Summit Carbon Solutions: A Renewed Commitment to a Sustainable Future, Tribal Respect, and South Dakota Counties

In September, Summit Carbon Solutions heard the Public Utilities Commissioners loud and clear when they said we needed to work more closely with counties and stakeholders affected by our proposed pipeline route. These relationships are a prerequisite to securing a permit to construct what will be the transformative Midwest Carbon Express pipeline system. As such, Summit has committed to a renewal of its approach, which includes a more active presence in the 18 counties we plan to traverse, as well as working closely with Native American tribes to ensure a holistic and collaborative approach.

Our intention to capture, transport, and store 18 million tons of CO2 annually signifies our dedication to an all-of-the-above energy solution that responsibly supports the environment and economic development. However, we will only meet this goal through strong relationships with communities on our route and a firm commitment to Native American tribes.

Summit Carbon Solutions carries tremendous respect for Indigenous lands, as their profound history and significance are paramount. Our commitment to open and consistent communication is evident in our engagement with 62 different Native American tribes and nations since unveiling our carbon capture and storage project. We are steadfast in our goal to ensure these communities are well-informed and that their insights shape our actions.

Integrating 36 traditional cultural specialists from nine tribes into our cultural field surveys underscores our commitment to excellence and respect. Their invaluable input ensures that our project remains mindful of the cultural, historical, and spiritual importance of the lands we navigate. As we venture into the construction phase, their presence will remain integral to our team and mission.

While plotting our pipeline route, we've been meticulous in our considerations of tribal lands and the territories of South Dakota's counties. Our approach is not only practical but is also rooted in a deep-seated respect for the regions and communities we impact. As the Midwest Carbon Express project moves forward, we remain unwavering in our commitment to respecting every piece of land and history we come in contact with in order to reach a more sustainable future for all.