Tech Week will take place September 16-21, 2024.

The Right Place is the proud organizer of Tech Week Grand Rapids, working in partnership with business and community leaders to make the event a leading destination for tech and innovation. The event is guided by an advisory board of over 35 community leaders, with Bank of America providing support as the Premier Sponsor. The Tech Week GR Advisory Board, led by Co-Chairs Dr. Philomena Mantella (GVSU), Jason Joseph (Corewell Health), and Mark Johnson (Michigan Software Labs), guides the content of the week, establishes annual goals, enhances user experience, and strengthens the region's tech ecosystem.

Students engaging in the Tech Showcase, an annual highlight of Tech Week GR, hosted by The Right Place.

This open and collaborative "unconference" will feature events hosted by various organizations across the community. Applications are now being accepted for businesses and organizations interested in hosting a Tech Week event. For details on how to apply, please visit the Tech Week website.

Tech Week Grand Rapids 2024 will feature a diverse array of events and programming, including panel discussions, hands-on tech exhibits, networking opportunities, and more. Several large-scale events will participate, with more details to be announced soon. The schedule is continuously expanding, and attendees can expect updates at techweekgr.com as additional events are confirmed. Key events currently scheduled throughout the week include:

One of the highlights of the week will be the Kick-Off keynote address by Stephen Dubner, co-author of the bestselling book "Freakonomics" and host of the "Freakonomics Radio" podcast. For more information about Tech Week Grand Rapids, including how to apply to host an event, visit techweekgr.com.